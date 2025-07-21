I was planning to go "Hero RB" with this roster – select Ashton Jeanty, De'Von Achane, or Christian McCaffrey at pick 10 and then load up on QB/WR/TE with the following picks. And then Kenneth Walker fell to me at pick 34 and I had to grab him. I have Walker ranked 26th for full PPR formats and believe he's fully capable of providing top-three Fantasy RB output with a full season of health. Opting for Walker over an elite QB changed the complexion of this roster, but I'm still happy with the way that it turned out!

This is our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where me, Dan Schneier, Adam Aizer, Jamey Eisenberg, Thomas Shafer and Heath Cummings all took part in a six-person mock draft. We each built two of the 12 teams in this 14-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

My draft from No. 10 overall:

1.10: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

2.03: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars

3.10: Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks

4.03: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

5.10: Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

6.03: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

7.10: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

8.03: Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

9.10: Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

10.03: Justin Fields, QB, Jets

11.10: Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

12.03: Roschon Johnson, RB, Bears

13.10: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Rams

14.03: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

Favorite pick: Tetairoa McMillan

T-Mac feels like one of the most mispriced WR values in Fantasy at the moment. Bryce Young's Year 2 wasn't perfect but did flash brilliance as a pocket navigator and improv artist in addition to beautiful touch and timing on anticipatory throws to receivers breaking into open space. Those traits pair perfectly with McMillan's ability to create initial separation and make catches away from his body before defenders can recover. McMillan might not have the speed to create massive wins, but he can consistently create enough separation to stack winning reps with a QB who can deliver the ball on time to the right spot. T-Mac might have a huge rookie season loading if able to become Young's clear-cut WR1.

Pick I might regret: Quinshon Judkins

Even with legal uncertainty around Judkins, I opted to grab the rookie at the back end of Round 7. While I'm psyched for Jeanty and Walker, either could disappoint. Walker's health scares me. I might need help at RB. So I went with Judkins. I might regret it. I could have picked Jayden Reed or Josh Downs, I am a fan of both, and this was a perfect opportunity to land them as luxury picks with upside.

Player who could make or break my team: Colston Loveland

Walker was the first pick that came to mind as the make/break for this team, as I'll be in huge trouble at RB if his health doesn't hold up. Then I thought of Loveland. I grabbed the rookie TE in Round 8 when I could have instead grabbed a "reliable" RB like Jaylen Warren, Brian Robinson Jr., or Rhamondre Stevenson to protect me against any missed games for Walker (or Judkins). If Loveland lives up to his upside in Ben Johnson's offense, he absolutely could be what pushes this team to a deep playoff run, though!