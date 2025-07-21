If you are picking second in a 12-team, PPR league, don't worry about who will be available in the second round. You'll have great choices at running back, wide receiver, and possibly tight end to consider at 23rd and 26th overall. Just take your favorite available player second overall, and that was Bijan Robinson for me in this draft. I would have taken Ja'Marr Chase, but he went with the first pick, leaving me with Robinson, who was the #1 RB per game from Weeks 6-18 last season. I'm expecting him to take another leap and put together a full season of elite production.

After Robinson, there are so many options. I truly believe you can't go wrong in Rounds 2 and 3 if you take either Trey McBride or Brock Bowers (if available), or any of the top-12 RBs or WRs in our consensus PPR rankings. It's a little early for a QB for me, but if you love the elite QBs, this may be your only chance to get one. Certainly, if a top-5 QB is available in Round 4, go ahead and snag him!

I went with a Bengals combo of Tee Higgins and Chase Brown, attaching my Fantasy team to one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. Brown was the #3 RB per game in Weeks 9-17, and while he won't be that good in 2025, I think he'll be a top-12 RB. In Round 4, I wanted Joe Burrow (Bengals stack on steroids!), but alas, he was taken just before my pick.

At this point, my strategy fell into place. Once those first five QBs and first three TEs were off the board, I decided to load up at RB and WR. My first seven picks were dedicated to those two positions, and Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray somehow fell to me in Rounds 8 and 13, respectively. I grabbed two TEs – Tyler Warren and Mark Andrews – and I'm particularly excited about Warren this season. I think he's a great late-round pick.

It should be noted that I am likely to be more aggressive at TE in a league that starts only two RBs, two WRs, and one Flex. This league, however, starts three wide receivers. This devalues the TE position a little bit for me.

My draft from No. 2 overall:

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

1.2: Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

2.11: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

3.2: Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

4.11: Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

5.2: Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

6.11: Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

7.2: Chris Olave, WR, Saints

8.11: Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

9.2: Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

10.11: Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans

11.2: Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

12.11: Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

13.2: Kyler Murray, QB, Falcons

14.11: Brashard Smith, RB, Chiefs

There is no reason not to feel great about your first three picks if you are drafting second overall. It's what you do after those picks that will determine your success. I recommend George Kittle or a top-5 QB in Round 4 if they are available. If not, loading up at RB and WR makes a lot of sense. Take advantage of the depth of the QB position and realize that nearly every year we get at least one surprise TE who is drafted late and emerges as a must-start option.

Favorite pick: Isiah Pacheco

I'm higher on Pacheco than most. I believe his struggles were entirely injury-related after breaking his leg in Week 2. He averaged 16 PPR points per game in the first two games of the season. He was the No. 14 RB in PPR points per game in 2023. I don't put too much stock in his backfield competition in Kansas City, though Kareem Hunt factoring in at the goal line is a real possibility. I believe Pacheco will be one of the biggest Fantasy draft risers over the next few weeks, and it wouldn't shock me if he is a top-12 RB this season.

Pick I might regret: Chase Brown

Brown dazzled after Zack Moss's injury. He was the #3 RB per game in PPR from Weeks 9-17 before missing Week 18 with an injury. I'm convinced that if he is the primary RB in the Bengals backfield, he will be a top-12 RB. However, he's not the most efficient rusher, and he might not be suited for a lead role. I wouldn't be shocked to see the Bengals decrease his workload, which could result in a disappointing season. I also took Brown ahead of Kyren Williams, and that could be a mistake.

Player who could make or break my team: Xavier Worthy

Worthy finished strong by scoring 19.6 or more PPR points in five of his last six games, including the postseason (but excluding Week 18 in which he played one snap). However, he didn't show much explosiveness until the playoffs. Among 89 WRs with 50 or more targets, Worthy ranked 86th in explosive play rate (9.2%) ahead of only Wan'Dale Robinson, Greg Dortch, and Elijah Moore. That's dreadful. But in the postseason, his explosive play rate was 28.6% which is elite. Can he pick up where he left off, especially with Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown healthy? I'm banking on Worthy – Kansas City's first-round pick in 2024 – breaking out in a big way. He's dangerously fast, will make some plays as a rusher, and might be the most talented receiver on the team. The Chiefs keep talking about wanting to be more explosive, and Worthy is the guy who can make that happen.