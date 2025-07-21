I hoped to build out a WR-heavy start from the four-spot, but then I felt like I could not pass on Bucky Irving at the back end of Round 2. And then the same thing happened to me with the RB that I landed in Rounds 4 and 5. Still, I drafted a WR with five of eight picks to start, and two of the three running backs that I drafted were rookies. So, this team may feel light at RB to start the season!

This is our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where me, Dan Schneier, Adam Aizer, Jamey Eisenberg, Thomas Shafer and Heath Cummings all took part in a six-person mock draft. We each built two of the 12 teams in this 14-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

My Draft from No. 4 overall:

1.4: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

2.9: Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

3.4: Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

4.9: Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

5.4: RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

6.9: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

7.4: Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers

8.9: Josh Downs, WR, Colts

9.4: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders

10.9: Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

11.4: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

12.9: Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

13.4: Will Shipley, RB, Eagles

14.9: Tahj Brooks, RB, Bengals

Favorite pick: RJ Harvey

Omarion Hampton is my 37th-ranked player for this format, and RJ Harvey comes in at 41st. I landed those two at 45th and 52nd, respectively. Harvey's collegiate film and data were spectacular, and his fit with Sean Payton's inside-zone run scheme in a Denver offense featuring a top-of-the-line run-blocking unit feels like a best-case landing spot. On top of that, Payton's long-established history of featuring the RB position in the passing game unlocks potential for Harvey to turn in one of the highest-scoring PPR totals at the RB position in 2025.

Pick I might regret: Jaylen Waddle

This draft occurred before news that the Rashee Rice suspension may happen in 2025. Grabbing him in Round 3 felt great at the time but may end up being a pick that I regret. I want to focus on Waddle, who may end up being even more necessary of a contributor if Rice misses time. I'm placing a bet on Miami's offense returning to pre-2024 form, a wager that I don't feel particularly confident in. I watched all of Waddle's targets from 2024 and remain convinced of his talent, but health and offensive environmental support may again elude him.

Player who could make or break my team: Jauan Jennings

This team ended up lighter at WR than I anticipated, and so I was stoked to be able to grab Jennings and Josh Downs in Round 7 and 8. Both showed elite flashes of talent in 2024, but it's unclear how their 2025 role and/or offensive ecosystem might support such levels of production in 2025. If what we saw from Jennings in 2024 was legit and Brock Purdy remains locked in on him as a trusted target, then he could be one of the steals of Fantasy football draft season.