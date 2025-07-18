This is our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, Adam Aizer, Dan Schneier, Jacob Gibbs, and I each built two of the 12 teams in a six-person, 14-round mock draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. The starting lineup features a QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Drafting from the back half of Round 1 presents a unique set of challenges. While the top 8 picks are typically reserved for elite running backs or wide receivers, the waters get murkier between Picks 9-12. This is where your strategy, conviction, and ability to project potential outcomes really come into play.

That's precisely where I found myself in this mock, sitting at pick nine and hoping for a gift. Unfortunately, running back Christian McCaffrey was drafted just before my turn, taken by Adam Aizer, who might be the only guy higher on CMC than I am. That's going to make drafting around here tricky this year. This left me with a tough decision, but I ultimately pivoted and selected wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua benefits from the best offensive mind in football, Sean McVay, and one of the most stable quarterbacks in the league, Matthew Stafford. After scoring just four touchdowns in 2024, Nacua is poised to see an increase in his touchdown production this season.

When comparing Nacua to other available wide receivers like Malik Nabers, Nico Collins, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, I favored Nacua for his fit in the offense and higher projected volume. For instance, Nabers faces uncertainty at quarterback, while Collins' success is tied to CJ Stroud bouncing back. Meanwhile, St. Brown has to compete for targets in a crowded skill-position group. On top of that, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty went right after me, which reminded me of past rookie running back busts like Ryan Mathews (2010) and Bijan Robinson (2023). I wasn't about to fall into that trap again. With all that in mind, Nacua was the obvious pick.

My draft from the ninth pick:

1.09: Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

2.04: Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

3.09: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

4.04: Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

5.09: James Conner, RB, Cardinals

6.04: Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

7.09: Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders

8.04: TJ Hockenson, TE, Vikings

9.09: Najee Harris, RB, Chargers

10.04: JK Dobbins, RB, Broncos

11.09: Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers

12.04: Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

13.09: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

14.04: Jared Goff, QB, Lions

While I typically love stacking wide receivers in 3-WR leagues, this draft didn't play out exactly how I envisioned. Despite it being a PPR format, I was fortunate that Derrick Henry fell to me in Round 2, as my anchor running back, and I couldn't pass on him. Year after year, Henry proves to be a league-winner down the stretch. He was a massive contributor to my FFT Open run in 2024, and I'm banking on more of the same this season.

Next, I opted for Jayden Daniels over Lamar Jackson, mainly because I prefer not to stack rushing quarterbacks with my RB1. If I had gone with a different strategy earlier, I likely would've selected Lamar or taken another position entirely. But I saw Heath Cummings lurking behind me, and I knew he wasn't going to let his QB1 fall twice.

I considered options like Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Garrett Wilson at pick 3.09, but ultimately rolled the dice on Daniels, hoping one of those receivers would come back to me. Of course, they didn't, so I turned to Mike Evans in the 4th round.

In the 5th round, I went with James Conner, who remains a workhorse in Arizona. From there, I continued to load up on wide receivers, adding Jordan Addison and Jakobi Meyers. Addison was too good to pass up, after compiling 20 total touchdowns over two seasons and a solid role in Kevin O'Connell's offense. While Addison has a suspension looming, I still believe his upside in that offense makes him a worthwhile investment. As for Meyers, he's coming off his best season in terms of yardage (1,027 yards), despite poor quarterback play. Now, with a clear upgrade at QB in Geno Smith, Meyers will be able to maintain his underrated fantasy status.

My squad really starts to round out in the later rounds. TJ Hockenson is a solid tight end if he can regain his 2023 form. Running backs Najee Harris and JK Dobbins could return solid value as lottery tickets. Plus, wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who ended 2024 on a strong note, and rookie sleeper Pat Bryant round out my WR depth.

Favorite Pick: Derrick Henry

All hail King Henry! The future Hall of Famer continues to defy the odds and leave fantasy managers who fade him hiding in shame by season's end. It doesn't hurt that he reportedly spends over $240k annually on his body. I wouldn't even say Henry had a career resurgence after his "down year" in 2023 — it was just business as usual. He now benefits from Lamar Jackson's rushing ability, which should continue to open up more running lanes compared to the stacked boxes he constantly faced in Tennessee. Will he average 5.9 yards per carry again? Probably not — but something in the 4.7-5.1 range is still elite. And I wouldn't rule out 20 total touchdowns if this Ravens offense continues to click. In Round 2, I couldn't draft him fast enough.

Pick I Might Regret: Jayden Daniels

The sophomore slump is real. Just look at Baker Mayfield after his rookie year or CJ Stroud in 2024. Both started strong, then quickly became unstartable in one-QB leagues the following season. A whole year of tape gives defensive coordinators the ammo to expose tendencies and limitations. Daniels has elite upside, no doubt — especially with his legs (52.4 rushing yards per game and six rushing touchdowns as a rookie) — but that doesn't make him immune to regression. You're going to have to draft him early, and while we all love the "new shiny thing," Daniels arguably carries more inherent risk than veterans like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Jalen Hurts. I passed on Lamar to take him here, and while I like the gamble, I know it could backfire.

Player Who Could Make or Break My Team: Mike Evans

Every year, the fantasy community waits for Mike Evans to fall off a cliff — but every year, he proves them wrong by racking up another 1,000-yard season. That's 11 straight, and I'm betting on 12 this time around. Sure, some will point to Tampa's crowded wide receiver room with Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka as a threat to Evans' targets. But I'm not buying it. Godwin's injury history is a concern, and rookies typically take time to earn the full trust of a veteran quarterback like Baker Mayfield, who already has established chemistry with Evans. Evans remains the alpha in this offense, the go-to guy in the red zone, and one of the best values you'll find in the fourth round. If he stays healthy, he's WR1 production at WR2 or WR3 cost — a steal for any fantasy roster.