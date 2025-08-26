Before you pick, before you even wake up on the day of your Fantasy draft, you need to do two big things if you're picking ninth overall:

1. Determine how you feel about wide receivers

2. Make a list of your top 16 players

You could even be a real goody-goody and make a list of your top 40 players.

The point of the first step is something I think everyone needs to do, especially in a 12-team full-PPR league that starts three wide receivers (like the one we mocked for this Pick-by-Pick Series). The point of the second step is to help you feel good about your first two picks since you're guaranteed two of them (four if you make a top 40 list).

You can consult my rankings for my version of a top 16 list and top 40 list. And I knew I for-sure wanted at least one of my top-10 wide receivers -- two was definitely something I thought about going into the draft also.

So when I was up at ninth overall I saw six of my top-10 receivers ...

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Malik Nabers

Puka Nacua

Brian Thomas Jr.

Drake London

A.J. Brown

... but also three of my top seven running backs ...

Ashton Jeanty

Derrick Henry

De'Von Achane

I really want to stress that if this were a two-WR league, or a half-PPR league, or a non-PPR league, I would have taken Henry. That's because the supply of receivers who would make it back to me in Round 2 would have been good enough to take Henry first, giving me a stud running back I'd be totally comfortable with and a stud receiver too.

But this was a three-receiver full-PPR league with a flex. I knew receivers would go at a premium. I knew I had to take St. Brown. Safe, reliable St. Brown. And I figured it would cost me one of my top-seven running backs ... until it didn't.

My draft from the ninth pick:

1.09: Amon-Ra St Brown

2.04: De'Von Achane

3.09: Omarion Hampton

4.04: Davante Adams

5.09: Breece Hall

6.04: Emeka Egbuka

7.09: Jordan Addison

8.04: Baker Mayfield

9.09: Ollie Gordon

10.04: Evan Engram

11.09: Dalton Kincaid

12.04: Najee Harris

13.09: Chris Rodriguez Jr

14.04: Kyler Murray

Two weeks ago, Achane was a no-doubter Round 1 pick. A calf injury sidelined him at the end of training camp and the Dolphins intend to keep letting him nurse the injury leading up to the week of practice before Week 1 against the Colts.

I don't need to tell you how incredibly good Achane can be -- he averaged 17.6 PPR points per game (22.6 in 11 games with Tua Tagovailoa) and he led all running backs in receptions (78) and receiving yard (592). When he's right, he's awesome. I can't take another receiver who might be a few PPR points per game worse with a Round 2 pick, even in this format. Achane was worth the risk.

And I had every intention of taking a receiver in Round 3 until Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton was there. I was used to seeing Hampton go sooner in our mocks, so seeing him in Round 3 felt like a steal, especially since I have more of a top 25 pick grade on him, and here I was getting him just before 35th overall.

It's not ideal to start your three-WR drafts with two running backs, but in this instance I felt really good about it.

But let's say you're not as sold on Achane and/or Hampton. What would my first three picks had looked like if I didn't take any running backs? Here's your answer:

1.09 Amon-Ra St. Brown

2.04 A.J. Brown

3.09 Marvin Harrison Jr.

You might love this start. I wouldn't blame you -- those are three good receivers, two of whom have some serious high-target potential. But if I had rolled this way I would have been scrambling to find competent value for at least one running back starting spot in Rounds 4 through 6.

As the draft played out, I took what I thought was a great value in Round 4 with Davante Adams, then I rounded out my receiving corps with Emeka Egbuka in Round 6 and Jordan Addison in Round 7. And yeah, that's all I got at receiver because I didn't want to reach for other inferior receivers when I was up after those picks.

Some examples: When I was up in Round 8, Jauan Jennings was my highest-ranked wideout. No chance I would take him over a quarterback like Baker Mayfield. In Round 9 I toyed with the idea of Khalil Shakir but felt like locking up the Dolphins backfield with Ollie Gordon II (who I am impressed by this summer) made more sense than a fifth receiver.

I didn't like a single player at receiver from Round 8 on, and I know I can always find a low-floor receiver off waivers in a PPR league. And if I can't, I could always try to trade.

You might feel differently. That's fine -- some people in our Pick by Pick went crazy drafting receivers because you can start four and the PPR scoring makes a difference. I like to draft for value and upside, and the board fell the way that it did.

Favorite Pick: Omarion Hampton

The second-best talent in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Hampton is set to lead the Chargers run game. This is actually unchartered territory for coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman -- in their years in the NFL they never had a first-round rookie to put their trust in. They have no choice now because Najee Harris' eye injury put him on a slow track to prepare for the season while Hampton showed the Chargers he can play every down. I think he's in line for a huge workload and finish with numbers close to -- or better than -- Ashton Jeanty.

Pick I Might Regret: Emeka Egbuka

A year ago we all had Marvin Harrison Jr. pegged as the next great rookie receiver. The year before we had lower expectations for Jaxon Smith-Njigba but loved him as a potential Year 1 hero. Now it's Egbuka's turn in a crowded-when-healthy Buccaneers offense. I think Egbuka's a great talent who can beat coverage with speed, agility or strength, and there's no question that the Bucs offense is capable of putting up huge numbers. But if Egbuka struggles in any way, like many rookie receivers before him, my team will be in trouble because I don't have very good wide receiver depth.

Player Who Could Make or Break My Team: De'Von Achane

Playing it safe on Draft Day is a choice we can all make. I don't know how much "safer" it would have been to take A.J. Brown or Josh Jacobs with my second-round pick instead of Achane, but it's something squeamish Fantasy managers can opt for. If Achane's calf issue lingers then of course he's a terrible choice. But one could argue it's nearly as likely that he's fine and properly managed for the season, giving him a chance at high-end Fantasy production. Running backs with 20-point potential aren't easily available after Round 1, so I put my trust in him when I had the opportunity in Round 2.