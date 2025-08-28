This is our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where I, Dan Schneier, Dave Richard, Jacob Gibbs, Thomas Shafer, and Jamey Eisenberg all took part in a six-person mock draft. We each built two of the 12 teams in this 14-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot. As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE). Below are my results from picking tenth overall.

A lot of years, it feels like if you draft in the back half of the draft, you are already drawing dead. That is not the way I feel in 2025, and this draft helps to show why. I started the draft with Ashton Jeanty and Malik Nabers, RB6 and WR5 in my projections. If you don't love those specific players, I could have had some combination of Derrick Henry, Drake London, Brian Thomas Jr., Puka Nacua, or De'Von Achane. The point is, if you draft at the end of Round 1, you are going to have a shot at two elite players. You have nothing to feel bad about.

My draft from No. 10 overall:

1.10 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

2.03 Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

3.10 Josh Allen, QB, Bills

4.03 TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

5.10 Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

6.03 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

7.10 Cooper Kupp, WR, Seahawks

8.03 Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

9.10 Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

10.03 Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

11.10 Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

12.03 Ray Davis, RB, Bills

13.10 Jordan Love, QB, Packers

14.03 Kendre Miller, RB, Saints

The first thing I am thinking when the draft comes back around to me at the end of Round 3 is whether I can get one of the elite quarterbacks or tight ends. I prefer Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson, but I am still thrilled to get Allen at the end of Round 3. If I miss all three, I will consider Joe Burrow or Jalen Hurts in Round 4. Because I got Allen, I was able to use my Round 4 pick on TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson is my second-favorite rookie running back behind Ashton Jeanty, and in full PPR leagues, he has top-12 upside.

Because I didn't get a top-three tight end, I ended up taking two late in the draft. Tucker Kraft and Mark Andrews have a similar profile, at least in Fantasy. Both are low-target options who produced Fantasy points at a very efficient rate. Kraft did it with YAC, Andrews with touchdowns. If either sees a target increase from last year, they have a chance at top five, but both have too low of a floor to draft much earlier than I did. Andrews is probably not going to be available this late in your draft, but don't be afraid to wait on Kraft.

One downside of drafting two tight ends and two quarterbacks is that you can't take as many handcuff running backs as I would prefer. I am okay with that because of how good I feel about my top three running backs, and still landed a pair of guys who are one injury away from being starters. Once you get to Round 11, those are the types of players you should plan on targeting, no matter what position you draft from.

Favorite pick: Jaylen Warren

Warren could be worth a pick in Round 8 even if he keeps the same role he had with Najee Harris. But Harris was a veteran who was competent in the passing game, both as a receiver and a blocker. He also never fumbled. Kaleb Johnson has more upside than Harris as a rusher, but is currently deficient in the passing game. That should mean more snaps for Warren in Arthur Smith's system, which is as running back friendly as any in the league. I expect Warren's best season as a pro and potentially a career high in both rush attempts and targets. He also gives me some stability behind a pair of rookies in Jeanty and Henderson.

Pick I might regret: Cooper Kupp

Kupp was on pace for 1,200 yards and averaging more than 15 FPPG through Week 14 last year. But because of his age and the way he finished the year, he is a complete afterthought to most people on Draft Day. I have been more open to Kupp being a WR3 alongside Jaxson Smith-Njigba. That being said, I usually get him in Round 8 or 9, and took him in Round 7 in this draft. If everyone else is right about Kupp, I could really regret passing on T.J. Hockenson, who is a much better option than my tight ends in full PPR.

Player who could make or break my team: Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy is one of my most drafted players this year, but a lot of times that is at my WR3. Here he is, my WR2, which is right in line with my projection for him of 83 catches for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns. I don't actually have many concerns about him for as long as Joe Flacco is quarterback. The last time Flacco was on the Browns, he averaged more the 300 yards per game and starting Fantasy options. The risk is that Dillon Gabriel takes over because the Browns are out of contention, then Jeudy's production could tank, and my receiving corps could be in trouble. The flip side of that is that if Jeudy is as good with Joe Flacco as he was with Jameis Winston, I could have a pair of top 12 wide receivers.