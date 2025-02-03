Super Bowl LIX is here, and we're all excited for the Chiefs and Eagles to play Sunday in New Orleans. There are a lot of exciting matchups, and we want to make sure you're ready for some DFS action on the big day.

With that in mind, we're going to spend all week breaking down each position to give you the best information for your Super Bowl lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel. Today, we're looking at the quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

As a reminder, with only one game, these are showdown lineups, which means you don't have to play a quarterback. On DraftKings, you have a captain spot, and the pricing is more expensive for that position because the scoring is 1.5 Fantasy points. For FanDuel, you also get 1.5 Fantasy points for your MVP, but the pricing is the same for that spot.

Let's get into the quarterbacks and find out if Mahomes or Hurts have an edge in this matchup.

Patrick Mahomes

Season stats (16 games): 3,928 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 307 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Playoff stats (2 games): 422 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 57 rushing yards, two touchdowns

DraftKings price: $15,000 (captain)/$10,000 (flex)

FanDuel price: $14,000

Mahomes didn't have a great Fantasy season in 2024. Including the playoffs, he averaged 19.3 Fantasy points per game on DraftKings and 19.2 on FanDuel. He's coming off a stellar performance against the Bills in the AFC Championship Game with 245 passing yards and one touchdown and 43 rushing yards, two touchdowns and a fumble, and we hope to get that kind of Fantasy outing against the Eagles.

Mahomes has faced Philadelphia three times in his career, including Super Bowl LVII when he beat the Eagles 38-35. He passed for 182 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in that game, along with six carries for 44 yards. In 2021, Mahomes topped Philadelphia 42-30 with 278 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception and five carries for 26 yards. And in 2023, he lost to the Eagles 21-17 with 177 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception and six carries for 38 yards.

Along with his record against Philadelphia, Mahomes also has a great track record against Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Mahomes is 8-0 against Fangio during his time as the head coach in Denver (2019-21) and the defensive coordinator in Miami (2023).

If you remove the first meeting of Mahomes against Fangio in 2019 when Mahomes left early with an injury, he's averaging 251.2 passing yards in seven games with nine touchdowns and two interceptions and 28 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown. He's scored more than 20 Fantasy points in five of those meetings.

Mahomes also is playing in his fifth Super Bowl, and he's 3-1 coming into this game. He has scored more than 25 Fantasy points in three wins against the 49ers twice and Philadelphia and less than 10 Fantasy points in the loss against Tampa Bay.

Jalen Hurts

Season stats (15 games): 2,903 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, five interceptions, 630 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns

Playoff stats (3 games): 505 passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, 122 rushing yards, four touchdowns

DraftKings price: Jalen Hurts $15,600 (captain)/$10,400 (flex)

FanDuel price: $13,500

Hurts comes into this game averaging 22.0 Fantasy points per game on DraftKings and 21.8 on FanDuel. He got off to a slow start in the playoffs against Green Bay and the Rams before closing strong against Washington in the NFC Championship Game with 246 passing yards and a touchdown and 16 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The performance against the Commanders was his first game with more than 20 Fantasy points since Week 14 against the Steelers. He suffered a concussion against Washington in Week 15 and then missed the final two games of the regular season before returning in the playoffs.

Hurts has faced the Chiefs three times in his career. In 2021, he passed for 387 yards and two touchdowns and ran eight times for 47 yards in a 42-30 loss. Then came Super Bowl LVII when Hurts had 304 passing yards and one touchdown and ran 15 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-35 defeat.

He finally beat Kansas City last season 21-17 with 150 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception and 12 carries for 29 yards and two touchdowns. He scored more than 30 Fantasy points in the two losses and fewer than 20 Fantasy points in the lone victory.

Who has the edge?

The Eagles defense is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but Matthew Stafford (22 Fantasy points) and Jayden Daniels (26 Fantasy points) both did well against Philadelphia in the past two playoff games. For the season, only eight quarterbacks had more than 20 Fantasy points against the Eagles.

The Chiefs are No. 19 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and eight guys have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Kansas City this season. Josh Allen just scored 24 Fantasy points against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Since it's a showdown lineup, you can play both quarterbacks on both sites Sunday, which is recommended. They should each score well given their recent level of play and history against each other.

If I had to only pick one quarterback for this week then I would use Mahomes on DraftKings and Hurts on FanDuel since that's where each quarterback is cheaper. But given the expectations for both in this game, Mahomes and Hurts should both perform well in the Super Bowl.