Super Bowl LIX is here, and we're all excited for the Chiefs and Eagles to play Sunday in New Orleans. There are a lot of exciting matchups, and we want to make sure you're ready for some DFS action on the big day.

With that in mind, we're going to spend all week breaking down each position to give you the best information for your Super Bowl lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel. Today, we're looking at the tight ends, and there are two good ones in Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert.

As a reminder, with only one game, these are showdown lineups, which means you don't have to play a tight end. On DraftKings, you have a captain spot, and the pricing is more expensive for that position because the scoring is 1.5 Fantasy points. For FanDuel, you also get 1.5 Fantasy points for your MVP, but the pricing is the same for that spot.

Let's get into the tight ends, and Kelce and Goedert should be popular in lineups. Building some stacks with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce, Jalen Hurts, and Goedert for this game will be fun.

Travis Kelce

Season stats (16 games): 97 receptions, 823 yards and three touchdowns on 133 targets

Playoff stats (2 games): nine receptions, 136 yards and one touchdown on 12 targets

DraftKings price: $13,500 (captain)/$9,000 (flex)

FanDuel price: $12,000

Kelce had another down season in 2024, and he comes into the Super Bowl averaging 12.8 Fantasy points per game on DraftKings and 9.8 points on FanDuel. He is the No. 5 most expensive player overall on both sites behind Saquon Barkley, Mahomes, Hurts and A.J. Brown.

Despite the down season, Kelce has picked up his production of late. He had eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against the Steelers in Week 17, which was his final regular-season game. And he had seven catches for 117 yards on eight targets in the wild-card round against Houston.

Kelce had six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. And in four Super Bowl appearances, Kelce has 31 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns on 37 targets.

Kelce also had seven catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against Philadelphia in 2023. And he played one game in his career at New Orleans in 2020, and he had eight catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in the Superdome.

Season stats (17 games): 40 receptions, 437 yards and five touchdowns on 49 targets

Playoff stats (2 games): three receptions for 13 yards on three targets

DraftKings price: $4,200 (captain)/$2,800 (flex)

FanDuel price: $7,500

Gray scored more touchdowns than Kelce this season, including the playoffs. He had a pair of two touchdown games in Week 11 against Buffalo and Week 12 against Carolina.

He didn't have a target against the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, and he has just six total targets in his past five games overall. Gray could always catch a random touchdown against the Eagles, but he's not involved enough as a consistent target to consider him a viable threat for the Super Bowl.

Dallas Goedert

Season stats (10 games): 42 receptions, 496 yards and two touchdowns on 52 targets

Playoff stats (3 games): 15 receptions, 188 yards and one touchdown on 18 targets

DraftKings price: $8,700 (captain)/$5,800 (flex)

FanDuel price: $10,000

Goedert comes into the Super Bowl averaging 11.4 Fantasy points per game on DraftKings and 9.2 points on FanDuel. He is the fifth-most expensive Eagles player behind Barkley, Hurts, Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Goedert missed seven games during the season with knee and hamstring injuries, but he was otherwise a solid Fantasy tight end when healthy. He had two games in his first four outings with at least seven catches, 60 yards and eight targets. And then he scored his two touchdowns in four games prior to going on injured reserve with a knee injury in Week 14.

In the playoffs, Goedert has been Philadelphia's most consistent receiving threat. He had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the Packers, four catches for 56 yards on four targets against the Rams and seven catches for 85 yards on eight targets against the Commanders.

Goedert had six catches for 60 yards on seven targets against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. He missed the game at Kansas City in 2023, but he had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Chiefs in 2021.

Season stats (17 games): 24 receptions, 298 yards and one touchdown on 30 targets

Playoff stats (3 games): one reception for 4 yards on one target

DraftKings price: $1,500 (captain)/$1,000 (flex)

FanDuel price: $5,500

Calcaterra stepped up at times this season when Goedert was injured, but he's been a non-factor when Goedert has been healthy. His last target was in the wild-card round against Green Bay, and he hasn't topped 34 receiving yards since Week 8. Calcaterra is a desperation play at best for the Super Bowl.

Who has the edge?

Kelce and Goedert should be popular in Super Bowl lineups. Both should be heavily involved in this game.

Kelce's Super Bowl history is hard to ignore, and we know he's capable of a big game in big moments. While the Bills held him in check in the AFC Championship Game with only two catches for 19 yards on four targets, he's had plenty of success against the Eagles in their past two meetings.

Now, Philadelphia has been solid against tight ends this season. The Eagles finished the regular season at No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but Cade Otton, Mike Gesicki, Zach Ertz, Mark Andrews and Pat Freiermuth all had productive games against Philadelphia. And Tyler Higbee (seven catches, 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets) and Ertz (11 catches for 104 yards on 16 targets) beat up the Eagles in the last two playoff games.

Kelce also has an up-and-down history against Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. In eight games against Fangio as the head coach for Denver (six games from 2019-2021) and defensive coordinator for Miami (twice in 2023), Kelce has three games with 6.1 PPR points or less and four games with at least 13.4 PPR points, including two touchdowns.

Goedert also has a good history against the Chiefs, with at least 12 PPR points in his past two meetings with Kansas City. And this is a great matchup.

The Chiefs finished the regular season at No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Isaiah Likely, Gesicki, George Kittle, Brock Bowers, Otton, Dalton Schultz and Freiermuth all did well against Kansas City this season.

Since it's a showdown lineup, you don't have to play a tight end on either site. But I have no problem using both starting tight ends and stacking them with their quarterbacks. Kelce and Goedert both have the chance to be difference makers in Super Bowl LIX.