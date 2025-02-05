Super Bowl LIX is here, and we're all excited for the Chiefs and Eagles to play Sunday in New Orleans. There are a lot of exciting matchups, and we want to make sure you're ready for some DFS action on the big day.

With that in mind, we're going to spend all week breaking down each position to give you the best information for your Super Bowl lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel. Today, we're looking at the wide receivers, which are highlighted by A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

As a reminder, with only one game, these are showdown lineups, which means you don't have to play a wide receiver. On DraftKings, you have a captain spot, and the pricing is more expensive for that position because the scoring is 1.5 Fantasy points. For FanDuel, you also get 1.5 Fantasy points for your MVP, but the pricing is the same for that spot.

Let's get into the wide receivers, and several of these players should be popular in lineups. It will be fun to build some stacks with the Eagles and Chiefs for this game.

A.J. Brown

Season stats (13 games): 67 receptions, 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns on 97 targets

Playoff stats (3 games): nine receptions, 120 yards and one touchdown on 18 targets

DraftKings price: $14,400 (captain)/$9,600 (flex)

FanDuel price: $12,500

Brown comes into the Super Bowl averaging 16.2 Fantasy points per game on DraftKings and 13.8 points on DraftKings. As a reminder, DraftKings is PPR, while FanDuel is 0.5 PPR, and Brown is the most expensive receiver on the slate on both sites.

Brown had a quiet playoffs until the NFC Championship Game against Washington when he caught six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Prior to the playoffs, Brown scored a touchdown in three games in a row, including two outings over that span with eight catches and at least 97 receiving yards.

In Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs, Brown had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. But in 2023 against Kansas City, Brown was held to one catch for 8 yards on four targets.

DeVonta Smith

Season stats (13 games): 68 receptions, 833 yards and eight touchdowns on 89 targets

Playoff stats (3 games): 12 receptions for 121 yards on 12 targets

DraftKings price: $11,100 (captain)/$7,400 (flex)

FanDuel price: $11,000

Smith is averaging 14.3 Fantasy points per game on DraftKings and 11.1 points on FanDuel. He is the No. 3 receiver in terms of cost behind A.J. Brown and Worthy.

Smith has been quiet in the playoffs with four catches on four targets and no touchdowns in each of his three games against Green Bay, the Rams and Washington. His best outing was 55 yards against the Packers.

Prior to the playoffs, Smith scored a touchdown in three of his previous four games, with four total touchdowns over that span. He finished with 27 catches for 317 yards on 33 targets during that stretch.

Smith had six catches for 99 yards on eight targets against the Chiefs in Week 11 last year. And in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City, Smith had seven catches for 100 yards on nine targets.

Season stats (17 games): 19 receptions for 216 yards 33 targets

Playoff stats (3 games): one reception for 11 yards and a touchdown on two targets

DraftKings price: $2,400 (captain)/$1,600 (flex)

FanDuel price: $7,000

Dotson is the No. 3 receiver for the Eagles based on pricing, but we're not expecting much from him in this matchup. Maybe he'll catch a touchdown like he did against the Packers in the playoffs, but that's his lone score with the Eagles in 2024. There's little reason to put Dotson in lineups for the Super Bowl.

Xavier Worthy

Season stats (16 games): 59 receptions, 638 yards and six touchdowns on 98 targets and 20 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns

Playoff stats (2 games): 11 receptions, 130 yards and one touchdown on 13 targets and three carries for 8 yards

DraftKings price: $12,000 (captain)/$8,000 (flex)

FanDuel price: $11,500

Worthy is the No. 2 overall receiver based on price on both sites behind A.J. Brown, and Worthy is averaging 11.5 Fantasy points per game on DraftKings and 10.2 points on FanDuel. But he's hot coming into the Super Bowl.

Since Week 11, Worthy has scored a touchdown in five of his past nine games. He's averaging 7.6 targets and 5.6 receptions per game over that span, and he has three outings with at least 65 receiving yards in his past four contests.

Marquise Brown

Season stats (2 games): nine receptions for 91 yards on 15 targets

Playoff stats (2 games): three receptions for 35 yards on seven targets

DraftKings price: $8,100 (captain)/$5,400 (flex)

FanDuel price: $9,500

Brown missed the majority of the season with a shoulder injury sustained in training camp. He returned in Week 16 and averaged 7.5 targets per game prior to the playoffs. He hasn't done much in the postseason, but he did have three catches for 35 yards on five targets against Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.

In his career, Brown has faced the Eagles twice as a member of the Ravens (2020) and the Cardinals (2022). He has 12 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets in those outings.

DeAndre Hopkins

Season stats (16 games): 56 receptions, 610 yards and five touchdowns on 80 targets

Playoff stats (2 games): one reception for 11 yards on two targets

DraftKings price: $6,600 (captain)/$4,400 (flex)

FanDuel price: $8,500

In 10 games with the Chiefs, Hopkins has 41 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns. He had five games with at least six targets, and he scored a touchdown or had at least 90 receiving yards in four of them.

Since Worthy started getting more involved for the Chiefs and Brown returned from injury, Hopkins has taken on a reduced role. He has four targets or less in four games in a row, including the playoffs.

Hopkins has faced the Eagles three times in his career with the Texans twice (2014 and 2018) and Cardinals (2020). In each game he has at least 11 targets, six catches and 104 yards, and he scored in two of those outings.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Season stats (14 games): 18 receptions, 231 yards and two touchdowns on 26 targets

Playoff stats (2 games): two receptions for 60 yards on four targets

DraftKings price: $3,000 (captain)/$2,000 (flex)

FanDuel price: $7,000

Smith-Schuster had a quiet season for the Chiefs, but he made an impact in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills with two receptions of 31 and 29 yards. And the last time he faced the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII he was heavily involved.

Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 53 yards on nine targets against Philadelphia. He also drew a defensive holding penalty on James Bradberry that gave the Chiefs a first-and-goal situation and allowed Kansas City to kick the game-winning field goal in a 38-35 victory.

This season, Smith-Schuster had one game with more than two catches and two games with more than 31 receiving yards. He's a desperation play at best in the Super Bowl.

Season stats (17 games): 22 receptions, 289 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets

Playoff stats (2 games): one reception for a 2-point conversion

DraftKings price: $900 (captain)/$600 (flex)

FanDuel price: $6,000

Watson did not have an official target in the playoffs, but he caught a two-point conversion against the Bills. His best Fantasy game was Week 17 at Pittsburgh when he had two catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on two targets. It would be surprising if Watson made a significant impact in the Super Bowl given his lack of consistent targets in 2024.

Who has the edge?

Three receivers will be popular on both sites in A.J. Brown, Smith and Worthy. They have the best chance to get consistent targets based on their body of work for the season or recent level of play.

Brown is most likely to see a lot of Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie, but No. 1 receivers have done well against the Chiefs this season. Drake London, Ladd McConkey, Jakobi Meyers (twice) and Courtland Sutton (twice) all had productive outings against Kansas City in the regular season, and Nico Collins (five catches for 81 yards on eight targets) was solid in the playoffs.

While Smith has been a non-factor in the playoffs thus far, his history against the Chiefs is encouraging. He has 13 catches for 199 yards on 17 targets in his past two meetings with Kansas City, and he's due for a big game.

Worthy will hopefully stay hot against the Eagles, but Philadelphia finished the regular season at No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The No. 1 receivers who have had success against Philadelphia during the regular season are Jayden Reed, London, Chris Olave, Mike Evans, Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Adam Thielen, Terry McLaurin and Malik Nabers. And in the playoffs, McLaurin and Nacua both had solid outings.

There will likely be a receiver for the Chiefs who does something of significance in a surprise performance like what Smith-Schuster did against the Bills. The key is guessing which one will step up, so it's worth taking a shot on Marquise Brown, Hopkins or Smith-Schuster, in that order.

Since it's a showdown lineup, you don't have to play a wide receiver on either site. But you'll want to stack these receivers with either quarterback, and I like a Patrick Mahomes-Worthy pairing, as well as Jalen Hurts-Smith. But there are several combinations you can use, and hopefully these guys will deliver in the Super Bowl.