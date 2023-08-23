NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders
We always get asked about ways to make your Fantasy league better. You can add more flex spots or a Superflex. You can tweak the scoring system. Or you can take it to another level.

We held a Superflex mock draft Tuesday night as part of our live stream on YouTube, but this time we did something different. Most of our leagues on CBS Sports are six points for passing touchdowns and minus-2 points for interceptions. For this draft, we did four points for passing touchdowns and minus-1 point for interceptions for those of you who play in those leagues.

The biggest difference was the lack of urgency to draft a second quarterback for your Superflex spot. Eight quarterbacks were still drafted in Round 1, but only two quarterbacks went in Round 2 and five in Round 3. Through four rounds, only five teams had multiple quarterbacks on their roster.

Heath Cummings and Zach Brook didn't draft their second quarterbacks until Round 6, O.J. Webber waited until Round 7 to address his Superflex spot and Dave Richard held out until Round 8 for his No. 2 quarterback. Joel Cox was the lone manager to start QB-QB with Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson, although you can make the case I basically did the same thing when I selected Daniel Jones with the second pick at the Round 2-3 turn after starting my team with Patrick Mahomes.

Adam Aizer took a different approach to quarterback in this mock draft when he waited until Round 4 to select his first one with Aaron Rodgers. He then circled back in Round 5 to draft Jordan Love, and he selected Kyler Murray in Round 6. And he also drafted Colt McCoy in Round 14.

Adam got three studs with his first three picks with Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Garrett Wilson, so there's a chance for his team to be dominant if two of his four quarterbacks are successful. He also has Khalil Herbert and A.J. Dillon as reserve running backs, and the rest of his receiving corps is Christian Kirk, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney and Michael Gallup, with Evan Engram at tight end.

I put more of an emphasis on quarterback early with Mahomes at No. 1 overall and Jones in Round 3, and I also drafted Sam Howell in Round 7. While the Mahomes pick was a little controversial (more on that below), I drafted Jones over Dak Prescott because of Jones' rushing prowess. It's also why I targeted Howell as my third quarterback.

Along with that trio, I still have Jahmyr Gibbs, Alexander Mattison, Roschon Johnson, Elijah Mitchell, Ty Chandler and Jerick McKinnon at running back, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Moore, George Pickens, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyler Boyd at receiver, with Dallas Goedert at tight end. I love this team in this format.

Now, as for drafting Mahomes ahead of Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, it was just a matter of personal preference. I have yet to draft Mahomes this year, and I wanted at least one share of him on a roster -- even in a mock.

All three of those quarterbacks are worthy of the No. 1 pick in this format (Allen went second and Hurts was No. 3 overall), and all three finished within decimal points of each other in Fantasy points per game last year (Hurts was first at 25.60, Allen was second at 25.56 and Mahomes was third at 25.18). While Allen and Hurts have more rushing upside than Mahomes, he should stay close with his passing production, so you don't have to fear drafting him at No. 1 overall.

Two other teams of note worth mentioning here are Daniel Sharp and O.J. Webber. As part of our upcoming Draft-A-Thon on Aug. 30 to raise money for St. Jude, both generously donated to take part in this mock draft. So let's take a look at their teams.

Daniel had a similar start to my build with two quarterbacks (Hurts and Geno Smith) with his first three picks. He added Brock Purdy as his third quarterback, and he constructed a solid roster around those guys. His running backs are Nick Chubb, Miles Sanders, Isiah Pacheco, Devin Singletary and De'Von Achane, and his receivers are Keenan Allen, DK Metcalf, Marquise Brown, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers and Van Jefferson, with David Njoku at tight end. I really like this team.

O.J. also has a stacked roster, led by Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. At running back, O.J. has James Conner, Breece Hall, Rachaad White, Jamaal Williams and Tyjae Spears, and his receivers are Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Calvin Ridley, Mike Evans, Jalin Hyatt and Jonathan Mingo, with Pat Freiermuth at tight end. This is one of my favorite squads in this league.

In this league, all passing touchdowns are worth four points, and interceptions are worth minus-1 point. All other touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE) and DST with six reserves for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

3. Daniel Sharp, St. Jude donation entry

4. O.J. Webber, St. Jude donation entry

5. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

9. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development

10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

12. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jamey Eisenberg P. Mahomes QB KC
2 Meron Berkson J. Allen QB BUF
3 Daniel Sharp J. Hurts QB PHI
4 O.J. Webber L. Jackson QB BAL
5 Dan Schneier J. Fields QB CHI
6 George Maselli J. Jefferson WR MIN
7 Heath Cummings J. Chase WR CIN
8 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB SF
9 Joel Cox J. Burrow QB CIN
10 Dave Richard J. Herbert QB LAC
11 Scott Fish A. Richardson QB IND
12 Zach Brook T. Lawrence QB JAC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Zach Brook T. Hill WR MIA
14 Scott Fish B. Robinson RB ATL
15 Dave Richard A. Ekeler RB LAC
16 Joel Cox D. Watson QB CLE
17 Adam Aizer S. Barkley RB NYG
18 Heath Cummings T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
19 George Maselli C. Kupp WR LAR
20 Dan Schneier T. Kelce TE KC
21 O.J. Webber S. Diggs WR BUF
22 Daniel Sharp N. Chubb RB CLE
23 Meron Berkson T. Pollard RB DAL
24 Jamey Eisenberg A. St. Brown WR DET
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jamey Eisenberg D. Jones QB NYG
26 Meron Berkson D. Prescott QB DAL
27 Daniel Sharp G. Smith QB SEA
28 O.J. Webber D. Adams WR LV
29 Dan Schneier A. Brown WR PHI
30 George Maselli K. Cousins QB MIN
31 Heath Cummings C. Lamb WR DAL
32 Adam Aizer G. Wilson WR NYJ
33 Joel Cox J. Waddle WR MIA
34 Dave Richard C. Olave WR NO
35 Scott Fish J. Goff QB DET
36 Zach Brook J. Jacobs RB LV
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Zach Brook D. Smith WR PHI
38 Scott Fish M. Andrews TE BAL
39 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
40 Joel Cox T. Higgins WR CIN
41 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers QB NYJ
42 Heath Cummings J. Mixon RB CIN
43 George Maselli R. Stevenson RB NE
44 Dan Schneier J. Taylor RB IND
45 O.J. Webber C. Ridley WR JAC
46 Daniel Sharp K. Allen WR LAC
47 Meron Berkson T. Etienne RB JAC
48 Jamey Eisenberg J. Gibbs RB DET
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR CHI
50 Meron Berkson D. Samuel WR SF
51 Daniel Sharp D. Metcalf WR SEA
52 O.J. Webber B. Hall RB NYJ
53 Dan Schneier C. Watson WR GB
54 George Maselli D. Carr QB NO
55 Heath Cummings A. Jones RB GB
56 Adam Aizer J. Love QB GB
57 Joel Cox N. Harris RB PIT
58 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR TEN
59 Scott Fish J. Jeudy WR DEN
60 Zach Brook A. Cooper WR CLE
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Zach Brook K. Pickett QB PIT
62 Scott Fish D. Pierce RB HOU
63 Dave Richard D. London WR ATL
64 Joel Cox C. Akers RB LAR
65 Adam Aizer K. Murray QB ARI
66 Heath Cummings R. Wilson QB DEN
67 George Maselli K. Walker III RB SEA
68 Dan Schneier J. Dobbins RB BAL
69 O.J. Webber J. Conner RB ARI
70 Daniel Sharp M. Sanders RB CAR
71 Meron Berkson C. Godwin WR TB
72 Jamey Eisenberg A. Mattison RB MIN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jamey Eisenberg S. Howell QB WAS
74 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE NYG
75 Daniel Sharp B. Purdy QB SF
76 O.J. Webber M. Stafford QB LAR
77 Dan Schneier R. Tannehill QB TEN
78 George Maselli A. Kamara RB NO
79 Heath Cummings T. Hockenson TE MIN
80 Adam Aizer C. Kirk WR JAC
81 Joel Cox G. Kittle TE SF
82 Dave Richard J. Cook RB BUF
83 Scott Fish J. Dotson WR WAS
84 Zach Brook K. Pitts TE ATL
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Zach Brook T. McLaurin WR WAS
86 Scott Fish J. Williams RB DEN
87 Dave Richard B. Young QB CAR
88 Joel Cox B. Aiyuk WR SF
89 Adam Aizer K. Herbert RB CHI
90 Heath Cummings D. Johnson WR PIT
91 George Maselli G. Davis WR BUF
92 Dan Schneier D. Montgomery RB DET
93 O.J. Webber R. White RB TB
94 Daniel Sharp M. Brown WR ARI
95 Meron Berkson T. Lockett WR SEA
96 Jamey Eisenberg D. Goedert TE PHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jamey Eisenberg G. Pickens WR PIT
98 Meron Berkson J. Addison WR MIN
99 Daniel Sharp I. Pacheco RB KC
100 O.J. Webber M. Evans WR TB
101 Dan Schneier M. Williams WR LAC
102 George Maselli A. Gibson RB WAS
103 Heath Cummings C. Stroud QB HOU
104 Adam Aizer J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
105 Joel Cox D. Swift RB PHI
106 Dave Richard M. Thomas WR NO
107 Scott Fish M. Pittman WR IND
108 Zach Brook S. Perine RB DEN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Zach Brook Z. Flowers WR BAL
110 Scott Fish S. Moore WR KC
111 Dave Richard R. Doubs WR GB
112 Joel Cox B. Cooks WR DAL
113 Adam Aizer A. Dillon RB GB
114 Heath Cummings E. Moore WR CLE
115 George Maselli Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
116 Dan Schneier Q. Johnston WR LAC
117 O.J. Webber P. Freiermuth TE PIT
118 Daniel Sharp C. Sutton WR DEN
119 Meron Berkson B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
120 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jamey Eisenberg R. Johnson RB CHI
122 Meron Berkson D. Cook RB NYJ
123 Daniel Sharp D. Njoku TE CLE
124 O.J. Webber J. Garoppolo QB LV
125 Dan Schneier M. Jones QB NE
126 George Maselli B. Mayfield QB TB
127 Heath Cummings J. Wilson RB MIA
128 Adam Aizer T. Burks WR TEN
129 Joel Cox R. Penny RB PHI
130 Dave Richard D. Ridder QB ATL
131 Scott Fish T. Bigsby RB JAC
132 Zach Brook N. Collins WR HOU
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Zach Brook K. Gainwell RB PHI
134 Scott Fish K. Trask QB TB
135 Dave Richard J. Warren RB PIT
136 Joel Cox D. Kincaid TE BUF
137 Adam Aizer K. Toney WR KC
138 Heath Cummings R. Bateman WR BAL
139 George Maselli O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
140 Dan Schneier N. Dell WR HOU
141 O.J. Webber J. Williams RB NO
142 Daniel Sharp D. Achane RB MIA
143 Meron Berkson A. Lazard WR NYJ
144 Jamey Eisenberg E. Mitchell RB SF
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jamey Eisenberg T. Chandler RB MIN
146 Meron Berkson D. Chark WR CAR
147 Daniel Sharp J. Meyers WR LV
148 O.J. Webber T. Spears RB TEN
149 Dan Schneier Z. White RB LV
150 George Maselli T. Palmer WR TB
151 Heath Cummings R. Mostert RB MIA
152 Adam Aizer E. Engram TE JAC
153 Joel Cox J. Williams WR DET
154 Dave Richard S. LaPorta TE DET
155 Scott Fish C. Okonkwo TE TEN
156 Zach Brook R. Moore WR ARI
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Zach Brook E. Elliott RB NE
158 Scott Fish A. Thielen WR CAR
159 Dave Richard J. Johnson TE NO
160 Joel Cox J. Palmer WR LAC
161 Adam Aizer C. McCoy QB ARI
162 Heath Cummings 49ers DST SF
163 George Maselli Cowboys DST DAL
164 Dan Schneier J. Reed WR GB
165 O.J. Webber J. Mingo WR CAR
166 Daniel Sharp D. Singletary RB HOU
167 Meron Berkson D. Harris RB BUF
168 Jamey Eisenberg T. Boyd WR CIN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Jamey Eisenberg J. McKinnon RB KC
170 Meron Berkson D. Mooney WR CHI
171 Daniel Sharp V. Jefferson WR LAR
172 O.J. Webber J. Hyatt WR NYG
173 Dan Schneier T. Allgeier RB ATL
174 George Maselli R. Rice WR KC
175 Heath Cummings D. Foreman RB CHI
176 Adam Aizer M. Gallup WR DAL
177 Joel Cox K. Miller RB NO
178 Dave Richard Eagles DST PHI
179 Scott Fish D. Vaughn RB DAL
180 Zach Brook Bills DST BUF
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Zach Brook C. Brown RB CIN
182 Scott Fish Patriots DST NE
183 Dave Richard D. Schultz TE HOU
184 Joel Cox Ravens DST BAL
185 Adam Aizer Saints DST NO
186 Heath Cummings D. Slayton WR NYG
187 George Maselli I. Smith TE CIN
188 Dan Schneier Steelers DST PIT
189 O.J. Webber Jets DST NYJ
190 Daniel Sharp Commanders DST WAS
191 Meron Berkson Dolphins DST MIA
192 Jamey Eisenberg Broncos DST DEN
Team by Team
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 1 P. Mahomes QB KC
2 24 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 25 D. Jones QB NYG
4 48 J. Gibbs RB DET
5 49 D. Moore WR CHI
6 72 A. Mattison RB MIN
7 73 S. Howell QB WAS
8 96 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 97 G. Pickens WR PIT
10 120 J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
11 121 R. Johnson RB CHI
12 144 E. Mitchell RB SF
13 145 T. Chandler RB MIN
14 168 T. Boyd WR CIN
15 169 J. McKinnon RB KC
16 192 Broncos DST DEN
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Allen QB BUF
2 23 T. Pollard RB DAL
3 26 D. Prescott QB DAL
4 47 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 50 D. Samuel WR SF
6 71 C. Godwin WR TB
7 74 D. Waller TE NYG
8 95 T. Lockett WR SEA
9 98 J. Addison WR MIN
10 119 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
11 122 D. Cook RB NYJ
12 143 A. Lazard WR NYJ
13 146 D. Chark WR CAR
14 167 D. Harris RB BUF
15 170 D. Mooney WR CHI
16 191 Dolphins DST MIA
Daniel Sharp
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Hurts QB PHI
2 22 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 27 G. Smith QB SEA
4 46 K. Allen WR LAC
5 51 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 70 M. Sanders RB CAR
7 75 B. Purdy QB SF
8 94 M. Brown WR ARI
9 99 I. Pacheco RB KC
10 118 C. Sutton WR DEN
11 123 D. Njoku TE CLE
12 142 D. Achane RB MIA
13 147 J. Meyers WR LV
14 166 D. Singletary RB HOU
15 171 V. Jefferson WR LAR
16 190 Commanders DST WAS
O.J. Webber
Rd Pk Player
1 4 L. Jackson QB BAL
2 21 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 28 D. Adams WR LV
4 45 C. Ridley WR JAC
5 52 B. Hall RB NYJ
6 69 J. Conner RB ARI
7 76 M. Stafford QB LAR
8 93 R. White RB TB
9 100 M. Evans WR TB
10 117 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
11 124 J. Garoppolo QB LV
12 141 J. Williams RB NO
13 148 T. Spears RB TEN
14 165 J. Mingo WR CAR
15 172 J. Hyatt WR NYG
16 189 Jets DST NYJ
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Fields QB CHI
2 20 T. Kelce TE KC
3 29 A. Brown WR PHI
4 44 J. Taylor RB IND
5 53 C. Watson WR GB
6 68 J. Dobbins RB BAL
7 77 R. Tannehill QB TEN
8 92 D. Montgomery RB DET
9 101 M. Williams WR LAC
10 116 Q. Johnston WR LAC
11 125 M. Jones QB NE
12 140 N. Dell WR HOU
13 149 Z. White RB LV
14 164 J. Reed WR GB
15 173 T. Allgeier RB ATL
16 188 Steelers DST PIT
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 19 C. Kupp WR LAR
3 30 K. Cousins QB MIN
4 43 R. Stevenson RB NE
5 54 D. Carr QB NO
6 67 K. Walker III RB SEA
7 78 A. Kamara RB NO
8 91 G. Davis WR BUF
9 102 A. Gibson RB WAS
10 115 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
11 126 B. Mayfield QB TB
12 139 O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
13 150 T. Palmer WR TB
14 163 Cowboys DST DAL
15 174 R. Rice WR KC
16 187 I. Smith TE CIN
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Chase WR CIN
2 18 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
3 31 C. Lamb WR DAL
4 42 J. Mixon RB CIN
5 55 A. Jones RB GB
6 66 R. Wilson QB DEN
7 79 T. Hockenson TE MIN
8 90 D. Johnson WR PIT
9 103 C. Stroud QB HOU
10 114 E. Moore WR CLE
11 127 J. Wilson RB MIA
12 138 R. Bateman WR BAL
13 151 R. Mostert RB MIA
14 162 49ers DST SF
15 175 D. Foreman RB CHI
16 186 D. Slayton WR NYG
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 17 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 32 G. Wilson WR NYJ
4 41 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
5 56 J. Love QB GB
6 65 K. Murray QB ARI
7 80 C. Kirk WR JAC
8 89 K. Herbert RB CHI
9 104 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
10 113 A. Dillon RB GB
11 128 T. Burks WR TEN
12 137 K. Toney WR KC
13 152 E. Engram TE JAC
14 161 C. McCoy QB ARI
15 176 M. Gallup WR DAL
16 185 Saints DST NO
Joel Cox
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Burrow QB CIN
2 16 D. Watson QB CLE
3 33 J. Waddle WR MIA
4 40 T. Higgins WR CIN
5 57 N. Harris RB PIT
6 64 C. Akers RB LAR
7 81 G. Kittle TE SF
8 88 B. Aiyuk WR SF
9 105 D. Swift RB PHI
10 112 B. Cooks WR DAL
11 129 R. Penny RB PHI
12 136 D. Kincaid TE BUF
13 153 J. Williams WR DET
14 160 J. Palmer WR LAC
15 177 K. Miller RB NO
16 184 Ravens DST BAL
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Herbert QB LAC
2 15 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 34 C. Olave WR NO
4 39 D. Henry RB TEN
5 58 D. Hopkins WR TEN
6 63 D. London WR ATL
7 82 J. Cook RB BUF
8 87 B. Young QB CAR
9 106 M. Thomas WR NO
10 111 R. Doubs WR GB
11 130 D. Ridder QB ATL
12 135 J. Warren RB PIT
13 154 S. LaPorta TE DET
14 159 J. Johnson TE NO
15 178 Eagles DST PHI
16 183 D. Schultz TE HOU
Scott Fish
Rd Pk Player
1 11 A. Richardson QB IND
2 14 B. Robinson RB ATL
3 35 J. Goff QB DET
4 38 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 59 J. Jeudy WR DEN
6 62 D. Pierce RB HOU
7 83 J. Dotson WR WAS
8 86 J. Williams RB DEN
9 107 M. Pittman WR IND
10 110 S. Moore WR KC
11 131 T. Bigsby RB JAC
12 134 K. Trask QB TB
13 155 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
14 158 A. Thielen WR CAR
15 179 D. Vaughn RB DAL
16 182 Patriots DST NE
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Lawrence QB JAC
2 13 T. Hill WR MIA
3 36 J. Jacobs RB LV
4 37 D. Smith WR PHI
5 60 A. Cooper WR CLE
6 61 K. Pickett QB PIT
7 84 K. Pitts TE ATL
8 85 T. McLaurin WR WAS
9 108 S. Perine RB DEN
10 109 Z. Flowers WR BAL
11 132 N. Collins WR HOU
12 133 K. Gainwell RB PHI
13 156 R. Moore WR ARI
14 157 E. Elliott RB NE
15 180 Bills DST BUF
16 181 C. Brown RB CIN