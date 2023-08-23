We always get asked about ways to make your Fantasy league better. You can add more flex spots or a Superflex. You can tweak the scoring system. Or you can take it to another level.

We held a Superflex mock draft Tuesday night as part of our live stream on YouTube, but this time we did something different. Most of our leagues on CBS Sports are six points for passing touchdowns and minus-2 points for interceptions. For this draft, we did four points for passing touchdowns and minus-1 point for interceptions for those of you who play in those leagues.

The biggest difference was the lack of urgency to draft a second quarterback for your Superflex spot. Eight quarterbacks were still drafted in Round 1, but only two quarterbacks went in Round 2 and five in Round 3. Through four rounds, only five teams had multiple quarterbacks on their roster.

Heath Cummings and Zach Brook didn't draft their second quarterbacks until Round 6, O.J. Webber waited until Round 7 to address his Superflex spot and Dave Richard held out until Round 8 for his No. 2 quarterback. Joel Cox was the lone manager to start QB-QB with Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson, although you can make the case I basically did the same thing when I selected Daniel Jones with the second pick at the Round 2-3 turn after starting my team with Patrick Mahomes.

Adam Aizer took a different approach to quarterback in this mock draft when he waited until Round 4 to select his first one with Aaron Rodgers. He then circled back in Round 5 to draft Jordan Love, and he selected Kyler Murray in Round 6. And he also drafted Colt McCoy in Round 14.Introduce individual defensive players (IDP) to your league and get ready to have your mind blown. Do you want to know more about the NFL? Study both sides of the ball and find out who the best defensive players are in the league. You can thank me later.

Adam got three studs with his first three picks with Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Garrett Wilson, so there's a chance for his team to be dominant if two of his four quarterbacks are successful. He also has Khalil Herbert and A.J. Dillon as reserve running backs, and the rest of his receiving corps is Christian Kirk, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney and Michael Gallup, with Evan Engram at tight end.

I put more of an emphasis on quarterback early with Mahomes at No. 1 overall and Jones in Round 3, and I also drafted Sam Howell in Round 7. While the Mahomes pick was a little controversial (more on that below), I drafted Jones over Dak Prescott because of Jones' rushing prowess. It's also why I targeted Howell as my third quarterback.

Along with that trio, I still have Jahmyr Gibbs, Alexander Mattison, Roschon Johnson, Elijah Mitchell, Ty Chandler and Jerick McKinnon at running back, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Moore, George Pickens, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyler Boyd at receiver, with Dallas Goedert at tight end. I love this team in this format.

Now, as for drafting Mahomes ahead of Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, it was just a matter of personal preference. I have yet to draft Mahomes this year, and I wanted at least one share of him on a roster -- even in a mock.

All three of those quarterbacks are worthy of the No. 1 pick in this format (Allen went second and Hurts was No. 3 overall), and all three finished within decimal points of each other in Fantasy points per game last year (Hurts was first at 25.60, Allen was second at 25.56 and Mahomes was third at 25.18). While Allen and Hurts have more rushing upside than Mahomes, he should stay close with his passing production, so you don't have to fear drafting him at No. 1 overall.

Two other teams of note worth mentioning here are Daniel Sharp and O.J. Webber. As part of our upcoming Draft-A-Thon on Aug. 30 to raise money for St. Jude, both generously donated to take part in this mock draft. So let's take a look at their teams.

Daniel had a similar start to my build with two quarterbacks (Hurts and Geno Smith) with his first three picks. He added Brock Purdy as his third quarterback, and he constructed a solid roster around those guys. His running backs are Nick Chubb, Miles Sanders, Isiah Pacheco, Devin Singletary and De'Von Achane, and his receivers are Keenan Allen, DK Metcalf, Marquise Brown, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers and Van Jefferson, with David Njoku at tight end. I really like this team.

O.J. also has a stacked roster, led by Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. At running back, O.J. has James Conner, Breece Hall, Rachaad White, Jamaal Williams and Tyjae Spears, and his receivers are Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Calvin Ridley, Mike Evans, Jalin Hyatt and Jonathan Mingo, with Pat Freiermuth at tight end. This is one of my favorite squads in this league.

In this league, all passing touchdowns are worth four points, and interceptions are worth minus-1 point. All other touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE) and DST with six reserves for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

3. Daniel Sharp, St. Jude donation entry

4. O.J. Webber, St. Jude donation entry

5. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

9. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development

10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

12. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator