We always get asked about ways to make your Fantasy league better. You can add more flex spots or a Superflex. You can tweak the scoring system. Or you can take it to another level.
We held a Superflex mock draft Tuesday night as part of our live stream on YouTube, but this time we did something different. Most of our leagues on CBS Sports are six points for passing touchdowns and minus-2 points for interceptions. For this draft, we did four points for passing touchdowns and minus-1 point for interceptions for those of you who play in those leagues.
The biggest difference was the lack of urgency to draft a second quarterback for your Superflex spot. Eight quarterbacks were still drafted in Round 1, but only two quarterbacks went in Round 2 and five in Round 3. Through four rounds, only five teams had multiple quarterbacks on their roster.
Heath Cummings and Zach Brook didn't draft their second quarterbacks until Round 6, O.J. Webber waited until Round 7 to address his Superflex spot and Dave Richard held out until Round 8 for his No. 2 quarterback. Joel Cox was the lone manager to start QB-QB with Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson, although you can make the case I basically did the same thing when I selected Daniel Jones with the second pick at the Round 2-3 turn after starting my team with Patrick Mahomes.
Adam Aizer took a different approach to quarterback in this mock draft when he waited until Round 4 to select his first one with Aaron Rodgers. He then circled back in Round 5 to draft Jordan Love, and he selected Kyler Murray in Round 6. And he also drafted Colt McCoy in Round 14.Introduce individual defensive players (IDP) to your league and get ready to have your mind blown. Do you want to know more about the NFL? Study both sides of the ball and find out who the best defensive players are in the league. You can thank me later.
Adam got three studs with his first three picks with Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Garrett Wilson, so there's a chance for his team to be dominant if two of his four quarterbacks are successful. He also has Khalil Herbert and A.J. Dillon as reserve running backs, and the rest of his receiving corps is Christian Kirk, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney and Michael Gallup, with Evan Engram at tight end.
I put more of an emphasis on quarterback early with Mahomes at No. 1 overall and Jones in Round 3, and I also drafted Sam Howell in Round 7. While the Mahomes pick was a little controversial (more on that below), I drafted Jones over Dak Prescott because of Jones' rushing prowess. It's also why I targeted Howell as my third quarterback.
Along with that trio, I still have Jahmyr Gibbs, Alexander Mattison, Roschon Johnson, Elijah Mitchell, Ty Chandler and Jerick McKinnon at running back, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Moore, George Pickens, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyler Boyd at receiver, with Dallas Goedert at tight end. I love this team in this format.
Now, as for drafting Mahomes ahead of Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, it was just a matter of personal preference. I have yet to draft Mahomes this year, and I wanted at least one share of him on a roster -- even in a mock.
All three of those quarterbacks are worthy of the No. 1 pick in this format (Allen went second and Hurts was No. 3 overall), and all three finished within decimal points of each other in Fantasy points per game last year (Hurts was first at 25.60, Allen was second at 25.56 and Mahomes was third at 25.18). While Allen and Hurts have more rushing upside than Mahomes, he should stay close with his passing production, so you don't have to fear drafting him at No. 1 overall.
Two other teams of note worth mentioning here are Daniel Sharp and O.J. Webber. As part of our upcoming Draft-A-Thon on Aug. 30 to raise money for St. Jude, both generously donated to take part in this mock draft. So let's take a look at their teams.
Daniel had a similar start to my build with two quarterbacks (Hurts and Geno Smith) with his first three picks. He added Brock Purdy as his third quarterback, and he constructed a solid roster around those guys. His running backs are Nick Chubb, Miles Sanders, Isiah Pacheco, Devin Singletary and De'Von Achane, and his receivers are Keenan Allen, DK Metcalf, Marquise Brown, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers and Van Jefferson, with David Njoku at tight end. I really like this team.
O.J. also has a stacked roster, led by Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. At running back, O.J. has James Conner, Breece Hall, Rachaad White, Jamaal Williams and Tyjae Spears, and his receivers are Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Calvin Ridley, Mike Evans, Jalin Hyatt and Jonathan Mingo, with Pat Freiermuth at tight end. This is one of my favorite squads in this league.
In this league, all passing touchdowns are worth four points, and interceptions are worth minus-1 point. All other touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE) and DST with six reserves for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
3. Daniel Sharp, St. Jude donation entry
4. O.J. Webber, St. Jude donation entry
5. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
9. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
12. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|2
|Meron Berkson
|J. Allen QB BUF
|3
|Daniel Sharp
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|4
|O.J. Webber
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|5
|Dan Schneier
|J. Fields QB CHI
|6
|George Maselli
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|7
|Heath Cummings
|J. Chase WR CIN
|8
|Adam Aizer
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|9
|Joel Cox
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|10
|Dave Richard
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|11
|Scott Fish
|A. Richardson QB IND
|12
|Zach Brook
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Zach Brook
|T. Hill WR MIA
|14
|Scott Fish
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|15
|Dave Richard
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|16
|Joel Cox
|D. Watson QB CLE
|17
|Adam Aizer
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|18
|Heath Cummings
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|19
|George Maselli
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|20
|Dan Schneier
|T. Kelce TE KC
|21
|O.J. Webber
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|22
|Daniel Sharp
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|23
|Meron Berkson
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|24
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Jones QB NYG
|26
|Meron Berkson
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|27
|Daniel Sharp
|G. Smith QB SEA
|28
|O.J. Webber
|D. Adams WR LV
|29
|Dan Schneier
|A. Brown WR PHI
|30
|George Maselli
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|31
|Heath Cummings
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|32
|Adam Aizer
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|33
|Joel Cox
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|34
|Dave Richard
|C. Olave WR NO
|35
|Scott Fish
|J. Goff QB DET
|36
|Zach Brook
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Zach Brook
|D. Smith WR PHI
|38
|Scott Fish
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|39
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|40
|Joel Cox
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|41
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|42
|Heath Cummings
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|43
|George Maselli
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|44
|Dan Schneier
|J. Taylor RB IND
|45
|O.J. Webber
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|46
|Daniel Sharp
|K. Allen WR LAC
|47
|Meron Berkson
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|48
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Moore WR CHI
|50
|Meron Berkson
|D. Samuel WR SF
|51
|Daniel Sharp
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|52
|O.J. Webber
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|53
|Dan Schneier
|C. Watson WR GB
|54
|George Maselli
|D. Carr QB NO
|55
|Heath Cummings
|A. Jones RB GB
|56
|Adam Aizer
|J. Love QB GB
|57
|Joel Cox
|N. Harris RB PIT
|58
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|59
|Scott Fish
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|60
|Zach Brook
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Zach Brook
|K. Pickett QB PIT
|62
|Scott Fish
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|63
|Dave Richard
|D. London WR ATL
|64
|Joel Cox
|C. Akers RB LAR
|65
|Adam Aizer
|K. Murray QB ARI
|66
|Heath Cummings
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|67
|George Maselli
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|68
|Dan Schneier
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|69
|O.J. Webber
|J. Conner RB ARI
|70
|Daniel Sharp
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|71
|Meron Berkson
|C. Godwin WR TB
|72
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Howell QB WAS
|74
|Meron Berkson
|D. Waller TE NYG
|75
|Daniel Sharp
|B. Purdy QB SF
|76
|O.J. Webber
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|77
|Dan Schneier
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|78
|George Maselli
|A. Kamara RB NO
|79
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|80
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|81
|Joel Cox
|G. Kittle TE SF
|82
|Dave Richard
|J. Cook RB BUF
|83
|Scott Fish
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|84
|Zach Brook
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Zach Brook
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|86
|Scott Fish
|J. Williams RB DEN
|87
|Dave Richard
|B. Young QB CAR
|88
|Joel Cox
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|89
|Adam Aizer
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|90
|Heath Cummings
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|91
|George Maselli
|G. Davis WR BUF
|92
|Dan Schneier
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|93
|O.J. Webber
|R. White RB TB
|94
|Daniel Sharp
|M. Brown WR ARI
|95
|Meron Berkson
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|96
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|98
|Meron Berkson
|J. Addison WR MIN
|99
|Daniel Sharp
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|100
|O.J. Webber
|M. Evans WR TB
|101
|Dan Schneier
|M. Williams WR LAC
|102
|George Maselli
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|103
|Heath Cummings
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|104
|Adam Aizer
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|105
|Joel Cox
|D. Swift RB PHI
|106
|Dave Richard
|M. Thomas WR NO
|107
|Scott Fish
|M. Pittman WR IND
|108
|Zach Brook
|S. Perine RB DEN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Zach Brook
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|110
|Scott Fish
|S. Moore WR KC
|111
|Dave Richard
|R. Doubs WR GB
|112
|Joel Cox
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|113
|Adam Aizer
|A. Dillon RB GB
|114
|Heath Cummings
|E. Moore WR CLE
|115
|George Maselli
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|116
|Dan Schneier
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|117
|O.J. Webber
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|118
|Daniel Sharp
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|119
|Meron Berkson
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|120
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|122
|Meron Berkson
|D. Cook RB NYJ
|123
|Daniel Sharp
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|124
|O.J. Webber
|J. Garoppolo QB LV
|125
|Dan Schneier
|M. Jones QB NE
|126
|George Maselli
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|127
|Heath Cummings
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|128
|Adam Aizer
|T. Burks WR TEN
|129
|Joel Cox
|R. Penny RB PHI
|130
|Dave Richard
|D. Ridder QB ATL
|131
|Scott Fish
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|132
|Zach Brook
|N. Collins WR HOU
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Zach Brook
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|134
|Scott Fish
|K. Trask QB TB
|135
|Dave Richard
|J. Warren RB PIT
|136
|Joel Cox
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|137
|Adam Aizer
|K. Toney WR KC
|138
|Heath Cummings
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|139
|George Maselli
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|140
|Dan Schneier
|N. Dell WR HOU
|141
|O.J. Webber
|J. Williams RB NO
|142
|Daniel Sharp
|D. Achane RB MIA
|143
|Meron Berkson
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|144
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|146
|Meron Berkson
|D. Chark WR CAR
|147
|Daniel Sharp
|J. Meyers WR LV
|148
|O.J. Webber
|T. Spears RB TEN
|149
|Dan Schneier
|Z. White RB LV
|150
|George Maselli
|T. Palmer WR TB
|151
|Heath Cummings
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|152
|Adam Aizer
|E. Engram TE JAC
|153
|Joel Cox
|J. Williams WR DET
|154
|Dave Richard
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|155
|Scott Fish
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|156
|Zach Brook
|R. Moore WR ARI
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Zach Brook
|E. Elliott RB NE
|158
|Scott Fish
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|159
|Dave Richard
|J. Johnson TE NO
|160
|Joel Cox
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|161
|Adam Aizer
|C. McCoy QB ARI
|162
|Heath Cummings
|49ers DST SF
|163
|George Maselli
|Cowboys DST DAL
|164
|Dan Schneier
|J. Reed WR GB
|165
|O.J. Webber
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|166
|Daniel Sharp
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|167
|Meron Berkson
|D. Harris RB BUF
|168
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|170
|Meron Berkson
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|171
|Daniel Sharp
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|172
|O.J. Webber
|J. Hyatt WR NYG
|173
|Dan Schneier
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|174
|George Maselli
|R. Rice WR KC
|175
|Heath Cummings
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|176
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|177
|Joel Cox
|K. Miller RB NO
|178
|Dave Richard
|Eagles DST PHI
|179
|Scott Fish
|D. Vaughn RB DAL
|180
|Zach Brook
|Bills DST BUF
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Zach Brook
|C. Brown RB CIN
|182
|Scott Fish
|Patriots DST NE
|183
|Dave Richard
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|184
|Joel Cox
|Ravens DST BAL
|185
|Adam Aizer
|Saints DST NO
|186
|Heath Cummings
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|187
|George Maselli
|I. Smith TE CIN
|188
|Dan Schneier
|Steelers DST PIT
|189
|O.J. Webber
|Jets DST NYJ
|190
|Daniel Sharp
|Commanders DST WAS
|191
|Meron Berkson
|Dolphins DST MIA
|192
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Broncos DST DEN
