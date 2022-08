We've all become familiar with Hero RB as a draft strategy. That's when you select one high-end running back in the first two rounds, followed by addressing the starting positions everywhere else, and then drafting a second running back later.

It's my favorite way to build a team in PPR. And in a Superflex league, you can take a similar approach at quarterback. Call it Hero QB.

In our latest 12-team, Superflex mock draft, we had two managers start their rosters with a QB-QB approach. Adam Aizer went with Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow from the No. 10 spot, and Dave Richard started with Tom Brady and Russell Wilson from No. 12. Both have strong rosters in this PPR league.

Along with Murray and Burrow, Adam has Leonard Fournette and A.J. Dillon at running back, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Thomas and Jerry Jeudy at receiver, Austin Hooper at tight end and Christian Kirk at flex. His top bench options are Mac Jones, Miles Sanders, Ken Walker and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

For Dave, he has D'Andre Swift and Josh Jacobs at running back, Deebo Samuel, Allen Robinson and Terry McLaurin at receiver, Dalton Schultz at tight end and Devin Singletary at flex. His bench is led by Kenny Pickett, Brian Robinson, Treylon Burks and Skyy Moore.

Even though both of these managers went QB-QB, they still got high-end talent at running back and receiver. But Heath Cummings, who went Hero QB, did better at those spots and just needs a second quarterback to hit to have a lethal roster.

Picking at No. 7 overall, Heath started his team with Christian McCaffrey and then selected Dak Prescott in Round 2. Heath then began to clean up everywhere else with Alvin Kamara in Round 3, D.J. Moore in Round 4, Brandin Cooks in Round 5, Darren Waller in Round 6, Adam Thielen in Round 7 and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Round 8.

Heath went after quarterbacks next, with Marcus Mariota in Round 9 and Deshaun Watson in Round 10, and he somehow managed to get Zach Wilson in Round 15. He also has Melvin Gordon, Mark Ingram, Jahan Dotson and Jalen Tolbert on his bench.

If Heath can manage with Mariota and Wilson until Watson returns from his 11-game suspension in Week 13, he could have the best roster in this league. Heath didn't panic and reach for a second quarterback, and this could be a great strategy to use in this format.

I took a similar approach to Heath, but I drafted my second quarterback earlier. From the No. 5 spot, I started my team with Lamar Jackson, Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon and Michael Pittman with my first four picks.

In Round 5, I went with Tua Tagovailoa, and he was the last quarterback available that I felt comfortable with as a starter. I was happy with the start of this team at this point.

I ended up with Breece Hall as my flex in Round 6, and I drafted Rashod Bateman as my No. 2 receiver in Round 7. I might have made a mistake drafting Dameon Pierce in Round 8, but I liked him better than anyone else on the board. It was frustrating having Dallas Goedert get drafted right in front of me in this round.

My third receiver will eventually be DeAndre Hopkins, who I selected in Round 9, but I'll open the season with DeVonta Smith (Round 10) in that spot. Once Hopkins' six-game suspension ends in Round 7, my receiving corps should be solid.

Davis Mills is my third quarterback, and I love my reserve running backs in Isiah Pacheco and Alexander Mattison to go with Pierce. I also have Russell Gage as my fifth receiver. I punted on tight end, but Tyler Higbee will hopefully have a prominent role with the Rams this year and be a serviceable Fantasy starter.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE) and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor

2. Jack Capotorto FFT HQ Producer

3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports

4. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

5. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

6. Zach Brook, FFT Social Producer

7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

9. Noah Mindel, CBS Sports HQ Producer

10. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

11. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host

12. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer