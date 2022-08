My favorite league is a Superflex format because it makes drafting quarterbacks more fun. The challenge is trying to decide when to commit to drafting your first and second quarterback in relation to players at other positions.

In this 12-team, Superflex league, seven quarterbacks were drafted in the first round, and two managers started their team with back-to-back quarterbacks. Three managers ignored quarterbacks with their first two picks, and we'll take a look at which strategy you might like best.

I had the second overall selection, and I went with Justin Herbert and Trey Lance with my first two picks. This was the plan going into the draft to target two quarterbacks -- Herbert was an easy selection after Josh Allen -- and I was thrilled to get a breakout candidate like Lance in Round 2.

I was still able to get standout running backs in Aaron Jones, Nick Chubb and Travis Etienne, and I'm thrilled with my starting receivers of Keenan Allen, Allen Robinson and Drake London. Zach Ertz is my tight end, and I have quality reserves in Kenneth Gainwell, Mark Ingram, Kadarius Toney, Michael Gallup and Josh Palmer.

Mitchell Trubisky is my only other quarterback, which isn't ideal, but I waited until Round 9 to get him. If he keeps the Steelers' job all season, he'll hopefully be needed just twice this season as a bye-week replacement.

Meron Berkson, picking at No. 12 overall, waited until Round 3 to get his first quarterback, and he was fortunate to get Kirk Cousins there. He drafted Carson Wentz as his second quarterback in Round 5, and he did not select a third quarterback.

Now, the combination of Cousins and Wentz isn't ideal, but Meron made up for it with the rest of his roster. He has Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Chase Edmonds at running back. And his receiving corps is Justin Jefferson, Terry McLaurin, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyler Lockett, Skyy Moore and George Pickens. His tight ends are Pat Freiermuth and David Njoku.

I prefer to have stronger options at quarterback in this format, but Meron's approach can work also given his talent at running back and receiver. Cousins is solid as a No. 1 quarterback, especially at his value in Round 3, but I don't love Wentz as a starter at Superflex.

You should use this mock draft as a guide -- and study everyone's strategy at each draft slot -- and see what roster build works the best for you.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

3. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

4. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

5. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

6. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

7. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

8. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

9. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor

10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer