The NFL Draft is over, and rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues are in full swing. With that in mind, here is our first 12-team, Superflex, rookie-only mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff.

These are not established dynasty rosters, so each manager took a best-player available approach. It was a non-snake draft for three rounds, and quarterback wasn't as much of a priority as usual for a Superflex league.

Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft to Tennessee, went No. 5 overall here. And Jaxson Dart, who went No. 25 overall to the Giants, was picked No. 9. Those were the only two quarterbacks selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and the only two selected in Round 1 of this mock draft.

That's probably what you should expect in most of your Superflex leagues as well, especially since Ward is the only likely starter in Week 1. We also had Seattle's Jalen Milroe and Cleveland's Shedeur Sanders get selected in Round 2 of this mock draft, and New Orleans' Tyler Shough was drafted in Round 3.

Only five quarterbacks taken in a Superflex league is somewhat abnormal. But it reflects just how subpar this rookie quarterback class was coming into the NFL Draft and where the players landed.

Thankfully, especially at running back, we got plenty of other talented players in this rookie class. You can see where we expect them to get drafted based on how this mock draft unfolded.

Our draft order is as follows ...

Round 1

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

2. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

4. Travis Hunter, WR, Browns

5. Cam Ward, QB, Titans

6. Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

7. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

8. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

9. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

10. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

11. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

12. R.J. Harvey, RB, Broncos

Jeanty is going to be the No. 1 overall pick in any rookie-only draft, regardless of format. He has the chance to be a star, and I would select him in Round 1 in most redraft leagues as well.

Running backs dominated this round with Hampton, Henderson, Judkins, Johnson and Harvey. All have the chance to start in their rookie campaigns, and hopefully, all of them will be special for several years. I would have drafted Harvey ahead of Judkins because Harvey landed in arguably the best destination in Denver.

I would have drafted Hunter at No. 2 overall, ahead of Hampton and McMillan. If Hunter will play predominately at wide receiver then he could be a top-20 Fantasy receiver right away -- he's that talented.

McMillan is the only other lock for a receiver to get drafted in Round 1, and Golden went too soon for me. I like his destination in Green Bay, but it's a crowded receiving corps where he could struggle for targets.

Round 2

1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

2. Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

3. Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

4. Luther Burden III, WR, Bears

5. Tre Harris, WR, Chargers

6. Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks

7. Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

8. Jack Bech, RB, Raiders

9. Bhayshul Tuten, WR, Jaguars

10. Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans

11. Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots

12. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Browns

The Loveland vs. Warren debate will hopefully be fascinating for many years. Ideally, both are stars, and you can argue both are worth drafting in Round 1 of all rookie-only leagues.

I prefer Loveland to Warren because of the quarterback situation in Chicago compared to Indianapolis, as well as Ben Johnson being the head coach of the Bears. Chicago also chose Loveland over Warren, but both have immense upside and could be starting Fantasy tight ends for a long time.

Skattebo and Tuten were the only running backs selected in Round 2, and we'll see if either one could be starters in 2025. It wouldn't be a surprise if Skattebo beats out Tyrone Tracy Jr. with the Giants, and Tuten could eventually take over the Jaguars backfield under new coach Liam Coen.

A lot of high-end receivers were selected in this round, especially with Egbuka and Burden. Both could struggle as rookies in crowded receiving corps, but they could be stars in 2026 and beyond. Four receivers that I plan to target a lot in redraft leagues also went in this round with Bech, Harris, Higgins and Williams. All four of them should be primary targets in their rookie campaign.

Round 3

1. Mason Taylor, TE, Jets

2. Devin Neal, RB, Saints

3. Tyler Shough, QB, Saints

4. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

5. Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys

6. Brashard Smith, RB, Chiefs

7. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks

8. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

9. Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions

10. Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

11. Jordan James, RB, 49ers

12. Trevor Etienne, RB, Panthers

One or two of the tight end prospects in this round might have better rookie seasons than Loveland or Warren. Taylor ended up in a great spot with the Jets, Ferguson could be the starter for the Rams and Arroyo might be the No. 1 tight end for the Seahawks. Long-term, Fannin could be a star, but he will start his rookie campaign playing behind David Njoku in Cleveland.

Neal and Blue are two great values in this round. Neal will hopefully emerge as the No. 2 running back in New Orleans, and he's playing behind a 30-year-old Alvin Kamara. And Blue could be an immediate factor in Dallas' backfield with Javonte Williams currently the No. 1 running back on the depth chart.

I also like the flier on James with the 49ers. Given the history of their backfield, especially since Christian McCaffrey is 29 and coming off an injury-riddled 2024, James could be a key factor for Fantasy managers in the future.