The Fantasy Football world went for its first big spin on Tuesday on the first full day of training camp for the majority of teams when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlook took a major turn. After months of scooping up Russell Gage at what felt like an incredible mid-round value with the expectation that Chris Godwin could miss the first six weeks of the season the PUP list, the Buccaneers threw us a curveball by not placing the veteran receiver on the PUP list to start training camp. Now that Godwin has avoided the PUP list, the expectation is that he'll start Week 1 of the regular season.

As if that wasn't enough to put a dent in Gage's stock, hours later, the Buccaneers announced they were signing veteran receiver Julio Jones. Now fully healthy (for now) and recovered from last year's nagging injuries, Jones could have a similar impact in a lot of ways to what Antonio Brown provided last season. Or, he could move into the slot as a "big slot" at this stage of his career and pose as a mismatch on a play-by-play basis. One thing we know for sure is that Tom Brady will throw to the open receiver in his progression -- with Julio due for less defensive attention than he's ever seen in his career -- that could mean big things in Fantasy.

Below, you can find every single one of Chris Towers' Fantasy Football team outlooks. Each outlook is equipped with advanced stats and numbers to know, the biggest Fantasy question facing every team, projections, rankings, sleepers, busts and a breakout. It's the total package. These will be updated with big news -- hence the Buccaneers outlook. Enjoy!

AFC East

Bills outlook

Dolphins outlook

Patriots outlook

Jets outlook

AFC North

Ravens outlook

Bengals outlook

Browns outlook

Steelers outlook

AFC South

Texans outlook

Colts outlook

Jaguars outlook

Titans outlook

AFC West

Broncos outlook

Chiefs outlook

Chargers outlook

Raiders outlook

NFC East

Cowboys outlook

Eagles outlook

Giants outlook

Commanders outlook

NFC North

Bears outlook

Lions outlook

Packers outlook

Vikings outlook

NFC South

Falcons outlook

Panthers outlook

Saints outlook

Buccaneers outlook

NFC West

Cardinals outlook

Rams outlook

Seahawks outlook

49ers outlook