Fantasy Football: The biggest question for every AFC team heading into the 2020 offseason

There are still some Fantasy championships to be decided this week, but for most of us, this season's already in the review mirror. We already started looking ahead to 2020 earlier this week with sleepers, breakouts, and busts from our Fantasy Football Today team, and we're going to continue next week with our early rankings for the 2020 season for each position, as we help you get set for your dynasty league offseasons, rookie drafts, and more.

Before all that, however, let's take a look around the NFL at each team's biggest question for 2020, beginning with the 16 AFC teams:

Can N'Keal Harry step up as a true No. 1 WR?

Obviously, Tom Brady's status is going to be a big storyline this offseason for the Patriots, but we've seen this season that Brady can't get it done on his own anymore. That's a funny thing to say for a team that is 12-3, but while they rank sixth in scoring this season, the offense has actually only scored on 36.1% of their drives, good for 15th in the NFL — the defense is doing a lot of the heavy lifting here. The lack of playmakers in this offense has been badly exposed, and Harry, the No. 32 pick in last year's draft after productive career at Arizona State, is the most obvious contender to emerge as the next big thing for this offense. If he can't, it could be another long season, no matter who is under center.

Will Devin Singletary get a full-time role?

I still have plenty of questions about Josh Allen's viability as a passer in the NFL, but for Fantasy, his legs will make him a starting option next season no matter what. The bigger question for Fantasy players is whether Devin Singletary will be used in a role that maximizes his Fantasy appeal. He's been playing 70% or more of the team's snaps for most of the second half of the season, but still often cedes critical work near the goal line to both Allen and Frank Gore. Allen will always get his share of the rushing work near the goal line, just like Cam Newton used to, but Singletary will need fewer empty touches to make the leap many are hoping for next season.

Will Le'Veon Bell be one-and-done in NYC?

There is a lot of speculation on this one, though it would require the Jets to take on a substantial dead cap number to move on. Reports that Adam Gase was never on board with the signing emerged in the offseason, though to his credit, he hasn't been shy of using Bell the way many feared, as he has 290 touches heading into Week 17. The issue is this has been a pretty miserable offense, with Bell averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry along with 5.8 yards per touch, the second-worst mark of his career. Another year of progression from Sam Darnold — hopefully one not marred by a bout with mono — could help this offense take the leap, but will Bell be there with them? And if not, is there anywhere he might end up in a 300-touch role?

Was DeVante Parker's emergence for real?

Obviously, the next great Dolphins quarterback isn't on the roster, but they will be shortly after the 2020 draft. That is a huge question hanging over this team, but the sustainability of some of that future quarterback's weapons is a significant one. After four disappointing seasons, Parker has emerged as a legitimate playmaker and must-start option for Fantasy, hauling in 64 passes for 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Was this just a product of playing from behind with a gunslinger like Ryan Fitzpatrick, or can Parker truly be a No. 1 option moving forward? If he can, Parker figures to be a discount next season in Fantasy drafts, given that there will be no shortage of skepticism around him.

What can Lamar Jackson do for an encore?

Like with Patrick Mahomes last year, it's not a question of whether there will be regression in Jackson's second season as a full-time starter, it's how much there will be. Jackson has been far and away the best quarterback in Fantasy this season, finishing his likely MVP campaign with an incredible run that has seen 14.7% of his passes go for touchdowns over the past seven games. The passing efficiency won't sustain — his 9.0 TD% is one of the highest in NFL history — but his rushing production should be enough to make him the No. 1 Fantasy QB on Draft Day. But will he be worth the first-round price he's likely to carry? This is going to be a vicious debate in the offseason — just like it was for Mahomes this time last year.

Can the Steelers rely on Ben Roethlisberger?

This offense singlehandedly ruined countless Fantasy seasons, and it can mostly be traced back to Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury in Week 2. That left JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner to try to live up to first-round price tags with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges running the offense. Injuries didn't help, but neither was worth that price even when healthy. Roethlisberger is coming back from three detached tendons in his elbow, and has yet to be cleared to throw, but tweeted in recent days that he is planning on playing in 2020, contrary to some reports. We know there is plenty of upside in this offense, but seeing as so much of it hinges on a 38-year-old's balky elbow, do you really want to bet your season on it?

Will Odell Beckham be back?

Pretty much everything has gone wrong for the Browns offense, which came into the season with such high expectations. Beckham has been outperformed by teammate Jarvis Landry while playing through a groin injury, and Baker Mayfield's expected breakout has been derailed by errant throws and a shaky line. As much as Beckham has struggled, I'd rather see him back in Cleveland than try to figure out how to succeed with his third QB in as many years, while Mayfield's upside is obviously much higher if Beckham can get healthy and live up to expectations than it would be with Landry as his No. 1.

Is Joe Burrow for real?

Sure, maybe they'll draft someone else, but it seems all but certain the Bengals will be taking the Heisman winner out of LSU to be the successor to Andy Dalton. He'll land on a team with a solid running game, two good pass-catching backs, and Tyler Boyd and some intriguing young wide receivers who flashed, so the cupboards aren't entirely bare. Still, a lot is going to come down to how ready the 23-year-old is to be a competent NFL quarterback. If he can be, there's room for Mixon and Boyd to outperform expectations in 2020.

Can Will Fuller ever stay healthy?

Deshaun Watson's dropback splits with Will Fuller on/off the field in 2019:



On: 337 plays, 78.2 EPA

Off: 247 plays, -4.3 EPA — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) December 26, 2019

Fuller opens up so much for this offense, and for the third season in a row, he has been limited to 10 or fewer games. If Fuller can ever play a full 16 games, Deshaun Watson might challenge for the No. 1 spot at QB — he was on pace for 32 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in the 10 games Fuller played this season, and averaged 8.8 yards per attempt with Fuller in the lineup in 2018.

Is Ryan Tannehill really the answer?

The Titans seem likely to keep Tannehill around after he stepped in so ably for Marcus Mariota this season, either with an extension or a franchise tag, and they've got plenty of intriguing options around him for Fantasy players to invest in, most notably Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown, but also tight end Jonnu Smith. Tannehill can't sustain this — league-best 9.6 Y/A with a 7.5 TD% — but can he be the consistently above-average quarterback Mariota couldn't? I'm skeptical, admittedly, and with the low pass volume of this offense, it might make it tough to buy into Brown as a big-time breakout.

Who is the face of the franchise?

When Andrew Luck shockingly retired just before the season, T.Y. Hilton was the obvious choice. After a lost season marred by injury, the Colts seem awfully rudderless. Jacoby Brissett doesn't look like he's got enough juice to be a franchise quarterback, which means they could be on the lookout for the long-term answer here. It's hard to overcome a loss like Luck's, but there doesn't look like there will be much to be excited about with the Colts offense in 2020.

Is Gardner Minshew or Nick Foles the answer at QB?

The Jaguars probably can't get out of Foles' contract in 2020, so these are going to be the team's options for 2020. Minshew probably has the edge to start at this point, but after an early-season run that saw him take big risks that often paid off, he has regressed since returning to the starting lineup, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt since Week 13. The Jaguars rank 20th in the league in yards but just 29th in points, so there's some room for improvement, and that would only help Leonard Fournette, who has 1,647 yards from scrimmage and just three touchdowns this season.

Who will be the starting running back?

We chased after the Chiefs backfield all season, first with Damien Williams in the offseason, and then LeSeason McCoy, Darwin Thompson, and even Darrel Williams, none of whom really paid off. This is still a very good offense, and there is plenty of production available for running backs — their backs combined for 15 touchdowns and 99 targets — so if they find someone who can come into the season as the unquestioned No. 1 option, that player figures to be a high-value target on Draft Day 2020.

Will the Raiders trust Josh Jacobs as an every-down back?

Jacobs proved he belonged as a rookie, now it's a question of whether the Raiders will give him the Le'Veon Bell/Todd Gurley treatment and keep him out on the field no matter the down and distance. There isn't much question whether he has the skill set to do it — Jacobs acquitted himself well as a pass catcher when the opportunity presented itself. That could be the difference between a ceiling as the No. 10 RB and challenging for the top-three.

Is Drew Lock good enough?

Of course, you could ask some variant of this question for half the league, but it is especially salient for the Broncos, because there's no way they are going to invest in the position this offseason, which means the 2019 second-rounder is going to have to sink or swim, and the offense with him. Lock has gone 3-1 as a starter, but is averaging 6.6 yards per attempt, and has been below 5.9 in three of four starts. He has talent around him, including potential superstar receiver Courtland Sutton, but Lock's development is going to be the key to unlock everything in this offense. If you believe in Lock, you can find a lot of value for 2020 by buying into Sutton and Noah Fant before they take the leap.

Will Phillip Rivers and Melvin Gordon be back?

It seems like the Chargers really may be at the end of an era, with Rivers taking a big step back this season and Gordon facing free agency. Will the Chargers really want to invest in Gordon after letting him hold out and not really missing him much? And if he does walk, does that mean Austin Ekeler — having a historic receiving season — might be looking at a full-time role? And does that even matter if Rivers, who has produced some of the most efficient receiving seasons from running backs over the last decade-plus, isn't back? There's so much potential in this offense with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry and Ekeler, I would hate to have to stomach a rebuild if the Chargers go with a new QB, even if they might need to.