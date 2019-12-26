Fantasy Football: The biggest question for every NFC team heading into the 2020 offseason

There are still some Fantasy championships to be decided this week, but for most of us, this season's already in the review mirror. We already started looking ahead to 2020 earlier this week with sleepers, breakouts, and busts from our Fantasy Football Today team, and we're going to continue next week with our early rankings for the 2020 season for each position, as we help you get set for your dynasty league offseasons, rookie drafts, and more.

Before all that, however, let's take a look around the NFL at each team's biggest question for 2020. We hit the AFC here, so now let's get to the NFC:

Can Carson Wentz get some help?

Coming into the season, Wentz actually had what looked like a very strong receiving corps, with Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz joined by DeSean Jackson and the emerging Dallas Goedert. Wentz is actually having a decent season in spite of the injuries around him, and Miles Sanders' emergence as a weapon in the passing game is one of the most exciting developments of the season. However, the Eagles probably need to add at least one more pass catcher to avoid a repeat of this season, especially with Jeffery's recovery from a foot injury possibly taking up to nine months.

Can we get a new coaching staff?

There are plenty of questions here, with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper headed into free agency, but the expectation for now is both will be back in Dallas in 2020. The hope is Jason Garrett won't however. The Cowboys opened the season as one of the league's best offenses, with Prescott operating in a play action-heavy scheme that allowed him to take plenty of shots down the field, but he wasn't able to sustain the hot start, and the Cowboys were unable to scheme up a counter. This offense is too talented to go into the kind of slumps it does, and that falls at the feet of the coaching staff.

Can everyone around Saquon Barkley take a step forward?

With his play over the past few weeks, Barkley has re-established himself as one of the elite players in Fantasy, but this season has proved that even a transcendent talent needs help. The ankle injury he rushed back from surely didn't help, but Barkley found himself in too many scenarios where he had to do all of the work on his own and couldn't. Daniel Jones has flashed serious potential, albeit with plenty of mistakes along the way. Hopefully, a full season of Darius Slayton and Evan Engram can make things easier, and an offseason of development can make Jones the kind of QB who can lift the offense up around him.

Washington

Can Dwayne Haskins be even an average QB?

Derrius Guice showed flashes when he was healthy enough to play, and between Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon, Washington's offense has the makings of a pretty solid skill position group. However, Haskins needs to be better than he was as a rookie. His season came to an end in Week 16 with an ankle injury, but it's worth noting Haskins was playing better over the previous game and a half. There's a lot of work that needs to be done in Washington, but if Haskins can take a leap to even average play, there's plenty of intriguing players here who can surprise in 2020.

Can Aaron Rodgers get back to the elite tier?

In 2017, Rodgers finished as the No. 5 quarterback in CBS Fantasy standard scoring on a per-game basis; in 2018, he finished 11th; he enters Week 17 all the way down at 16th in 2019. Rodgers was still getting drafted as one of the elite quarterbacks coming into 2019, and was still QB5 in the mid-season mock draft we did in October. Discussions about Rodgers' regression tend to be pretty controversial still, so I wonder if the name brand value will still carry a lot of weight in 2020. Rodgers needs more help, if nothing else, because he clearly isn't the guy who can make no-names and castoffs into viable Fantasy options anymore.

Can Dalvin Cook stay healthy?

Unfortunately, we're not going to get a satisfying answer to this one until he finally does it. Cook mostly managed it in 2019, and showed he has about as much upside as anyone besides Christian McCaffrey, but that late-season shoulder injury came at the worst possible time, knocking him out of two of the final four games and forcing him to miss Week 16 entirely. If not for injury concerns, Cook might be the No. 2 overall pick next season. He might still need to be.

Is David Montgomery talented enough to be a difference maker?

For all the flak Jordan Howard has gotten from the Fantasy community, he managed to be about as productive in his final season in Chicago as the much-hyped Montgomery did in his first. That being said, Montgomery would hardly be the first running back to struggle with efficiency as a rookie before breaking out to become a star — Melvin Gordon and Le'Veon Bell are just two examples of it. Does he have the talent of either? That's going to be the key, because the Bears offense probably isn't going to change much from now until 2020. One good thing: Montgomery showed legitimate signs of being a viable playmaker in the passing game, something that could lead to a Le'Veon-esque breakout if he can improve his overall efficiency.

Can Kerryon Johnson stay healthy?

Unlike with Dalvin Cook, I think you actually do have to discount Johnson quite a bit for injury concerns, because we're going on two years in a row derailed by knee issues — Cook's injuries have been to various unconnected body parts, by comparison. Johnson has also been a bit of a mixed bag in terms of production, rushing for 5.4 yards per carry as a rookie and then 3.4 this season. He has been an effective pass catcher in both seasons, however, and has the talent to be a true three-down back. Like Cook, he has the potential to turn a huge profit if you buy into him next season.

Was 2019 a fluke for Alvin Kamara?

It will be fashionable to write off Kamara's disappointing 2019 as a result of bad touchdown luck, as he enters Week 17 with just four touchdowns, compared to 18 in 2018 and even 13 in 2017. However, there were real changes in Kamara's usage this season, specifically in the passing game. He has an average depth of target of just 0.4 yards down the field, compared to 1.9 last season, as the Saints used him less than ever down the field as a receiver. Kamara has never had the traditional workload of an elite Fantasy back, so he needs the efficient touches to make up for it. Will they be there in 2020, especially if Drew Brees decides to retire?

Is Jameis Winston going to stick around?

Five years in, it seems unlikely we're ever going to see a version of Winston that completely eliminates the dumb mistakes, but his future in Tampa is going to be something to watch very closely. Bruce Arians' offenses have always produced a lot of value in the passing game, and Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are talented enough to make a lot of quarterbacks look good. But as we saw in Pittsburgh and Cleveland this season, you still need good quarterback play to make elite wide receivers play to their potential. For all his flaws, it's hard to argue Winston hasn't gotten the most out of Evans and Godwin. If they move on, will whoever his replacement is be able to do the same?

Is it time for a change of the guard?

This could apply to quarterback, running back, or even wide receiver. Devonta Freeman has looked closer to finished than to his peak this season, and Matt Ryan has been uneven after a red-hot start. Ryan isn't going anywhere, and hopefully another year of development from a healthy Calvin Ridley can help stave off any decline we might see from Ryan and Julio Jones in 2020. There figures to be a new lead back in 2020 as well as a new head coach, and it will be interesting to see if Ridley can start to emerge as more of a 1b next to Jones in the offense.

Is Cam Newton ever going to be himself again?

It seemed like the Panthers might have been open to the possibility of keeping Kyle Allen around as the starter, but his season fell apart to the point where they have turned to rookie Will Grier to close out the season. Grier may still prove viable as an NFL quarterback, but there's no world in which he figures to have as much upside as a healthy Newton. There is plenty of talent in this offense between Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, but they won't hit their collective upside without better QB play — we saw Samuel get squeezed out due to uneven play from the position. This has the potential to be an elite offense, but it's hard to see how they get there if Newton isn't healthy.

Can Raheem Mostert earn trust?

Mostert has been a tremendous waiver-wire add for the second half of the season, rushing for 73.4 yards per game with six touchdowns over the past five games while emerging as the No. 1 back for the 49ers. However, even in that span, he has played more than 60% of the team's snaps just once, settling in right around 50-55% over the last three with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida healthy. That's not bad, but it has limited his upside, both as a pass catcher and runner. Mostert is averaging 6.0 yards per carry over the past two seasons with the 49ers, and has been their most effective option especially this season. If he opens 2020 as the team's starting running back, he could be a borderline No. 1 RB. It's just a question of if he'll get the chance.

Will they still be so run-focused?

With Rashaad Penny coming back from an ACL tear and Chris Carson a season-ending hip injury, the Seahawks running game could be built around two question marks. Meanwhile, the passing game remains as efficient as ever, and with D.K. Metcalf's emergence, this clearly looks like a team that should be focused on the air. Instead, they'll likely finish in the bottom-third in pass attempts yet again. This is a team leaving points on the board routinely due to their unwillingness to embrace modern offensive trends, but they could be a Fantasy juggernaut if they let Wilson air it out.

Can Todd Gurley rediscover his pre-2019 form?

You could replace "Todd Gurley" with "Jared Goff," or even "the Rams offense," and the question would still work. It wouldn't be right to say everything went wrong for this offense, as they still head into Week 17 12th in scoring, with two 1,000-yard receivers and one of the league's most promising late-season breakout stars in Tyler Higbee. But the running game in particular lacked explosiveness, and the offense as a whole lacked the week-in, week-out upside we've gotten used to. Has Sean McVay been figured out? There aren't many avenues for the Rams to improve the talent on the roster, so they're going to have to innovate their way back into an elite offense.

What happens with David Johnson and Kenyan Drake?

Drake is a free agent this offseason, while the Cardinals will have as much as a $16.2 million dead cap hit for Johnson next season, which creates a fascinating dynamic. They clearly soured on Johnson, who struggled with back and ankle issues before being effectively benched for Drake even when healthy in recent weeks. Will the Cardinals really want to put $20 million or more in cap space to the running back position? With a starting quarterback on a rookie deal, they might be positioned to swallow that pill for one year, which would then lead to the question of whether Johnson, 28, is worth an investment for some other team as a bounceback option? He's still been good as a receiver, averaging 7.9 yards per target while seeing the second highest average depth of target of any running back, but he is averaging 3.6 yards per carry since his breakout 2016.