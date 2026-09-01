It's pretty easy to make a list of your three favorite players to take from third overall in your PPR Fantasy draft. For me, it's Jahmyr Gibbs, then Bijan Robinson, then Ja'Marr Chase.

What to do in Round 2, and then in Round 3, is another story altogether.

When you're up next at 22nd overall, expect as many as 12 running backs and nine wide receivers off the board. Maybe one tight end also. It means you'll either land a low-end No. 1 wide receiver, a high-end No. 2 running back, or maybe an elite-tier tight end.

And whatever you don't take in Round 2 will probably be an option in Round 3.

Since our earlier Pick by Pick series, the talent in late Round 2 and early Round 3 has gotten stronger, so it's not quite as murky a situation as it was a month ago. That's great when you're picking 27th overall.

Your best pre-draft move is to rank your top 30 players, including Josh Allen. You're guaranteed three of them and you'll have the confidence to take them when you're on the clock.

You should also have a clear vision of whether or not you want a stud tight end, because you're probably going to get two shots at one in Rounds 2 and 3, and the decision will have ramifications.

My draft from the third pick:

1.03: Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL

2.10: A.J. Brown, WR, NE

3.03: Trey McBride, TE, ARI

4.10: D.J. Moore, WR, BUF

5.03: Parker Washington, WR, JAC

6.10: Drake Maye, QB, NE

7.03: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, WAS

8.10: Mike Washington Jr., RB, LV

9.03: Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN

10.10: Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA

11.03: Caleb Williams, QB, CHI

12.10: Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF

13.03: Najee Harris, RB, NYG

14.10: Adonai Mitchell, WR, NYJ

I was thrilled to get Robinson after Chase went second overall. He's averaged at least 20.1 PPR points in his past two seasons. I wouldn't pass him up, even in a three-receiver full-PPR league like this one, and even if it meant making some harder choices later.

I also had the chance to take McBride or Bowers in Round 2. I took the chance that one of them would make it back to me in Round 3, probably McBride. That's fine by me; I prefer McBride in PPR because I don't think that much is changing from last year in Arizona. You may prefer Bowers. You do you.

But I am a big fan of Brown's situation in New England as the alpha receiver for Drake Maye in Josh McDaniels' offense. That's been a great spot for elite receivers in the past, and Brown's wound up having a strong connection with Maye in camp. So I took Brown in Round 2 anticipating a tight end, probably McBride in Round 3 -- and that's exactly what happened. Having an advantage at that position is a well-documented pathway to success because you're getting elite WR production from a position most people just get solid points from.

Starting a draft with one stud runner, one stud wideout and one stud tight end has its advantages when it comes to weekly lineup setting, but it made my draft plans a little challenging. In late Round 4, I had the choice of DJ Moore or Quinshon Judkins, knowing it was very unlikely whoever I passed on would make it back to me. Because this is a three-WR league, and because it's PPR, I leaned toward Moore. Had this been a half-PPR league that didn't require three wide receivers, Judkins would have been the pick. Let this be a reminder to know your lineup and scoring settings before you draft.

Because Judkins went with the first pick in Round 5, the best remaining running backs were Cam Skattebo, Jadarian Price, David Montgomery, Bhayshul Tuten and Rhamondre Stevenson. Maybe in a league with casual drafters who don't race for running backs, one or two of these guys would make it back to you in Round 6, but I knew in these shark-infested draft waters that none would make it back to me -- and I passed on them anyway! I'm a firm believer in Parker Washington continuing to rack up numbers as Trevor Lawrence's go-to receiver and couldn't pass up losing him for one of these solid-but-incomplete running backs. And yes, the three-WR format played a big role in my thinking.

By the time late Round 6 came around, the best running backs left were guys like Rico Dowdle, Jacory Croskey-Merritt and TreVeyon Henderson. As bench running backs they're great, but as No. 2 options they're pretty ghastly. So if I'm going to be ghastly, I might as well be awesome at all of my other lineup spots. I drafted Maye in late Round 6 -- not only was he a sensational QB value, but I now have the Patriots stack that should be helpful each week. I don't even mind the Patriots' tougher schedule because it'll mean more passing for Maye.

My plan from that point forward was to hammer running backs and draft incredible value when presented. You can mock me for taking Croskey-Merritt and rostering a weak RB bench behind him, but I felt like Courtland Sutton (FantasyPros ADP of 77th overall) in Round 9, Caleb Williams (78th overall) in Round 11 and Dalton Kincaid (117th overall) in Round 12 were outstanding picks. I'll never pass up a great deal on Draft Day and neither should you.

Favorite pick: Caleb Williams

Drake Maye wasn't the mega-steal I try to suggest drafters get at quarterback -- he went about a round later than his ADP. But Williams at 123rd overall -- nearly 50 picks after his ADP -- was the steal of the draft. You might not see anything like this in your league, but if you do, even if it's another position, you cannot hesitate to take advantage. If Maye stinks and Williams is good, my quarterback position is covered. If both are good, I can trade one for presumably a non-quarterback taken before 123rd overall. If both stink, then I'm running home crying to mommy and my season is over.

Pick I might regret: Parker Washington

I don't really regret much of this pick. I believe in Washington's role and ability to lock up a big target share in what should be a pass-friendly offense. Could I have instead taken a running back? None of the names available at the time had potential for even 40 receptions, and maybe only Skattebo, Montgomery and Stevenson had 10-touchdown, 1,000-total-yard upside. If Washington catches 75 passes and scores seven times with around 900 yards, he'll be as good. Thing is, I think he can be even better. In this draft, I didn't think Washington would make it back to me in Round 6, but if you think he'll come back to you in yours, take the running back first.

Player who could make or break my team: Drake Maye

This one's two-fold: If Maye stinks, then so too will Brown. If Brown stinks or misses time, then Maye's numbers will invariably suffer. You might think it's a bad idea to double-up on two Patriots, but I don't view their offense as bad or even average. Maye showed enough last season as a thrower to be considered good, and his rushing potential puts him over the top as one of Fantasy's best options. If he's good and Brown is healthy, my team should be competitive.