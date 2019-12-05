Fantasy Football: Thursday Night Football preview and injury updates for Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, more

Thursday's game between the Bears and Cowboys thankfully features a pretty light injury report, which makes some of the decisions we'll have to make on this island game a bit easier. Tony Pollard (ankle) is the only questionable player for the Cowboys, while Taylor Gabriel (concussion, out) is the only significant offensive name for the Bears. Injuries won't play a part in your lineup decisions, which is always nice.

Of course, that doesn't mean you won't have tough decisions to make on both sides of this one, especially since this one pits strength vs. strength — Cowboys offense vs. Bears defense.

There probably isn't a scenario where you are really considering sitting Ezekiel Elliott, who had 96 total yards and 13.6 PPR Fantasy points against the Patriots in Week 12. I'm sure you didn't need me to tell you not to sit Ezekiel Elliott, of course, but I'm sure it's nice to get validation.

The more interesting questions come from the passing game. The good news is, this Bears defense isn't quite as fearsome as it was a year ago, and this Cowboys passing game has tons of upside. Dak Prescott is ranked anywhere from fifth to eighth in our expert rankings, so it's pretty unlikely you've got a better option for this one. The same goes for Amari Cooper, who has been a bit of a disappointment lately while batting a knee issue, but who had eight catches for 85 yards last week. The tougher questions concern Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb. While there is plenty of upside for this offense to sustain three viable Fantasy wide receivers, both are more like No. 3 Fantasy WR for this one. Jason Witten is just a low-end desperation play at tight end — he has basically no upside if he doesn't score a touchdown.

On the other side of the game, the possible options are a bit less varied. Mitchell Trubisky is playing better of late, but is hard to trust in any given week — you probably have better options. However, his better play has coincided with a more dense target distribution, which has helped both Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller emerge as viable Fantasy options. Robinson is enjoying his best season since 2015 and should be in your lineup, while Miller has really come alive of late, catching 21 passes on 33 targets over the last three games for 271 yards. He is a recommended option in a game where the Bears could be chasing points.

In the running game, it's hard to get away from David Montgomery given his consistent workload — at least 15 touches in six straight games. He hasn't been particularly effective in his rookie season, but running backs who get that many touches — including typically a few targets each week — are worth trusting. It's a tougher call with Tarik Cohen, but he has at least four catches in four straight while playing 50% or more of the team's snaps, and is at least a PPR starter.

Here's the news you need to know about for Week 14 beyond Thursday's game from around the NFL:

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones (ankle) did not practice Thursday — Eli Manning is expected to start in Week 14 against the Eagles, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise.

Running backs

Wide receivers

Adam Thielen (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday — It's not clear if Thielen suffered a setback, but after seeming to be on track to play in Week 13, he was surprisingly ruled out. The fact that he hasn't been able to practice obviously isn't a good sign given that, so we'll have to keep a close eye on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Lions.

— It's not clear if Thielen suffered a setback, but after seeming to be on track to play in Week 13, he was surprisingly ruled out. The fact that he hasn't been able to practice obviously isn't a good sign given that, so we'll have to keep a close eye on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. I t is "very unlikely" JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) will play in Week 14 — CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Thursday morning that Smith-Schuster is unlikely to return this week. Smith-Schuster ran for the first time since suffering the injury Wednesday, but did not practice, and has yet to be able to cut. He has not played since Week 11, and James Washington figures to remain Devlin Hodges' top target for Week 14's game against the Cardinals.

T.Y. Hilton (calf) isn't sure if he will return this season — Hilton talked about shutting down for the season Wednesday, but also said he is doing everything he can to get back on the field. Hilton has played just one game since Week 8, but clearly wasn't right, playing just 37% of the team's snaps and hauling in three passes for 18 yards before suffering a setback. At this point, it's getting hard to hold Hilton, though obviously there is enough upside here to hang on to him if you have the roster space.

A.J. Green (toe) is out for Week 14 — The Bengals have stubbornly refused to place Green on I.R. or give him anything more than a week-to-week designation, but at this point, it's hard to see him playing this season. That's not to say he won't, but Green is an easy drop candidate if you need the roster spot — he is still rostered in 69% of CBS Fantasy leagues.

Tight ends