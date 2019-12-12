Fantasy Football: Thursday Night Football preview and injury updates for James Conner, Josh Jacobs, and more
Who can you trust on Thursday night, and which injuries do you need to know about for Week 15? Catch up on everything you need to know heading into Thursday.
Ideally, we would head into Thursday night games with a clean injury report, but things rarely line up in an ideal way. Both sides of Week 15's matchup between the Jets and Ravens feature big names on the injury report, though in most cases it seems like the key names should play.
The biggest name is obviously Lamar Jackson, who enters the game after being limited in practice with a quad injury. His status for the game was never in doubt and neither should his status as a must-start Fantasy option, but this is hardly an ideal scenario. So much of Jackson's value — 35.5% so far this season, to be exact — comes from his running ability, and you have to at least consider the possibility that he will run less often due to this issue. That isn't enough to make him anything less than the No. 2 QB in any of our expert ranks, of course, so you're still starting Jackson in all leagues.
One of Jackson's favorite weapons is also dealing with an injury, as Mark Andrews is officially questionable for Thursday's game due to the knee injury that forced him out in Week 14. Andrews seems likely to play as of Thursday afternoon, but you'll want to keep an ear out for any updates before the game, and certainly check to make sure he's active. Even in a limited role, Andrews should still be a viable starting option at tight end — he hasn't played more than 60% of the Ravens' snaps in any game this season. If Andrews is out, Hayden Hurst becomes a viable option if you are desperate for upside at tight end, while Nick Boyle figures to see enough work in either scenario to be worth using in deeper leagues.
That is the extent of the noteworthy injuries for the Ravens, who come into the game as 16.5 point favorites. The Fantasy value in this matchup is heavily weighted toward the running game options, with Mark Ingram a solid starting option in all formats and Gus Edwards a sneaky flex play if he sees a larger role in a blowout.
On the Jets side, there aren't many players you'll want to start. Robby Anderson is red hot in December for the third straight season, and it will probably be tough to justify sitting him — especially with Demaryius Thomas doubtful for the game and Ryan Griffin out. This should be a concentrated passing game, and any extra work makes Anderson's big-play potential stand out even more. Le'Veon Bell also figures to be a solid No. 2 RB for the matchup, with plenty of upside in PPR formats. Backup Bilal Powell has been ruled out with an ankle injury, so expect Bell to play a full workload coming off Week 14's absence due to an illness.
That's probably the extent of the options you will want to consider for the Jets, though Jamison Crowder should have enough volume if the Jets are trailing to be a decent enough PPR option if you are desperate — after scoring and having at least 76 yards in three straight games in November, he has just 55 yards in his last three games combined.
Here are the rest of the injuries you need to know about from around the NFL:
Quarterback
- Jameis Winston (thumb) didn't throw during practice — Backup Ryan Griffin took the first-team snaps Wednesday while Winston was officially listed as limited for the practice, though he was not able to throw a ball. Still, the plan is for Winston to play in Week 15 despite suffering a broken thumb last week. We'll have to keep an eye on Winston's availability Thursday and Friday, but the plan remains for him to play — albeit with a bum thumb and no Mike Evans, which makes him a risky start.
- Daniel Jones (ankle) was limited at practice — The expectation at this point is still for Eli Manning to start against the Dolphins this week, but Jones is making enough progress that it seems likely we'll see him back on the field before the end of the season. Whichever player plays in Week 15 will be a viable streaming option given the matchup against Miami.
Running back
- James Conner (shoulder) was a full participant in practice — Conner has a chance to return for Week 15, after missing five of the last six games due to his injury. We'll have to keep a close eye on him Thursday and Friday, but at this point, you can probably lean toward Conner making his way back for this week's game against the Bills on Sunday night. He'll be worth starting if he does come back, though it might be tough to pull the trigger on starting him if you were burned by Conner leaving his last game early.
- Derrick Henry (hamstring) was held out of practice — The Titans have been limiting Henry's workload as is, so it's no surprise he didn't practice after dealing with a hamstring injury in Week 14. However, the expectation remains that Henry will play in Week 15 — "My leg is going to have to be halfway off for me to stop," Henry told reporters earlier this week.
- There's no guarantee Josh Jacobs (shoulder) will play in Week 15 — We got some mixed messages on Jacobs Wednesday, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting Jacobs is expected to play in Week 15 before Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters "it doesn't mean he's going to play." Jacobs has been dealing with a fracture in his shoulder since Week 7, but Week 14 was the first time he was unable to play through it. At this point, Jacobs' status feels truly up in the air, though we should have a better sense of his availability as the week goes on. Don't drop DeAndre Washington just yet.
- Devonta Freeman (knee) was sidelined for Wednesday's practice — We don't know just yet whether this is a serious injury for Freeman, however he was not on the injury report for Week 14, so we do know this is a new issue. We'll have to keep a close eye on this one — though given what we saw from Qadree Ollison (31 yards on 12 carries) and Brian Hill (91 yards on 35 carries) in two games Freeman missed in November, it's hard to get excited about any of the backup options even if Freeman does sit against the 49ers. If you are desperate for help, Hill would be worth stashing at this point, at least.
- Damien Williams (ribs) was back at practice —Williams hadn't practiced since suffering the injury in Week 11, so this is certainly a good sign. It doesn't guarantee he will be back for Week 15, however after watching the Chiefs devolve into a three-headed backfield with Spencer Ware, LeSean McCoy, and Darwin Thompson splitting work — none got more than 12 touches in Week 14 — it would be nice to see Williams return to a prominent role. He had 24 touches in Week 10, the last full game he played, while no other Chiefs back has had more than 14 touches in a game this season.
- Alexander Mattison (ankle) did not practice — Mattison is coming off a career-high 16 touches in Week 14, and told reporters he plans on playing in Week 15 against the Chargers. It will be interesting to see if Mattison gets a similar workload as the Vikings try to manage Dalvin Cook's chest injury, or if that was a one-week thing. Mattison is in the flex discussion if he is able to suit up for Sunday's game as expected.
- Bo Scarbrough (ribs) isn't doing much at practice — Scarbrough was spotted at practice Thursday and was officially listed as "limited" for the second day in a row, but ESPN reports he didn't really participate in practice. Scarbrough told reporters earlier in the week he plans to play through the injury, but we'll want to see him increase his availability by Friday to trust him for Week 15 against the Buccaneers. If he doesn't play, Ty Johnson figures to see an expanded role, but hasn't shown enough to be more than a desperation play.
- Jaylen Samuels (groin) did not practice — With Conner on his way back, Samuels would be looking at a reduced role even if healthy, but this injury is worth watching as well. If he cannot play in Week 15, Conner could see a massive receiving workload.
Wide receiver
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) was a full participant in practice — We haven't seen Smith-Schuster since he left Week 11 with concussion as well as the knee issue, but it looks like he will be back out there Sunday against the Bills. We'll see what kind of rapport he might have with Devlin Hodges, who started just one game with Smith-Schuster healthy, back in Week 4. Smith-Schuster had just one catch for 7 yards, however Hodges also completed just five passes to wide receivers in the game. He has shown a propensity to take shots down the field in his more recent starts, but Smith-Schuster will be a risky start even if he does play.
- T.Y. Hilton (calf) is back at practice — Hilton was limited in practice Thursday, as he hopes to come back from the calf injury that has derailed his season. You should expect them to be careful with Hilton after he suffered a setback in his initial recovery from the injury two weeks ago, but he also told reporters he wants to return this season. However, with the Colts set to play Monday night, you should probably plan on not having Hilton available this week — the likelihood he will be limited is too high to make him worth the risk.
- Adam Thielen (hamstring) should be back this week — Assuming he can avoid another setback in his recovery from the injury, Thielen is expected back on the field for Week 15 against the Chargers, ESPN reported Wednesday. Thielen was back at practice on a limited basis Wednesday, and quarterback Kirk Cousins talked to reporters as if Thielen would play, saying, "With Adam coming back, they have to defend more and it keeps defenses honest." Sure sounds like he's going to be out there, so consider Thielen a viable No. 2 WR, while downgrading Stefon Diggs just a bit,
- Alshon Jeffery (foot) was officially placed on IR — This was expected, and Jeffery's season comes to an end after 10 games, with 43 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns — the fourth time in five seasons he has failed to play a full 16 games. With Nelson Agholor out at practice Wednesday with a knee injury as well, the Eagles figure to be short at wide receiver again in Week 15, so expect Boston Scott to play a significant role after catching six passes for 69 yards in Week 14.
- D.J. Chark (ankle) did not practice — Chark left the stadium in a walking boot Sunday, but he will travel with the team to Oakland for Week 15's game. Whether he plays is still up in the air, but there is a chance Chark plays this Sunday, at least. Chark is by no means a must-start option if he does play, but it might be hard to go away from him against a good matchup in Oakland, especially coming off a game with 10 targets.
- Devante Parker (concussion) was in a non-contact jersey — The fact Parker was out on the field at all during practice is a good sign, though he'll have to get through the concussion protocol to be cleared for Week 15. If he is, you'll want to start him against the Giants — especially since No. 2 receiver Allen Hurns did not practice due to ankle and knee injuries.
- Will Fuller (hamstring) was limited at practice —The Texans are more optimistic about Fuller's chances of playing in Week 15, but he still has to get through this week's practices. Fuller has been his typically boom-or-bust self when healthy enough to play this season but has been tough to trust due to the injuries. He'll be a high-upside WR3 if he plays in Week 15 against the Titans.
Tight end
- Evan Engram (foot) was limited in practice — Engram hasn't played since Week 9 but seems close enough to returning that it's possible he will be back in Week 15 against the Dolphins. He was ultimately ruled out for Week 14, but got through the whole week of practice on a limited basis without issue. Now, the question is whether he can improve enough to actually get on the field for this week's game against the Dolphins. For now, plan on having an alternate option, though Engram would be a high-upside start if he does make it back.
- Vance McDonald (concussion) did not practice — McDonald will have to get through the concussion protocol before he can be cleared to play for Week 15, so we'll get plenty of updates on his status throughout the week. However, at this point, you shouldn't plan on using McDonald — here are some options to consider from Heath Cummings.
- Gerald Everett (knee) still isn't practicing — At this point, it's probably better if Everett doesn't play, because Tyler Higbee has been so good without him. As long as Everett is sidelined, Higbee is going to be a starting-caliber Fantasy option.
- Noah Fant (foot) was unable to practice — Fant hopes to play in Week 15, but this isn't a good start to the week. He has seen a dropoff in his usage recently, but Fant has also shown huge upside, and would be a useful Fantasy option for Week 15 if he is able to play — but you'll want to make alternate plans just in case you were hoping to use Fant this week.
- Greg Olsen (concussion) was limited at practice — Olsen was back at practice after missing last week's game, though coach Perry Fewell confirmed Olsen is still in the concussion protocol. He'll need to be cleared to play before he can return to action, but this is a good first step for his chances in Week 15. You can tentatively plan on having Olsen, but have a backup plan until he is fully cleared.
