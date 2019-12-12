Fantasy Football: Thursday Night Football preview and injury updates for James Conner, Josh Jacobs, and more

Ideally, we would head into Thursday night games with a clean injury report, but things rarely line up in an ideal way. Both sides of Week 15's matchup between the Jets and Ravens feature big names on the injury report, though in most cases it seems like the key names should play.

The biggest name is obviously Lamar Jackson, who enters the game after being limited in practice with a quad injury. His status for the game was never in doubt and neither should his status as a must-start Fantasy option, but this is hardly an ideal scenario. So much of Jackson's value — 35.5% so far this season, to be exact — comes from his running ability, and you have to at least consider the possibility that he will run less often due to this issue. That isn't enough to make him anything less than the No. 2 QB in any of our expert ranks, of course, so you're still starting Jackson in all leagues.

One of Jackson's favorite weapons is also dealing with an injury, as Mark Andrews is officially questionable for Thursday's game due to the knee injury that forced him out in Week 14. Andrews seems likely to play as of Thursday afternoon, but you'll want to keep an ear out for any updates before the game, and certainly check to make sure he's active. Even in a limited role, Andrews should still be a viable starting option at tight end — he hasn't played more than 60% of the Ravens' snaps in any game this season. If Andrews is out, Hayden Hurst becomes a viable option if you are desperate for upside at tight end, while Nick Boyle figures to see enough work in either scenario to be worth using in deeper leagues.

That is the extent of the noteworthy injuries for the Ravens, who come into the game as 16.5 point favorites. The Fantasy value in this matchup is heavily weighted toward the running game options, with Mark Ingram a solid starting option in all formats and Gus Edwards a sneaky flex play if he sees a larger role in a blowout.

On the Jets side, there aren't many players you'll want to start. Robby Anderson is red hot in December for the third straight season, and it will probably be tough to justify sitting him — especially with Demaryius Thomas doubtful for the game and Ryan Griffin out. This should be a concentrated passing game, and any extra work makes Anderson's big-play potential stand out even more. Le'Veon Bell also figures to be a solid No. 2 RB for the matchup, with plenty of upside in PPR formats. Backup Bilal Powell has been ruled out with an ankle injury, so expect Bell to play a full workload coming off Week 14's absence due to an illness.

That's probably the extent of the options you will want to consider for the Jets, though Jamison Crowder should have enough volume if the Jets are trailing to be a decent enough PPR option if you are desperate — after scoring and having at least 76 yards in three straight games in November, he has just 55 yards in his last three games combined.

Here are the rest of the injuries you need to know about from around the NFL:

Quarterback

Jameis Winston (thumb) didn't throw during practice — Backup Ryan Griffin took the first-team snaps Wednesday while Winston was officially listed as limited for the practice, though he was not able to throw a ball. Still, the plan is for Winston to play in Week 15 despite suffering a broken thumb last week. We'll have to keep an eye on Winston's availability Thursday and Friday, but the plan remains for him to play — albeit with a bum thumb and no Mike Evans, which makes him a risky start.

Daniel Jones (ankle) was limited at practice — The expectation at this point is still for Eli Manning to start against the Dolphins this week, but Jones is making enough progress that it seems likely we'll see him back on the field before the end of the season. Whichever player plays in Week 15 will be a viable streaming option given the matchup against Miami.

Running back

Wide receiver

JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) was a full participant in practice — We haven't seen Smith-Schuster since he left Week 11 with concussion as well as the knee issue, but it looks like he will be back out there Sunday against the Bills. We'll see what kind of rapport he might have with Devlin Hodges, who started just one game with Smith-Schuster healthy, back in Week 4. Smith-Schuster had just one catch for 7 yards, however Hodges also completed just five passes to wide receivers in the game. He has shown a propensity to take shots down the field in his more recent starts, but Smith-Schuster will be a risky start even if he does play.

T.Y. Hilton (calf) is back at practice — Hilton was limited in practice Thursday, as he hopes to come back from the calf injury that has derailed his season. You should expect them to be careful with Hilton after he suffered a setback in his initial recovery from the injury two weeks ago, but he also told reporters he wants to return this season. However, with the Colts set to play Monday night, you should probably plan on not having Hilton available this week — the likelihood he will be limited is too high to make him worth the risk.

Adam Thielen (hamstring) should be back this week — Assuming he can avoid another setback in his recovery from the injury, Thielen is expected back on the field for Week 15 against the Chargers, ESPN reported Wednesday. Thielen was back at practice on a limited basis Wednesday, and quarterback Kirk Cousins talked to reporters as if Thielen would play, saying, "With Adam coming back, they have to defend more and it keeps defenses honest." Sure sounds like he's going to be out there, so consider Thielen a viable No. 2 WR, while downgrading Stefon Diggs just a bit,

Alshon Jeffery (foot) was officially placed on IR — This was expected, and Jeffery's season comes to an end after 10 games, with 43 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns — the fourth time in five seasons he has failed to play a full 16 games. With Nelson Agholor out at practice Wednesday with a knee injury as well, the Eagles figure to be short at wide receiver again in Week 15, so expect Boston Scott to play a significant role after catching six passes for 69 yards in Week 14.

D.J. Chark (ankle) did not practice — Chark left the stadium in a walking boot Sunday, but he will travel with the team to Oakland for Week 15's game. Whether he plays is still up in the air, but there is a chance Chark plays this Sunday, at least. Chark is by no means a must-start option if he does play, but it might be hard to go away from him against a good matchup in Oakland, especially coming off a game with 10 targets.

Devante Parker (concussion) was in a non-contact jersey — The fact Parker was out on the field at all during practice is a good sign, though he'll have to get through the concussion protocol to be cleared for Week 15. If he is, you'll want to start him against the Giants — especially since No. 2 receiver Allen Hurns did not practice due to ankle and knee injuries.

Will Fuller (hamstring) was limited at practice —The Texans are more optimistic about Fuller's chances of playing in Week 15, but he still has to get through this week's practices. Fuller has been his typically boom-or-bust self when healthy enough to play this season but has been tough to trust due to the injuries. He'll be a high-upside WR3 if he plays in Week 15 against the Titans.

Tight end