Fantasy Football: Thursday Night Football recap, plus news on Keenan Allen, A.J. Green, more

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

This isn't the same Vikings' defense

We'll get to the Rams' offense, who deserve plenty of credit, but this feels like the biggest takeaway from Thursday's game. The Vikings allowed more than 20 points just once in their first eight games and only four times all of 2017, but they've been lit up for 31.3 points per game over the last three. There haven't been dramatic personnel changes since last season, but the Rams took advantage of them over and over Thursday with pre-snap motion and play action – Anthony Barr in particular was picked on in the passing game, as the Rams sought to line up a receiver against him whenever possible. The good news? Like I said, the personnel is largely the same, so they could just need some schematic tweaks to get back on track. Either way, right now this doesn't look like the kind of defense you avoid in Fantasy.

The Rams look unstoppable on offense

Of course, it wasn't all the Vikings' defensive failings that led to that result. The Rams' offense deserves plenty of credit, especially Jared Goff, who appears to have taken another step forward. Through four games, Goff is completing 72.4 percent of his passes for 10.5 yards per attempt, with 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Largely drafted as a reserve Fantasy option, Goff has multiple touchdowns in three of four games, and is averaging 30 Fantasy points per game through four.

It's not all Goff, obviously. Sean McVay has established himself as perhaps the premiere offensive architect in the NFL, and the receiving corps around him is as good as any around. Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp, and Robert Woods all topped 100 yards and found the end zone Thursday, and all three are now averaging 80-plus yards per game while catching at least 70 percent of the passes thrown their way.

The Rams probably won't keep averaging 35.0 points per game, though they did lead the NFL in scoring at 29.9 last season, so it seems safe to assume they will remain one of the league's elite offenses. And that likely means Goff, Cooks, Wood, and Kupp will all remain Fantasy starters. Oh, and there's that Todd Gurley guy, too.

Dalvin Cook was a total non-factor

I figured if Cook was active, even on a pitch count, you probably had to start him. He's too talented, and too important to the Vikings' offense to sit. Unfortunately, after getting 10 carries, he didn't touch the ball in the second half, finishing with 20 yards and no scores in a game where the Vikings scored 31 points. If you took the risk on Cook Thursday, you paid for it. The good news is, the Vikings now have 10 days until their next game, which should be plenty of time for him to resume his typical role.

Other notes from around the NFL:



Keenan Allen (knee) was not at practice yet again … It's not clear what the issue is with Allen, exactly, though coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged soreness in his knee is why he has missed two days of practice in a row. That's never a good sign, but we'll see if Allen can get back on the field Friday before figuring out if he'll be available in Week 4.



It's not clear what the issue is with Allen, exactly, though coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged soreness in his knee is why he has missed two days of practice in a row. That's never a good sign, but we'll see if Allen can get back on the field Friday before figuring out if he'll be available in Week 4. Jay Ajayi is dealing with a back fracture … Ajayi plans to play through the issue, and he was able to practice Thursday, so it looks like that will be the case. Of course, there's no knowing if Ajayi will be able to manage the pain well enough to work his typical role, so he remains a risk even if he does make his return to the field Sunday.



Ajayi plans to play through the issue, and he was able to practice Thursday, so it looks like that will be the case. Of course, there's no knowing if Ajayi will be able to manage the pain well enough to work his typical role, so he remains a risk even if he does make his return to the field Sunday. A.J. Green (groin) was able to practice in full … Green told reporters he feels good enough to play, and his practice partifcipatio certainly suggests as much as well. Expect Green ton be out there in Week 4, but there is some concern about re-injury or limitations. Still, it will be tough to sit him barring a setback. Green did point this out: The injury is not a muscle or ligament issue; it's a bone bruise on his pelvis.



Green told reporters he feels good enough to play, and his practice partifcipatio certainly suggests as much as well. Expect Green ton be out there in Week 4, but there is some concern about re-injury or limitations. Still, it will be tough to sit him barring a setback. Green did point this out: The injury is not a muscle or ligament issue; it's a bone bruise on his pelvis. Devonta Freeman (knee) was upgraded to a limited practice … It's no guarantee he'll be back on the field in Week 4, but this represents the first positive sign for Freeman in weeks. We'll watch this on Friday, but Freeman still feels like a longshot to return Sunday.



It's no guarantee he'll be back on the field in Week 4, but this represents the first positive sign for Freeman in weeks. We'll watch this on Friday, but Freeman still feels like a longshot to return Sunday. JuJu Smith-Schuster (abdomen) was back at practice … This may have been just a rest day for Smith-Schuster following a Monday night game. This practice session indicates Smith-Schuster will be available in Week 4.



This may have been just a rest day for Smith-Schuster following a Monday night game. This practice session indicates Smith-Schuster will be available in Week 4. Alshon Jeffery (illness) was held out of practice … Initially, this looked like a major concern after Jeffery was finally cleared for contact and returned to a full practice Wednesday. However, Jeffery's absence was the result of an illness, not an injury, so he could still return to action for the first time in Week 4.



Initially, this looked like a major concern after Jeffery was finally cleared for contact and returned to a full practice Wednesday. However, Jeffery's absence was the result of an illness, not an injury, so he could still return to action for the first time in Week 4. Joe Mixon (knee) has begun running … Mixon wants to play in Week 4, but he hasn't yet been cleared to practice even, so that almost certainly won't happen this Sunday. Still, this is progress, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back on the field shortly after.



Mixon wants to play in Week 4, but he hasn't yet been cleared to practice even, so that almost certainly won't happen this Sunday. Still, this is progress, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back on the field shortly after. Doug Baldwin (knee) remained limited at practice … Baldwin has declared himself ready, but that doesn't mean we'll see him back on the field from his MCL sprain. He likely still needs to get a full practice in before then, and he would need to be cleared by the medical staff regardless. For now, Baldwin still looks like a relative long shot to play in Week 4, but we should see him soon.



Baldwin has declared himself ready, but that doesn't mean we'll see him back on the field from his MCL sprain. He likely still needs to get a full practice in before then, and he would need to be cleared by the medical staff regardless. For now, Baldwin still looks like a relative long shot to play in Week 4, but we should see him soon. Marlon Mack (hamstring) was limited again … It's been a tricky recovery for Mack, and a cautionary tale for other players who try to return from hamstring injuries too soon. Still, this represents progress after Mack missed each practice session last week. We could see him back in Week 4, but he would not be a recommended Fantasy starter until he establishes himself as the go-to guy in the backfield.



It's been a tricky recovery for Mack, and a cautionary tale for other players who try to return from hamstring injuries too soon. Still, this represents progress after Mack missed each practice session last week. We could see him back in Week 4, but he would not be a recommended Fantasy starter until he establishes himself as the go-to guy in the backfield. Chris Carson (hip) was limited again … Following a 32-carry performance, the Seahawks could just be managing the workload for Carson, who struggled with injuries last season. We'll see if he gets upgraded to full Friday before worrying.



Following a 32-carry performance, the Seahawks could just be managing the workload for Carson, who struggled with injuries last season. We'll see if he gets upgraded to full Friday before worrying. Matt Breida (knee) was a full participant … This is a great sign for Breida, who should be active for Week 4 against the Chargers now. The NFL's leading rusher should see even more work now with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined, especially with how backup C.J. Beathard leaned on running backs in the passing game last season.



This is a great sign for Breida, who should be active for Week 4 against the Chargers now. The NFL's leading rusher should see even more work now with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined, especially with how backup C.J. Beathard leaned on running backs in the passing game last season. Alfred Morris (knee) was added to the injury report … This doesn't seem like a serious issue, but it's certainly not a great sign. Morris was also likely looking at more work in the wake of Garoppolo's injury, but we'll monitor this one over the next few days to see if there is any reason to be concerned. He would be a low-end starter if he plays.



This doesn't seem like a serious issue, but it's certainly not a great sign. Morris was also likely looking at more work in the wake of Garoppolo's injury, but we'll monitor this one over the next few days to see if there is any reason to be concerned. He would be a low-end starter if he plays. Jake Butt suffered a torn ACL … This is just terrible news for Butt, who was a popular breakout candidate after missing his whole rookie year recovering from a torn ACL in the other knee. He will be out until next year.



This is just terrible news for Butt, who was a popular breakout candidate after missing his whole rookie year recovering from a torn ACL in the other knee. He will be out until next year. The Titans released Rishard Matthews … Matthews got what he wanted, after requesting a release due to unhappiness with his role. We'll see if he catches on somewhere.



So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 12 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.