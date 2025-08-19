The second week of preseason action is over, and it's time to see what's changed with the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data, which you can view here. I encourage you to study the ADP because it's a good blueprint for how your draft might go.

But you never want to follow ADP directly for your drafts. The idea is to see where you can find potential value picks -- and players going too soon that you might want to avoid. We'll help you to navigate the ADP for the rest of this month to make the best decisions for your real draft.

Let's take a look at the updated CBS Sports ADP for PPR, and we're focusing on tight ends here. So far, our mantra of "great or late" applies to the current ADP.

Brock Bowers (ADP of 25.7), Trey McBride (36.2) and George Kittle (39.0) are being drafted in the first four rounds, although I'm surprised Bowers makes it to Round 3 and McBride falls to the end of Round 3. I would draft both in Round 2, and I like Kittle in Round 3.

After those three, the next tight end doesn't come off the board until Sam LaPorta (ADP of 60.9). Then we have Travis Kelce (62.4), Mark Andrews (76.1), T.J. Hockenson (77.2), David Njoku (81.3) and Evan Engram (99.5).

I like those tight ends, especially Njoku now that Joe Flacco is the starting quarterback for the Browns. But I'm probably not going to reach for any of them, and I don't love the ADP for LaPorta, Kelce or Andrews.

Instead, I would prefer to wait for Tyler Warren (ADP of 111.5), Tucker Kraft (119.3), Colston Loveland (132.3), Jake Ferguson (138.6) or Dalton Kincaid (140.3). These are my favorite tight ends to target if I pass on Bowers, McBride or Kittle with an early-round pick.

Best Value

Tyler Warren

ADP: 111.5

The quarterback situation for the Colts could determine how good Warren will be, and Daniel Jones has since been named their Week 1 starter, but Josh Downs (hamstring) is hurt, which is something to monitor. Any absence for Downs or Michael Pittman will only enhance the value for Warren, no matter who starts out of Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. I like Warren as the No. 8 Fantasy tight end, and I would draft him in Round 9. At Penn State in 2024, Warren had 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, and he added 26 carries for 218 yards and four touchdowns. He should be a go-to option for the Colts right away, and I'm excited to draft him at this cost.

Worst Value

Mark Andrews

ADP: 76.1

It wouldn't shock me if Andrews went back to being more than just a touchdown-or-bust Fantasy tight end, and he averaged at least 12.4 PPR points per game in each of the five years prior to 2024. But last year he went from a featured part of Baltimore's offense to just an end-zone threat with only 69 targets for the season, which is 4.1 per game. Thankfully, he scored a career-high 11 touchdowns, which is what he combined to score in the previous two seasons. He should benefit with Isaiah Likely (foot) potentially out to start the season, but Andrews could also lose targets to new addition DeAndre Hopkins, along with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. And when Likely is healthy, he could have a big role, which was the expectation prior to him getting hurt. I still like Andrews as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end this season, but I'm not drafting him in Round 7 based on this ADP. The earliest I would draft Andrews is Round 10.

