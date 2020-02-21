Fantasy Football Tight End Dynasty Rankings: Risers and Fallers plus the case for Mark Andrews at No. 2

When I wrote about Tight End Dynasty Tiers, I referenced that we were rapidly approaching the end of Travis Kelce's elite production at tight end. That was the point when I realized George Kittle was the clear No. 1 Dynasty tight end. In fact, I probably should have put Kittle in his own tier. But in the two weeks that have followed, I've decided I'm not even sure Kelce should be No. 2.

Young tight ends are notorious for struggling in this league. Kelce missed his rookie year with an injury, and he didn't score more than five touchdowns in a season until his age 28 season. His first 1,000-yard season didn't come until four years after he was drafted. And that's not an uncommon path, even for an elite tight end. It's also what makes Mark Andrews so impressive.

As a 22-year-old rookie, Andrews averaged 11 yards per target, catching 34 of 50 targets for 552 yards and three touchdowns. It was a wildly efficient season that really took off once Lamar Jackson became his quarterback. He followed that up with 64 catches for 852 yards and 10 scores in his second season. He was the fourth tight end in NFL history to top 800 yards and score 10 touchdowns before his 24th birthday. The other guys were kinda good:

Tight ends with 800+ yards & 10+ touchdowns in a season before their 24th birthday

Mike Ditka

Tony Gonzalez

Rob Gronkowski

Mark Andrews — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) February 20, 2020

Is Andrews' touchdown total likely to regress? Sure. But there's also the fact that he just received 22% of the targets on a team that was resting its starters regularly and only threw 440 passes on the season. You should expect Andrews' targets to increase over the next three years and his catches and yardage with them.

We should continue to be patient with young tight ends in Dynasty, but when one of them performs like Andrews has at such a young age we should vault them towards the top of the rankings. Because even if you want to forget about the touchdowns, only five tight ends besides Andrews and Gronk have topped 800 yards as young as Andrews. None of them busted because of football reasons.

Will Kelce be better than Andrews in 2020? I'd bet yes, but it's probably 60-40. Every year after that the odds are in Andrews' favor.

Here are my updated Tight End Dynasty Rankings. Expect the next update when we figure out where Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper are headed.