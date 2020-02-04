Fantasy Football Tight End Projections: Is this position deep now?

As I wrote about in my tight end Dynasty update, it's an interesting time at the position. There is a ton of young upside at the position, but historically young upside is more enticing in Dynasty than it is in redraft. The funny thing is, as I went through the process of building 2020 projections, I came away with the feeling that tight end was actually deep this year. It's an uncomfortable feeling.

There won't be much debate as far as the top two go, and I think most of us will have the same top five, if not in the same order. I fully expect a bounceback from Evan Engram and further development from Dallas Goedert. It's impossible to ignore the finish for Jared Cook and Tyler Higbee as well. That's not to mention Austin Hooper and Hunter Henry, who aren't in the projections below because they don't have a team but will almost certainly find their way into the top 10.

That gives us 11 solid starters, or 10 if one of these guys makes you uncomfortable. And I still haven't said names like Jack Doyle, Delanie Walker, Will Dissly, and O.J. Howard. We still haven't discussed the upside of guys like Noah Fant, Ian Thomas, Mike Gesicki and T.J. Hockenson. Even Greg Olsen and Kyle Rudolph can be fine replacement-level starters in the right spot.

So the question becomes how we should handle the positions in drafts, and I've got thoughts even in February. Travis Kelce and George Kittle should be drafted in the first 20 picks. Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, and Zach Ertz should all be taken in the first six rounds, maybe earlier. After that I'm perfectly content to wait. If Engram or Goedert falls to the double-digit rounds, great! I'll definitely speculate on one of the upside guys even later. There are legitimately 15-plus tight ends I'm fine drafting at the right cost and that's a welcome change.