Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Expert top 24 highlights superstars, rankings disputes
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook up the landscape.
Every year, we try to talk ourselves into this finally being the year when tight end won't be a barren wasteland outside of the top three. Every year, we try to convince ourselves this will be the year the young guys take a step forward. Every year, we are certain this is the year you'll actually need a second hand to count the must-start options at the position. And every year, we're wrong.
But not this year!
You know Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Zach Ertz will be studs, of course, but they won't be alone this year. Mark Andrews has even less competition for targets in Baltimore, so he'll surely join them; Hayden Hurst left Baltimore for Atlanta, where he'll occupy the role that made Austin Hooper a stud, so he'll be another; Hunter Henry and Evan Engram will stay healthy; Tyler Higbee will prove last year's late-season run wasn't a fluke; Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant, and T.J. Hockenson will make good on their potential.
Oh, and did I mention … Rob Gronkowski is back? Gronk?!?!
Oh yeah, this is definitely the year tight end is going to be a dominant position, right? Right?
Well … We do say it every year. And, while the position looks stronger than it has in a long time, we've also said that before, only to end up having to cycle through player after player on the waiver wire hoping to find someone who can just score a touchdown.
The Fantasy Football Today team has put together their top-24 rankings for the 2020 season, and we've got tight end ranks from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Ben Gretch, and Adam Aizer right here for you. You can find our top 24 and breakdowns for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver as well.
By my count, I can go at least 15 deep — all the way down to Jonnu Smith on the consensus rankings below — before running out of players I could be okay with as a starter.
Of course, I've said that before. Here are our tight end rankings for the 2020 season, plus some of the biggest disagreements our experts have.
Player
Jamey
Dave
Heath
Ben
Aizer
Travis Kelce
1
1
1
1
1
George Kittle
2
2
2
2
2
Zach Ertz
3
3
4
3
3
Mark Andrews
4
4
3
4
4
5
6
5
7
5
Hunter Henry
6
7
6
6
6
Evan Engram
8
8
7
5
8
Tyler Higbee
7
5
8
10
7
Austin Hooper
9
9
11
12
10
Rob Gronkowski
10
10
9
11
11
Hayden Hurst
11
11
10
9
13
Noah Fant
13
12
14
16
12
14
13
15
18
9
Mike Gesicki
16
14
20
8
15
Jonnu Smith
12
16
12
20
16
15
18
13
19
14
17
19
16
15
17
T.J. Hockenson
18
15
19
14
18
24
23
17
13
22
20
-
24
17
20
21
17
-
23
21
22
20
22
-
19
19
24
18
24
23
23
21
21
-
-
O.J. Howard
-
-
-
22
24
-
-
-
21
-
-
22
-
-
-
-
-
23
-
-
Still, that doesn't mean it's all hive mind, here.
Biggest disagreements
Darren Waller – Ben vs. Everyone
Player
Jamey
Dave
Heath
Ben
Aizer
Darren Waller
5
6
5
7
5
This seems like a pretty small difference, but at a position like tight end where there is such an obvious drop off after the first few players, it could be significant. Waller was one of the biggest breakouts in the entire league, hauling in 90 of 117 targets for 1,145 yards, a massive 9.8 yards per target. However, you can already see the downside there — because he didn't have a ton of targets, Waller relied on outlier efficiency to be a dominant Fantasy option. With the addition of Henry Ruggs and Bryant Edwards, targets could be even harder to come by for Waller, who already saw his workload diminish in the second half of 2019 when Hunter Renfrow started to be a bigger part of the offense. Waller can still be a viable Fantasy starter with 90-100 targets, but the margin for error gets a lot slimmer if he slips below there.
Tyler Higbee – Dave vs. Everyone
Player
Jamey
Dave
Heath
Ben
Aizer
Tyler Higbee
7
5
8
10
7
Dave has planted his flag on Tyler Higbee Island, and so far, he's somewhat lonely. But it's not hard to see what there is to like about the Rams tight end. Obviously, it starts with what he did at the end of 2019, when he hauled in 43 passes for 522 yards and two touchdowns over the final five games of the season, one of the best runs we've seen from a tight end in recent memory. That stands as a significant outlier from the rest of Higbee's career, but the Rams did use both Higbee and Gerald Everett more last season, and the loss of Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley could free up even more targets. There's big upside here.
Jared Cook – Adam vs. Everyone
Player
Jamey
Dave
Heath
Ben
Aizer
Jared Cook
14
13
15
18
9
Cook was the No. 6 tight end last season despite missing two games, so maybe it's everyone else who is wrong, not Adam. However, he was a relatively small part of the Saints offense, taking in just 65 targets, ranking just 16th among tight ends for the season. Most of his success came thanks to his nine touchdowns, and you can hope for career-best efficiency when playing with Drew Brees. But that might be too much to ask again, and with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders, Cook's role could shrink even further.
Mike Gesicki – Ben vs Everyone
Player
Jamey
Dave
Heath
Ben
Aizer
Mike Gesicki
16
14
20
8
15
Gesicki is a fascinating prospect. He's one of the very best athletes at the tight end position and was a top-45 pick in the 2018 draft, but he doesn't really play that way. In college, he averaged just 11.5 yards per reception, including 9.9 as a senior, and is at 10.6 for his NFL career so far. That was a bit better in 2019, but it's still hard to understand why he doesn't make more plays down the field. The upside is there, and with the addition of Tua Tagovailoa, this whole offense could be ready to explode. If you want to take a chance on the potential next elite tight end, Gesicki might be your best late-round bet.
T.J. Hockenson - Ben and Dave vs. Everyone
Player
Jamey
Dave
Heath
Ben
Aizer
T.J. Hockenson
18
15
19
14
18
You want to talk about upside, Hockenson has about as much as anyone at the position. He's an elite athlete who was productive at a big program in college, and even showed some flashes as a rookie. Of course, most of that came in the very first game, when he had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown and had visions of Gronk dancing in Fantasy players heads. He didn't come close to matching that performance, making it a brief, tantalizing glimpse of what he's capable of. Rookie tight ends typically struggle, so it shouldn't damper your enthusiasm much. With a healthy Matthew Stafford, Hockenson could be set to take a huge leap forward in 2020.
Jamey Eisenberg's top-24 TEs
1. Travis Kelce
2. George Kittle
3. Zach Ertz
4. Mark Andrews
5. Darren Waller
6. Hunter Henry
7. Tyler Higbee
8. Evan Engram
9. Austin Hooper
10. Rob Gronkowski
11. Hayden Hurst
12. Jonnu Smith
13. Noah Fant
14. Jared Cook
15. Jack Doyle
16. Mike Gesicki
17. Dallas Goedert
18. T.J. Hockenson
19. Ian Thomas
20. Chris Herndon
21. Jace Sternberger
22. Eric Ebron
23. Greg Olsen
24. Blake Jarwin
Dave Richard's top-24 TEs
1. Travis Kelce
2. George Kittle
3. Zach Ertz
4. Mark Andrews
5. Tyler Higbee
6. Darren Waller
7. Hunter Henry
8. Evan Engram
9. Austin Hooper
10. Rob Gronkowski
11. Hayden Hurst
12. Noah Fant
13. Jared Cook
14. Mike Gesicki
15. T.J. Hockenson
16. Jonnu Smith
17. Jace Sternberger
18. Jack Doyle
19. Dallas Goedert
20. Eric Ebron
21. Greg Olsen
22. Gerald Everett
23. Blake Jarwin
24. Ian Thomas
Heath Cummings' top-24 TEs
1. Travis Kelce
2. George Kittle
3. Mark Andrews
4. Zach Ertz
5. Darren Waller
6. Hunter Henry
7. Evan Engram
8. Tyler Higbee
9. Rob Gronkowski
10. Hayden Hurst
11. Austin Hooper
12. Jonnu Smith
13. Jack Doyle
14. Noah Fant
15. Jared Cook
16. Dallas Goedert
17. Blake Jarwin
18. Ian Thomas
19. T.J. Hockenson
20. Mike Gesicki
21. Greg Olsen
22. Eric Ebron
23. Kyle Rudolph
24. Chris Herndon
Ben Gretch's top-24 TEs
1. Travis Kelce
2. George Kittle
3. Zach Ertz
4. Mark Andrews
5. Evan Engram
6. Hunter Henry
7. Darren Waller
8. Mike Gesicki
9. Hayden Hurst
10. Tyler Higbee
11. Rob Gronkowski
12. Austin Hooper
13. Blake Jarwin
14. T.J. Hockenson
15. Dallas Goedert
16. Noah Fant
17. Chris Herndon
18. Jared Cook
19. Jack Doyle
20. Jonnu Smith
21. Irv Smith
22. O.J. Howard
23. Jace Sternberger
24. Ian Thomas
Adam Aizer's top-24 TEs
1. Travis Kelce
2. George Kittle
3. Zach Ertz
4. Mark Andrews
5. Darren Waller
6. Hunter Henry
7. Tyler Higbee
8. Evan Engram
9. Jared Cook
10. Austin Hooper
11. Rob Gronkowski
12. Noah Fant
13. Hayden Hurst
14. Jack Doyle
15. Mike Gesicki
16. Jonnu Smith
17. Dallas Goedert
18. T.J. Hockenson
19. Eric Ebron
20. Chris Herndon
21. Jace Sternberger
22. Blake Jarwin
23. Ian Thomas
24. O.J. Howard
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
Post-draft QB Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
5/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, including where the rookies went and how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Chark
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Fantasy Football 2020 Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Best Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
5/1 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew provides their favorite mid-round picks before answering mailbag questions, including...