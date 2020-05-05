Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Expert top 24 highlights superstars, rankings disputes

Every year, we try to talk ourselves into this finally being the year when tight end won't be a barren wasteland outside of the top three. Every year, we try to convince ourselves this will be the year the young guys take a step forward. Every year, we are certain this is the year you'll actually need a second hand to count the must-start options at the position. And every year, we're wrong.

But not this year!

You know Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Zach Ertz will be studs, of course, but they won't be alone this year. Mark Andrews has even less competition for targets in Baltimore, so he'll surely join them; Hayden Hurst left Baltimore for Atlanta, where he'll occupy the role that made Austin Hooper a stud, so he'll be another; Hunter Henry and Evan Engram will stay healthy; Tyler Higbee will prove last year's late-season run wasn't a fluke; Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant, and T.J. Hockenson will make good on their potential.

Oh, and did I mention … Rob Gronkowski is back? Gronk?!?!

Oh yeah, this is definitely the year tight end is going to be a dominant position, right? Right?

Well … We do say it every year. And, while the position looks stronger than it has in a long time, we've also said that before, only to end up having to cycle through player after player on the waiver wire hoping to find someone who can just score a touchdown.

The Fantasy Football Today team has put together their top-24 rankings for the 2020 season, and we've got tight end ranks from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Ben Gretch, and Adam Aizer right here for you. You can find our top 24 and breakdowns for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver as well.

By my count, I can go at least 15 deep — all the way down to Jonnu Smith on the consensus rankings below — before running out of players I could be okay with as a starter.

Of course, I've said that before. Here are our tight end rankings for the 2020 season, plus some of the biggest disagreements our experts have.

Still, that doesn't mean it's all hive mind, here.

Biggest disagreements

Darren Waller – Ben vs. Everyone

Player Jamey Dave Heath Ben Aizer Darren Waller 5 6 5 7 5

This seems like a pretty small difference, but at a position like tight end where there is such an obvious drop off after the first few players, it could be significant. Waller was one of the biggest breakouts in the entire league, hauling in 90 of 117 targets for 1,145 yards, a massive 9.8 yards per target. However, you can already see the downside there — because he didn't have a ton of targets, Waller relied on outlier efficiency to be a dominant Fantasy option. With the addition of Henry Ruggs and Bryant Edwards, targets could be even harder to come by for Waller, who already saw his workload diminish in the second half of 2019 when Hunter Renfrow started to be a bigger part of the offense. Waller can still be a viable Fantasy starter with 90-100 targets, but the margin for error gets a lot slimmer if he slips below there.

Tyler Higbee – Dave vs. Everyone

Player Jamey Dave Heath Ben Aizer Tyler Higbee 7 5 8 10 7

Dave has planted his flag on Tyler Higbee Island, and so far, he's somewhat lonely. But it's not hard to see what there is to like about the Rams tight end. Obviously, it starts with what he did at the end of 2019, when he hauled in 43 passes for 522 yards and two touchdowns over the final five games of the season, one of the best runs we've seen from a tight end in recent memory. That stands as a significant outlier from the rest of Higbee's career, but the Rams did use both Higbee and Gerald Everett more last season, and the loss of Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley could free up even more targets. There's big upside here.

Jared Cook – Adam vs. Everyone

Player Jamey Dave Heath Ben Aizer Jared Cook 14 13 15 18 9

Cook was the No. 6 tight end last season despite missing two games, so maybe it's everyone else who is wrong, not Adam. However, he was a relatively small part of the Saints offense, taking in just 65 targets, ranking just 16th among tight ends for the season. Most of his success came thanks to his nine touchdowns, and you can hope for career-best efficiency when playing with Drew Brees. But that might be too much to ask again, and with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders, Cook's role could shrink even further.

Mike Gesicki – Ben vs Everyone

Player Jamey Dave Heath Ben Aizer Mike Gesicki 16 14 20 8 15

Gesicki is a fascinating prospect. He's one of the very best athletes at the tight end position and was a top-45 pick in the 2018 draft, but he doesn't really play that way. In college, he averaged just 11.5 yards per reception, including 9.9 as a senior, and is at 10.6 for his NFL career so far. That was a bit better in 2019, but it's still hard to understand why he doesn't make more plays down the field. The upside is there, and with the addition of Tua Tagovailoa, this whole offense could be ready to explode. If you want to take a chance on the potential next elite tight end, Gesicki might be your best late-round bet.

T.J. Hockenson - Ben and Dave vs. Everyone

Player Jamey Dave Heath Ben Aizer T.J. Hockenson 18 15 19 14 18

You want to talk about upside, Hockenson has about as much as anyone at the position. He's an elite athlete who was productive at a big program in college, and even showed some flashes as a rookie. Of course, most of that came in the very first game, when he had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown and had visions of Gronk dancing in Fantasy players heads. He didn't come close to matching that performance, making it a brief, tantalizing glimpse of what he's capable of. Rookie tight ends typically struggle, so it shouldn't damper your enthusiasm much. With a healthy Matthew Stafford, Hockenson could be set to take a huge leap forward in 2020.

Jamey Eisenberg's top-24 TEs

1. Travis Kelce

2. George Kittle

3. Zach Ertz

4. Mark Andrews

5. Darren Waller

6. Hunter Henry

7. Tyler Higbee

8. Evan Engram

9. Austin Hooper

10. Rob Gronkowski

11. Hayden Hurst

12. Jonnu Smith

13. Noah Fant

14. Jared Cook

15. Jack Doyle

16. Mike Gesicki

17. Dallas Goedert

18. T.J. Hockenson

19. Ian Thomas

20. Chris Herndon

21. Jace Sternberger

22. Eric Ebron

23. Greg Olsen

24. Blake Jarwin

Dave Richard's top-24 TEs

1. Travis Kelce

2. George Kittle

3. Zach Ertz

4. Mark Andrews

5. Tyler Higbee

6. Darren Waller

7. Hunter Henry

8. Evan Engram

9. Austin Hooper

10. Rob Gronkowski

11. Hayden Hurst

12. Noah Fant

13. Jared Cook

14. Mike Gesicki

15. T.J. Hockenson

16. Jonnu Smith

17. Jace Sternberger

18. Jack Doyle

19. Dallas Goedert

20. Eric Ebron

21. Greg Olsen

22. Gerald Everett

23. Blake Jarwin

24. Ian Thomas

Heath Cummings' top-24 TEs

1. Travis Kelce

2. George Kittle

3. Mark Andrews

4. Zach Ertz

5. Darren Waller

6. Hunter Henry

7. Evan Engram

8. Tyler Higbee

9. Rob Gronkowski

10. Hayden Hurst

11. Austin Hooper

12. Jonnu Smith

13. Jack Doyle

14. Noah Fant

15. Jared Cook

16. Dallas Goedert

17. Blake Jarwin

18. Ian Thomas

19. T.J. Hockenson

20. Mike Gesicki

21. Greg Olsen

22. Eric Ebron

23. Kyle Rudolph

24. Chris Herndon

Ben Gretch's top-24 TEs

1. Travis Kelce

2. George Kittle

3. Zach Ertz

4. Mark Andrews

5. Evan Engram

6. Hunter Henry

7. Darren Waller

8. Mike Gesicki

9. Hayden Hurst

10. Tyler Higbee

11. Rob Gronkowski

12. Austin Hooper

13. Blake Jarwin

14. T.J. Hockenson

15. Dallas Goedert

16. Noah Fant

17. Chris Herndon

18. Jared Cook

19. Jack Doyle

20. Jonnu Smith

21. Irv Smith

22. O.J. Howard

23. Jace Sternberger

24. Ian Thomas

Adam Aizer's top-24 TEs

1. Travis Kelce

2. George Kittle

3. Zach Ertz

4. Mark Andrews

5. Darren Waller

6. Hunter Henry

7. Tyler Higbee

8. Evan Engram

9. Jared Cook

10. Austin Hooper

11. Rob Gronkowski

12. Noah Fant

13. Hayden Hurst

14. Jack Doyle

15. Mike Gesicki

16. Jonnu Smith

17. Dallas Goedert

18. T.J. Hockenson

19. Eric Ebron

20. Chris Herndon

21. Jace Sternberger

22. Blake Jarwin

23. Ian Thomas

24. O.J. Howard