Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Tiers 2.0: Jamey Eisenberg's guide for grabbing value at TE in 2025
Using tiered-based rankings allow you to avoid missing out on position runs in your drafts
The first week of training camp is done, so it's time to update the tight end tiers. For Tiers 2.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.
You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here.
And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.
Tier 1
Trey McBride
Brock Bowers
No change from Tiers 1.0.
Tier 2
No change from Tiers 1.0.
Tier 3
Sam LaPorta
David Njoku
Travis Kelce
T.J. Hockenson
No change from Tiers 1.0.
Tier 4
Evan Engram
Tucker Kraft
I moved Kraft into this tier, and Mark Andrews moved down. I'm excited for Kraft this season as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end, and he should be a focal point for the Packers this year.
As for Andrews, I'm slightly worried about his touchdown regression, so I dropped him into Tier 5. He's still worth drafting as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end.
Tier 5
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
Andrews fell to this tier.
Tier 6
Dalton Kincaid
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
Zach Ertz
Kyle Pitts
It might be a mistake to move Pitts into this tier, but Michael Penix Jr. seems excited about Pitts for this season. And Darnell Mooney (shoulder) just injured his shoulder, which would benefit Pitts if Mooney were to miss any time during the season.
Tier 7
Elijah Arroyo
Jonnu Smith
Isaiah Likely
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
Arroyo joined this tier after Noah Fant was released in Seattle. Arroyo is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues as a sleeper.
I also dropped Darren Waller from this tier. He opened training camp on the PUP list, which is not ideal for a 32-year-old tight end coming out of retirement.
Tier 8
Mike Gesicki
Mason Taylor
Juwan Johnson
Darren Waller
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Waller fell to this tier, but he could rise if he starts to practice soon. And I moved Gesicki to the top of this tier, and he will hopefully be third on the Bengals in targets this season behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Tier 9
Dalton Schultz
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Tyler Conklin
Pat Freiermuth
Cade Otton
Arroyo moved out of this tier. And I don't know how much longer I'll keep Conklin in this tier ahead of Oronde Gadsden II, who could be the best tight end for the Chargers this season.
Tier 10
Oronde Gadsden II
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Higbee
Cole Kmet
Theo Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ben Sinnott
Gunnar Helm
Will Dissly
Fant was removed from this tier, but he could return once he signs with a team following his release in Seattle.