We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the tight end tiers. For Tiers 3.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.

You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here.

And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Brock Bowers

Trey McBride

I moved Bowers ahead of McBride from Tiers 2.0. I had them ranked back-to-back all offseason, and I love the upside for both. It's just hard to overlook how good Bowers can be, and I like the reports out of training camp about his connection with Geno Smith.

Tier 2

George Kittle

No change from Tiers 2.0.

Tier 3

Sam LaPorta

David Njoku

Travis Kelce

T.J. Hockenson

No change from Tiers 2.0.

Tier 4

Tyler Warren

Colston Loveland

Tucker Kraft

I moved the rookies into this tier, with Warren at the top, and I dropped Evan Engram into Tier 5. Warren, Loveland and Kraft are all breakout candidates, and all three are worth drafting as early as Round 9 in the majority of leagues.

Tier 5

Mark Andrews

Evan Engram

I dropped Engram into this tier not because of any pressing concerns, but more about Warren, Loveland, Kraft and Andrews having more upside. For Andrews, that could change if Isaiah Likely (foot) returns to action prior to the end of August, which seems unlikely.

Tier 6

Jake Ferguson

Dalton Kincaid

Dallas Goedert

Zach Ertz

Kyle Pitts

I moved Ferguson to the top of this group, and all of these tight ends are sleepers worth drafting with late-round picks. And yes, that does include 2024 busts like Kincaid and Pitts.

Tier 7

Jonnu Smith

Brenton Strange

Hunter Henry

I dropped Elijah Arroyo and Likely from this tier, but both still have upside in deeper leagues. Smith, Strange and Henry all have the potential to be low-end starters and could average 10.0 PPR points per game.

Tier 8

Mason Taylor

Elijah Arroyo

Isaiah Likely

Juwan Johnson

Mike Gesicki

Chigoziem Okonkwo

Darren Waller

I moved Mason (ankle) to the top of this tier, and hopefully he'll be ready for Week 1. When healthy, he could be No. 2 on the Jets in targets. This is also where I dropped Arroyo and Likely, and Waller could move up a tier once he's activated off the PUP list.

Tier 9

Theo Johnson

Dalton Schultz

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Tyler Conklin

Pat Freiermuth

Cade Otton

I moved Johnson to the top of this tier after a strong preseason outing against the Bills where Russell Wilson seemed to have a solid rapport with his new tight end.

Tier 10

Oronde Gadsden II

Terrance Ferguson

Tyler Higbee

Cole Kmet

Harold Fannin Jr.

Ben Sinnott

Gunnar Helm

Will Dissly

Johnson moving up a tier was the only change from Tiers 2.0.