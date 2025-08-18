We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the tight end tiers. For Tiers 3.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.

You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here. You can find 3.0 here.

And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Brock Bowers

Trey McBride

No change from Tiers 3.0.

Tier 2

George Kittle

No change from Tiers 3.0.

Tier 3

Sam LaPorta

David Njoku

Travis Kelce

T.J. Hockenson

No change from Tiers 3.0.

Tier 4

Tyler Warren

Tucker Kraft

Colston Loveland

I moved Kraft ahead of Loveland, but all three of these tight ends should be considered breakout candidates. Warren could have a huge season if Josh Downs (hamstring) is out for an extended period of time.

Tier 5

Mark Andrews

Evan Engram

No change from Tiers 3.0.

Tier 6

Dalton Kincaid

Jake Ferguson

Dallas Goedert

Zach Ertz

Kyle Pitts

I moved Kincaid to the top of this group since he's having a strong training camp. He should be a go-to target for Josh Allen as long as he remains healthy.

Tier 7

Jonnu Smith

Brenton Strange

Hunter Henry

No change from Tiers 3.0.

Tier 8

Mason Taylor

Elijah Arroyo

Isaiah Likely

Juwan Johnson

Mike Gesicki

Chigoziem Okonkwo

Darren Waller

No change from Tiers 3.0.

Tier 9

Theo Johnson

Dalton Schultz

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Tyler Conklin

Pat Freiermuth

Cade Otton

No change from Tiers 3.0.

Tier 10

Oronde Gadsden II

Terrance Ferguson

Tyler Higbee

Cole Kmet

Harold Fannin Jr.

Ben Sinnott

Gunnar Helm

Will Dissly

No change from Tiers 3.0.