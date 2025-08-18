Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Tiers 4.0: Your draft day cheat sheet for drafting the TE position
Tier-based TE rankings to help you build out your Fantasy rosters
We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the tight end tiers. For Tiers 3.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.
You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here. You can find 3.0 here.
And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.
Tier 1
Brock Bowers
Trey McBride
No change from Tiers 3.0.
Tier 2
George Kittle
No change from Tiers 3.0.
Tier 3
Sam LaPorta
David Njoku
Travis Kelce
T.J. Hockenson
No change from Tiers 3.0.
Tier 4
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
I moved Kraft ahead of Loveland, but all three of these tight ends should be considered breakout candidates. Warren could have a huge season if Josh Downs (hamstring) is out for an extended period of time.
Tier 5
Mark Andrews
Evan Engram
No change from Tiers 3.0.
Tier 6
Dalton Kincaid
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
Zach Ertz
Kyle Pitts
I moved Kincaid to the top of this group since he's having a strong training camp. He should be a go-to target for Josh Allen as long as he remains healthy.
Tier 7
Jonnu Smith
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
No change from Tiers 3.0.
Tier 8
Mason Taylor
Elijah Arroyo
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
Mike Gesicki
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Darren Waller
No change from Tiers 3.0.
Tier 9
Theo Johnson
Dalton Schultz
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Tyler Conklin
Pat Freiermuth
Cade Otton
No change from Tiers 3.0.
Tier 10
Oronde Gadsden II
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Higbee
Cole Kmet
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ben Sinnott
Gunnar Helm
Will Dissly
No change from Tiers 3.0.