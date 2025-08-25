We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the tight end tiers. For Tiers 3.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.

You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here. You can find 3.0 here. You can find 4.0 here.

And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Brock Bowers

Trey McBride

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 2

George Kittle

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 3

David Njoku

Sam LaPorta

Travis Kelce

T.J. Hockenson

I moved Njoku to the top of this tier with Joe Flacco now the starting quarterback for the Browns. It could be a monster season for Njoku, who averaged 18.6 PPR points per game in five games with Flacco in 2023.

Tier 4

Tyler Warren

Tucker Kraft

Evan Engram

I moved Engram into this tier and moved Loveland down to Tier 5. Engram will hopefully be No. 2 on the Broncos in targets, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 9.

Tier 5

Mark Andrews

Colston Loveland

I dropped Loveland behind Andrews just with all the mouths to feed in Chicago. Eventually, Loveland should be a star, but it might take some time. He's worth drafting in Round 10, but you'll need to pair him with another tight end.

Tier 6

Dalton Kincaid

Jake Ferguson

Zach Ertz

Dallas Goedert

Kyle Pitts

Ertz moved ahead of Goedert here, and Ertz should once again play a prominent role for the Commanders, especially if Terry McLaurin is limited to start the season because of missed practice time due to his contract.

Tier 7

Jonnu Smith

Chigoziem Okonkwo

Brenton Strange

Hunter Henry

Okonkwo moved into this tier, and he should play a prominent role for the Titans, potentially as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Calvin Ridley.

Tier 8

Mason Taylor

Isaiah Likely

Juwan Johnson

Mike Gesicki

Darren Waller

Elijah Arroyo

I moved Arroyo down to this tier. It could take some time for the rookie tight end to make a Fantasy impact, so he's only worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.

Tier 9

Theo Johnson

Dalton Schultz

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Tyler Conklin

Pat Freiermuth

Cade Otton

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 10

Oronde Gadsden II

Terrance Ferguson

Tyler Higbee

Cole Kmet

Harold Fannin Jr.

Ben Sinnott

Gunnar Helm

Will Dissly

No change from Tiers 4.0.