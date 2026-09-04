It's time for our last look at the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data heading into Labor Day weekend, as well as our first look at the waiver wire. This is a busy weekend for Fantasy drafts, and we want to make sure you're prepared. But many of you have already drafted and are looking to add free agents and alter your rosters.



We have you covered. You can view the CBS Sports ADP here. And we'll break down all the tight end movement, as well as the players who could still be available in your leagues.



Let's get started.

Good value

Isaiah Likely is my favorite tight end to wait for on Draft Day, especially at his ADP (91.2) as TE11. We've been waiting for the chance to see Likely in a featured role, and he finally gets that this season after leaving Baltimore for a three-year deal with the Giants. Ideally, Likely will be second on the Giants in targets behind Malik Nabers, and we'd love to see Likely average at least six targets per game. In his four-year career with the Ravens, Likely has nine games with at least six targets. He scored at least 12.5 PPR points in eight of them and averaged 16.6 PPR points over that span. Jaxson Dart showed as a rookie that he will lean on his tight ends. Theo Johnson had 10 starts with Dart in 2025, and Johnson scored at least 10.2 PPR points in six of those outings, while averaging 5.5 targets per game over that span. I expect Likely to be a top-10 Fantasy option in 2026.

Bad value

Harold Fannin Jr.'s ADP is on the rise at 70.3, and he's being drafted as TE6. That's too soon for me. Fannin was amazing in 2025 as a rookie, and he closed the year on a tear with at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row, while averaging 15.8 PPR points over that span. It helped propel Fannin to the No. 8 PPR tight end for the season, and he finished the year with 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns on 107 targets, which led the team. Fannin could lead the Browns in all those categories again in 2026, but he has much more significant competition now with KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Jerry Jeudy also remains on the roster, and Deshaun Watson doesn't have a good history of throwing to tight ends. I would rather draft Tucker Kraft (ADP of 74.4), Kyle Pitts (ADP of 77.9), George Kittle (ADP of 81.5) and Likely ahead of Fannin, and there's no way I would select him in Round 6.

On the rise

Juwan Johnson's ADP is on the rise to 138.9 as TE16, but he has top-12 potential this season with Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on injured reserve. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season, but the injury could keep Tyson out longer than that. That's a plus for Johnson, who excelled in 2025 as the No. 2 target for the Saints behind Chris Olave. Johnson set career highs in targets (102), catches (77) and yards (889), but he only scored three touchdowns. He had 10 games with at least 10.1 PPR points, and Tyler Shough should lean on Johnson after Olave. Shough and Kellen Moore are confident in Johnson, and Fantasy managers should be able to trust him as well.

On the decline

Jake Ferguson is down to TE15 with an ADP of 123.7, and that's the right range for him. But I would rather draft Johnson and Dalton Schultz (ADP of 151.6), who have more upside. Ferguson had a good season in 2025 with 82 catches for 600 yards and eight touchdowns on 102 targets, but he struggled down the stretch with 8.6 PPR points or less in five of his final six outings. This year, CeeDee Lamb and George Kittle should dominate targets, and the Cowboys want to get receiver Ryan Flournoy more involved. I'm worried about the upside for Ferguson, and he's a tight end to settle for instead of target in 2026.

Waiver Wire options

Here are some quarterbacks who could help you heading into Week 1:



Brenton Strange (63 percent rostered)

Dalton Schultz (53 percent rostered)

Chigoziem Okonkwo (25 percent rostered)

Greg Dulcich (21 percent rostered)

Terrance Ferguson (20 percent rostered)



Schultz is my favorite tight end of this group, and he could be a low-end starter in all leagues. With Jayden Higgins (knee) out for the season, Schultz should be the likely candidate to be second on the Texans in targets behind Nico Collins.



I was more excited about Okonkwo prior to the Commanders adding Stefon Diggs, but Okonkwo should still be a primary target for Jayden Daniels behind Terry McLaurin and Diggs. And Strange should also help Fantasy managers in deeper leagues, even in a crowded receiving corps with the Jaguars.



Dulcich and Ferguson are popular sleepers -- I prefer Ferguson -- and both could emerge as viable weapons during the season. Ferguson is one of my favorite tight ends to stash in deeper leagues.