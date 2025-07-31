The first week of training camp is done, so it's time to update the tight end tiers. For Tiers 2.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.



You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here.



And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Trey McBride

Brock Bowers



No change from Tiers 1.0.



Tier 2

George Kittle



No change from Tiers 1.0.



Tier 3

Sam LaPorta

David Njoku

Travis Kelce

T.J. Hockenson



No change from Tiers 1.0.



Tier 4

Evan Engram

Tucker Kraft



I moved Kraft into this tier, and Mark Andrews moved down. I'm excited for Kraft this season as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end, and he should be a focal point for the Packers this year.



As for Andrews, I'm slightly worried about his touchdown regression, so I dropped him into Tier 5. He's still worth drafting as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end.



Tier 5

Colston Loveland

Tyler Warren

Mark Andrews



Andrews fell to this tier.



Tier 6

Dalton Kincaid

Jake Ferguson

Dallas Goedert

Zach Ertz

Kyle Pitts



It might be a mistake to move Pitts into this tier, but Michael Penix Jr. seems excited about Pitts for this season. And Darnell Mooney (shoulder) just injured his shoulder, which would benefit Pitts if Mooney were to miss any time during the season.



Tier 7

Elijah Arroyo

Jonnu Smith

Isaiah Likely

Brenton Strange

Hunter Henry



Arroyo joined this tier after Noah Fant was released in Seattle. Arroyo is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues as a sleeper.



I also dropped Darren Waller from this tier. He opened training camp on the PUP list, which is not ideal for a 32-year-old tight end coming out of retirement.



Tier 8

Mike Gesicki

Mason Taylor

Juwan Johnson

Darren Waller

Chigoziem Okonkwo



Waller fell to this tier, but he could rise if he starts to practice soon. And I moved Gesicki to the top of this tier, and he will hopefully be third on the Bengals in targets this season behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.



Tier 9

Dalton Schultz

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Tyler Conklin

Pat Freiermuth

Cade Otton



Arroyo moved out of this tier. And I don't know how much longer I'll keep Conklin in this tier ahead of Oronde Gadsden II, who could be the best tight end for the Chargers this season.



Tier 10

Oronde Gadsden II

Terrance Ferguson

Tyler Higbee

Cole Kmet

Theo Johnson

Harold Fannin Jr.

Ben Sinnott

Gunnar Helm

Will Dissly



Fant was removed from this tier, but he could return once he signs with a team following his release in Seattle.