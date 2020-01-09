Fantasy Football: Tight end winning percentage analysis led by late-season star Tyler Higbee

When the 2019 season started, there were three tight ends we talked about as no-brain Fantasy options with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Zach Ertz. And they were great. They just weren't the best in terms of win percentage.

The top tight ends for win percentage on CBS Sports in 2019 were Tyler Higbee, Austin Hooper and Darren Waller. Hooper and Waller were two tight ends we thought had the chance to be good, but Higbee was the surprise here. And he was the No. 1 tight in win-percentage data at 0.576.

Higbee is a great example of what this win-percentage data represents. He was added late in the season to many Fantasy rosters with successful records, and he likely helped many Fantasy managers win a championship.

The data we're looking at here is how players impacted Fantasy leagues and not necessarily about individual performance. It is based on the winning percentage for Fantasy managers of all players owned in 60 percent or more of leagues on CBS Sports, which came to about 150 players, and shows total wins and not Fantasy titles. Only commissioner leagues with at least eight Fantasy teams or more were considered.

Higbee took over as the primary tight end for the Rams when Gerald Everett (knee) got hurt in Week 12. From Week 13 on, he had either a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in five games in a row, scoring at least 18 PPR points in each game over that span.

He was a star, and his production over that stretch was better than Kelce, Kittle or Ertz. It helped propel him to be the most successful tight end in 2019 based on his win percentage. And now he's someone to draft as a low-end starting option with a late-round pick in all leagues in 2020.

But before we look forward, let's look back. Here are the top 14 tight ends based on win-percentage data for 2019:

1. Tyler Higbee, LAR - 0.576

2. Austin Hooper, ATL - 0.534

3. Darren Waller, OAK - 0.533

4. Travis Kelce, KC - 0.530

5. Mark Andrews, BAL - 0.528

6. George Kittle, SF - 0.524

7. Hunter Henry, LAC - 0.512

8. Zach Ertz, PHI - 0.509

9. Dallas Goedert, PHI - 0.507

10. Jared Cook, NO - 0.500

11. Kyle Rudolph, MIN - 0.489

12. Jack Doyle, IND - 0.483

13. Evan Engram, NYG - 0.478

14. Greg Olsen, CAR - 0.465

Fantasy managers with Hooper might have pivoted to Higbee after Hooper went down with a knee injury for three games starting in Week 11. Prior to that, he was on pace for 100 catches, 1,080 yards and 11 touchdowns through the first 10 weeks of the season. He still finished No. 3 in PPR points per game at 14.3, behind only Kelce and Kittle, and he was No. 2 on this list.

If Hooper had stayed healthy, he might have finished ahead of Higbee in win percentage, but that's speculation. What's also speculation is Hooper's future since he's a free agent this offseason. Hopefully he stays in Atlanta, but he will likely be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end wherever he ends up in 2020. Stay tuned.

Waller was a popular sleeper in the offseason, and he delivered a standout season at 13.4 PPR points per game. Since he was either a late-round pick or free agent in some Fantasy leagues, his value was amazing given his production, which likely helped his win percentage. He should remain a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in 2020, and he's someone to draft as early as Round 5 in all leagues.

There's not much we need to say about Kelce (No. 4), Kittle (No. 6) and Ertz (No. 8). They were the top three tight ends coming into the season in 2019, and they will be the top three tight ends heading into 2020 as well on Draft Day. Kelce and Kittle could be considered first-round picks in all leagues, but both will come off the board no later than Round 2.

Ertz has fallen back from the top two a little bit, mostly with the emergence of Goedert, who was one spot behind Ertz in win percentage. We'll see what the Eagles do with their receiving corps this offseason, which could use an overhaul due to injuries to Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor, but Ertz is still safe as the No. 3 tight end heading into next season. He's worth drafting no later than Round 4 in all leagues. And Goedert can be considered a low-end starter with a late-round selection.

One of my favorite tight ends coming into this season was Andrews, and he was awesome as the No. 6 tight end in PPR points per game at 13.4. He also was No. 5 in win percentage. I expect him to keep up this level of play in 2020, but we'll see if the Ravens add more weapons in the passing game, which would make sense, to help Lamar Jackson. Even if that happens, Andrews will remain a focal point of the offense, and he's worth drafting in Round 5 in all leagues.

While Kelce, Kittle and Ertz were hailed as the top three tight ends on Draft Day in 2019, the next three guys touted were Engram, Henry and O.J. Howard. As you can see from the names above, Howard wasn't referenced on the data I was given, meaning he failed to crack the list. He was a huge bust at 5.7 PPR points per game, and he's not someone to consider as a starting Fantasy option in 2020 if he remains in Tampa Bay.

As for Henry and Engram, both played well when healthy, but injuries were a concern in 2019. Henry missed four games in the first five weeks with a knee injury, but thankfully he rebounded to average 12.1 PPR points per game. He's a quality starter heading into 2020 and should be drafted around Round 6.

Engram was great when healthy, averaging 13.1 PPR points per game, but he missed the final seven games of the year with a foot injury. Hopefully, he's healthy for the start of 2020, but he's outside of the top five tight ends coming into next season since he's now missed 13 games over the past two years. The earliest I would draft Engram is Round 7.

The only other tight end of note here is Cook, who got off to a slow start in his first year in New Orleans, but he finished strong. He was second in touchdowns among tight ends with nine behind only Andrews (10), and Cook scored at least 11 PPR points in seven of his final eight games.

If Drew Brees returns to the Saints in 2020 as expected then Cook will be worth drafting as a No. 1 tight end with a pick in Round 8 or 9 of all leagues. However, if Brees isn't back in New Orleans since he's a free agent, then it would be tougher to trust Cook as a starter, depending on who would replace Brees with the Saints.