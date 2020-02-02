Fantasy Football: Tips for building a winning Super Bowl DFS lineup with Chiefs, 49ers stars

With the 49ers and Chiefs set to square off Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, the final NFL DFS contests of the season loom. One-game contests are always tricky and can defy the rules of DFS, but there are a few things you can keep in mind to get a leg up on the field.

Smartly correlate your lineups...

One-game contests aren't as simple as picking the best plays, because every Fantasy-relevant player will be in thousands of lineups in the larger contests. We know who those players are, and we know that both teams have two weeks to scheme and while stats and trends can help, they aren't nearly as important as intelligently building your lineup.

To take down any kind of Super Bowl tournament, you have to consider the entirety of your lineup. If you have a player you like, you need to consider who that player's Fantasy scoring correlates with.

Take Raheem Mostert, who is coming off a four-touchdown Conference Championship performance and the ensuing price increase. Mostert's 29 rush attempts in that game were 10 more than any other game this season, and his 82% snap share was also a season high for him or any other 49er back. Tevin Coleman's injury played a big role, but Coleman appears ready to roll for the Super Bowl after practicing in full Friday. Mostert doesn't have much of a receiving role — he's caught more than two passes just once, way back in Week 2 — so he doesn't look a top play at his high salary.

But Kansas City's rush defense isn't strong, and the way this game goes is likely to dictate Mostert's Fantasy worth. If San Francisco can control the game, especially early, Mostert could rack up enough rushing yardage and potential touchdowns on the ground to be one of the game's more productive players. If they can't, he's unlikely to make enough of a difference.

I'll build some lineups with Mostert, and when I do, I'll be mostly fading the San Francisco passing game in those lineups. The script that equates to a big Mostert day will likely include Kansas City throwing a lot to catch up and Jimmy Garoppolo's pass attempts being limited.

...but don't be afraid to get creative

Of course, if your goal is to win a huge prize, you have to consider that basic correlation is well known. Building a lineup with Patrick Mahomes, a few of his pass-catchers and Mostert is likely to be popular, and even if it does wind up being the perfect configuration, you'll be splitting the top prizes with a huge group. That's just the nature of these one-game slates.

But we're lucky to have two teams in this Super Bowl that utilize their depth — 14 different players scored an offensive touchdown for the 49ers this season, while 11 did for the Chiefs. Both teams grew more consolidated as the season went along thanks to health and other factors like the Emmanuel Sanders trade for San Francisco, but both coaches are creative schematically, and I'm expecting at least one or two trick plays given both Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid have had extra time to prepare.

That said, one-game lineups still need to feature the top plays. It's easy to build too contrarian of a lineup, but mixing in secondary players has inherent upside — winning the biggest contests without a split of some kind isn't likely, but the fewer competitors who play your identical lineup directly translates to you playing for a bigger potential pot.

Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and backup tight end Blake Bell each played at least 35% of the snaps in the AFC title game for the Chiefs, and all could be surprise touchdown scorers, while Darwin Thompson is the likely No. 2 running back who no one is talking about since Damien Williams has been playing a huge share of the snaps in the playoffs. LeSean McCoy was inactive for the AFC Championship, and if that happens again, only Williams would stand in the way of a potential every-down role for Thompson.

For the 49ers, Coleman could come into play if the 49ers rotate their backfield a bit more than they did the past few weeks, and pairing Mostert with Coleman is an interesting way to play a script where San Francisco is successfully run-heavy. In the passing game, Kyle Juszczyk and Kendrick Bourne are touchdown-or-bust options behind the main three passing game weapons.

Choose your Captain wisely

On DraftKings, where the Captain's scoring boost coincides with a 1.5x price increase, there's more strategy to Captain selection than on FanDuel.

At FanDuel, you'll need the highest-scoring player in the MVP spot, which limits your options to those who have a realistic chance at being the game's top Fantasy producer, and Patrick Mahomes feels like the easy answer. At DraftKings, there's potential — especially if we get a high-scoring game — for the salary boost to come into play. If there is plenty of scoring from the higher-priced options, the flexibility a lower-priced Captain gives you to roster more of the top names in your other lineup spots can be more of a difference-maker.

Still, even in that scenario, if one of the higher-priced options goes for, say, 40-plus, you'll probably need that player in the Captain slot to earn the extra 20, rather than whichever cheaper option hits 15. It's easy to get a little carried away with the cheaper Captains, but outside a player with a real ceiling like Hardman, it's a tough needle to thread. If someone like Bell catches a touchdown, the optimal lineup might still need Mahomes at Captain.

Who is there and who is not

The hardest part about a potential shootout like this one — the Vegas over/under sits around 54.5 — is fitting in all the options you want to play. That's what makes a cheaper Captain enticing on DraftKings, and it will make at least one or two cheaper options a necessity in most lineups. But since you can't fit them all, you have to consider which ones you're omitting, and who would benefit from that player having a down game.

One-game slates don't come down to just which players you put in your lineup. Every player you decide to leave out is a decision, and you should spend as much time considering what game outcome could result in that player failing as you do what could make the players you choose succeed.

So play with the salaries, and consider what a box score might look like where your lineup is the winner. Good luck this weekend and enjoy what should be a great game.