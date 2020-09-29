Watch Now: Reaction: Multiple Titans Players And Staff Members Have Tested Positive For Covid-19 ( 7:41 )

The Titans had three players and five non-player personnel test positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning and are shutting down their team facility and suspending all in-person activities, the team announced Tuesday. Their Week 3 opponent, the Vikings, are also suspending in-person team activities while undergoing testing.

This is an unprecedented situation for the NFL, so the truth is, we just don't know what to expect yet as far as the impact for Fantasy. At the very least, you should be preparing for the very real risk of playing without the Titans and Steelers in Week 4, because this very well could lead to a postponement of at least that game — the Vikings game against the Texans could also be in question if there was any cross-team spread, something we may not know until later this week.

Here's what we know as this story continues to develop:

The Titans had their first in-season positive test over the weekend when a coach was placed in the protocol Saturday morning, and the fear is this is the start of an outbreak inside of the team.

According to ESPN, the tests have been confirmed positive — there was a scare in training camp over false positives, but that apparently isn't the case here.

We don't know any of the names of those who tested positive, and it is possible we won't know any time soon, but any positive test could result in a multi-week absence. Even if a player is asymptomatic, the NFL's return-to-play policy requires 10 days to have past since the initial positive test, or five days if the player has two consecutive negative tests separated by at least 24 hours.

This is the first real test of the NFL's COVID policy, and it threatens to put both team's Week 4 games in doubt. The Titans play the Steelers and the Vikings play the Texans Sunday.

According to ESPN, the Titans might be shutting down their facility until Saturday , with no players or coaches allowed in the building. There is significant risk of a postponement here.

Derrick Henry, Corey Davis, Jonnu Smith, Ryan Tannehill, Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the rest should all be viewed as risks to miss this week given the threat of postponement, which means finding replacements will be necessary.

The Titans are on bye in Week 7; the Steelers in Week 8. That means a postponement would require some juggling of the schedule at some point.

Players on the COVID/Reserve list are eligible for IR in CBS Fantasy leagues, but players not on the list who have a game postponed are not. Talk to your league mates and commissioner to see if you want to make a special exception for your league this week, or simply treat it like a bye week.

That's pretty much everything we know right know, which isn't much. We'll get more details in the coming hours, but this is obviously a developing situation. In MLB, the Cardinals missed 16 days of action following an outbreak, while the Marlins sat out eight straight days following theirs. Both teams saw significant outbreaks that affected around half of the roster at least, however, and that may not end up being the case here. But you should be prepared for the possibility of something similar here.

We'll be updating this as more information comes in, because this is obviously still a developing story with significant Fantasy implications for Week 4 and potentially beyond.