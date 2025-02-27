As we roll through the calmer side of the 2025 offseason heading into The Combine, Free Agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, the Fantasy Football Today team tackled the 2024 rookie wide receiver class as they head into Year 2. Sophmore wide receivers are some of our favorite breakout picks in any given year, but you'll also find sleepers and busts. The sleepers come from those who didn't show out in Year 1 and the busts come from those receivers who built expectations they can't return. Adam Aizer kicked things off by breaking down some of the most interesting fun facts and stats surrounding the 2024 rookie class prior to Year 2:

Fun facts about the class

Top-5 Sophomore WRs

Dave Richard's Top-5:

Malik Nabers Brian Thomas Jr. Ladd McConkey Xavier Worthy Marvin Harrison Jr.

Jamey Eisenberg's Top 5:

Though Jamey and Dave are aligned, Jamey feels like his WRs ranked 3-5 could change as the offseason rolls forward but both analysts feel confident in their top-two remaining the same.

Can Thomas Jr. be truly special?

Adam pointed out that Thomas Jr. found a lot of his production in the last four games of the season. The breakout came with Mac Jones. Before Trevor Lawrence's injury, he was WR21 per game in PPR. Evan Engram's injury also coincided with the change from Lawrence to Jones. However, new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has already said this winter that the offense will run through Thomas in 2025. Thomas was in elite company on a yards per route run basis as a rookie as well. Lawrence and Thomas will build on their rapport as the offense runs through Thomas and the uncertainty at quarterback for the Giants gives BTJ the edge over Nabers.

Sophomore WR Superlatives

FFT's Adam, Jamey and Dave assigned some superlatives to the 2024 class ahead of their second NFL season in 2025.

Most likely to be a bust

Dave: Marvin Harrison Jr.

Jamey: Xavier Worthy

Adam: Ladd McConkey

Most likely to be a breakout

Late round sleeper

Most likely to be a waste of a late round pick

Waiver Wire sleeper