Welcome to the 2025 CBSSports.com Fantasy Football Today Open Challenge where you can join as a manager in at least one (1) of 24, 12-team, head-to-head Fantasy league(s) (each a, "League" collectively the, "Leagues"). Each League will include a featured manager that shall compete against the eleven (11) invited managers.



If you are a wireless service subscriber and have a smartphone, tablet or wireless device that allows you to access this Challenge, you may enter this Challenge via any of those devices during the Challenge Period. You may be charged data rates according to the Terms and Conditions of your Service Agreement with your wireless carrier.

The Challenge is subject to these Official Rules, which include the game criteria and information posted on the League Details page and within the League Feed found on the League Homepage. By participating in the Challenge you agree and acknowledge you accept the Official Rules.

The Commissioner

The commissioner ("Commissioner") of a League is responsible for coordinating and managing the League. CBS Interactive, Inc. ("CBSI")/CBSSports.com Fantasy or NFL analyst will serve as the Commissioner for all Challenge Leagues and will be responsible for resolving any disputes that arise regarding alleged rules violations or anything else.

Leagues (signing up)

You will be invited via email from CBSSports.com to participate in the Challenge, during the Challenge Period, the Challenge commences with the start of the Playing Period which coincides with the start of the NFL season. "Challenge Period" means the period of time between July 21, 2025 and December 29, 2025. "Signup Period" means the period of time commencing on July 21, 2025 and ending when all the leagues participating in this Challenge have been filled. "Playing Period" means the period of time commencing with the start of the official NFL regular Season, set at the moment on September 4, 2025 and ending on December 29, 2025 and corresponds to the first 17 weeks of the NFL regular season.

In the event of a change to the start or end date of the NFL regular season for any reason, the dates of the Playing Period may change to correspond to the NFL regular season at CBSI's sole and exclusive discretion. Due to any unforeseen circumstances because of COVID-19 and/or any other circumstance(s), CBSI is hereby alerting its users that there may be material changes to this Challenge. If such changes are necessary, they will be implemented within the Challenge and noted in these Official Rules.

If you are not a Registered User of the CBSI website (as defined below), you will be prompted to register on the website prior to signing up for the Challenge. There is no cost associated with registering on the CBSI website. By registering and signing up to the Challenge, all participants agree to comply with these Official Rules.

Eligibility

The Challenge is open to persons who are: (a) Registered Users; (b) legal residents of the United States (for purposes of clarity, Puerto Rico and all US territories and possessions are expressly excluded); (c) at least twenty-one (21) years old at the date of registration in the Challenge. CBSI reserves the right to modify the list of states/territories the Challenge is open to at any time in its sole and exclusive discretion.

For purposes of these Official Rules, "Registered User" means a person who has successfully completed the registration form and has obtained a user identification ("ID") and associated password ("Password") on one of the CBSI network of Websites which currently include the following: CBSSports.com and SportsLine.com (collectively, the "CBSI website").

All Leagues are subject to these complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited by law.



All Leagues are required to have twelve (12) participants/managers ("managers"). The first day of the NFL season is set for September 4, 2025.

Draft

Your draft will either be an online live draft or an online extended live draft. The Draft Order will be randomly determined after the league is full. For online live drafts, the commissioner will set a date and time for the draft. The format will be a snake draft. Each team will have 60 seconds to make a draft pick. The draft will be 13 rounds. For online extended drafts, there will be four hours between selections. The commissioner will determine the amount of time between picks. The time will be turned off overnight per the discretion of the commissioner. The timer will be turned off between 12 am – 6 am ET.

Teams

Each CBSSports.com Fantasy Football League will consist of twelve (12) teams. Each team will consist of thirteen (13) to eighteen (18) NFL players. Managers will select a starting lineup each week from their players.

All teams will have an additional five (5) Injured ("IR") roster positions that they will be able to utilize through the course of the Challenge. In order to place a player in a designated IR roster spot, the player must have been officially placed on Injured Reserve or the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List by the applicable NFL team and CBSI been notified of such change. CBSI is not responsible for lack of notification from any such third party not communicating such change. Once a player is officially removed from IR or PUP by the applicable NFL team and CBSI has been notified of such change, and the change is reflected within the product, that player must be removed from the IR spot on your roster the next time you make a lineup change.

ROSTER RESTRICTIONS POSITION ACTIVE MINIMUM ACTIVE MAXIMUM ROSTER TOTAL Quarterback (QB) 1 1 No limit Running Back (RB) 2 2 No limit Wide Receiver (WR) 2 2 No limit Tight End (TE) 1 1 No limit Flex (RB-WR-TE) 1 1 No limit







All Positions 7 7 18

Dual Position Eligibility — In most cases, players will only be assigned a primary position. There will be times however, where a player will gain dual position eligibility and will be allowed to be played at either position on your roster. The determination of the additional position will be made at the sole discretion of CBSI as the acting Commissioner.

Scoring

Point Values

Each week, during the Fantasy regular season, your team will compete against another team in your League in a head-to-head matchup. During a matchup, each of the players in your starting lineup ("active" players) for that week will earn points based on their actual statistics from their respective NFL games. The charts below list the statistics and their corresponding point values.

OFFENSIVE SCORING OFFENSIVE STATISTIC QB, WR, RB, TE, RB-WR-TE Touchdown (Passing, Rushing or Receiving) 6 points Passing Yards .04 point for every 1 yard Rushing Yards 0.1 point for every 1 yard Receiving Yards 0.1 point for every 1 yard 2-point conversion 2 points Interception -2 points Fumble Lost -2 points Field Goal 0-49 yards = 3 points

50+ yards = 5 points Extra Point 1 point Offensive Fumble Recovery Touchdown 6 points

Receptions will be worth 1 point.

In the event that a scheduled game is canceled or preempted for any reason, no points will be awarded for that week for players on the affected NFL teams.



Wins & Losses

For each head-to-head matchup, the team with the greater number of points will earn a Win and the team with the lesser number will earn a Loss. During the regular season, if two teams have the same number of points, each team will get a Tie.

Additional scoring notes

Offensive Scoring (QB, RB, WR, TE, RB-WR-TE): An offensive player will receive points for any offensive statistics he accumulates. Scoring will be calculated according to the following example: If a QB throws for two hundred (200) yards and two (2) TDs; rushes for twenty (20) yards and one (1) TD; and has twenty-five (25) yards receiving, his point total for the week would be:

Three (3) TDs = Eighteen (18) points, two hundred (200) yards Passing = Eight (8) points, twenty (20) yards Rushing = two (2) points, one (1) reception = one (1) point, twenty-five (25) yards receiving = 2.5 points; for 31.5 total points for the week.

Fumbles Lost by a player on special teams or defense will lose two (2) points if they turn the ball over to the opposing team. For instance, if you have Mecole Hardman active at WR and he fumbles the ball away at any time while he is on the field, your team will lose two (2) points. This includes a fumble lost while returning a punt, kick, interception (if your WR were playing defense) or while on offense at WR.

Offensive Fumble Recovery Touchdowns are any touchdowns resulting from a fumble recovered by an offensive skill player. For instance, if your active wide receiver is CeeDee Lamb and he recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, while on offense, your team would be awarded six (6) points.

Statistics Corrections

Fantasy Regular Season and Fantasy Playoffs:

Throughout the Fantasy Regular Season (as defined below), all statistics and point totals are verified, and corrections are made where necessary, following the completion of each week's games. All statistics and point totals for the prior week's games are considered FINAL as of 6:00 A.M. ET on Thursday. If a stat correction is announced for the previous weekend's games after 6:00 A.M. ET on Thursday or later, it will not be included in the applicable statistics and your team's official Fantasy score will be based on the original statistic. The aforementioned rule applies to both Fantasy Regular Season and Fantasy Playoffs.

Lineup Changes

Weekly Lineups

Each week, managers have the opportunity to select their starting lineup for the coming week. If a manager doesn't set a lineup before the weekly lineup deadline (explained in the "Deadline to Change Status" section below), the manager's lineup from the previous week will be used. If a manager has an illegal lineup, their team will score zero points for the scoring period.



Deadline to Change Status

A manager may change the status of the players on his/her team (i.e., "active" or "reserve") up to 5 minutes before a player's NFL team is scheduled to start. While there are benefits to last minute research, please play it safe and make changes well before this 5-minute window arrives. CBSI will not be responsible if your watch or clock and our system clock are not synchronized. CBSI system clock will mark the official time of the Challenge. Please note that, if seven (7) of your players were "active" and played on Sunday, you will not be able to change the status of one of your "reserves" to "active" on Monday even though the player didn't play yet.

Adding and Dropping Players

Free Agents

Throughout the season you may want to improve your roster by adding available free agents and dropping players who are not performing up to your expectations. You can submit a free agent request at any time. With the exception of requests for players on Waivers (discussed below) free agent moves are first-come, first-served and are executed immediately.

With only two exceptions, there are no limits to the number of Add/Drops you can request, nor are there any transaction fees.

The first exception is when a manager attempts to and/or drops his entire team or a significant number of players, also known as "team dropping". Team dropping has a negative impact on the league and as such, will not be allowed. Such an action could result in forfeiture of points as well as that team manager being blocked from making any additional add/drops for the remainder of the season, and in some cases dismissal from the league as solely determined by CBSI. Players selected from waivers or added from free agency that were part of a team drop may be reversed at CBSi's sole discretion. In such move reversals, the waiver ranks will not be reset. The Challenge uses weekly lineups, so any changes made may go into effect for the following week's games.

The second exception is abuse of the waivers process. This is when a team manager adds then drops a series of players, putting those players on waivers and making them inaccessible to other team managers. Such an action could result in forfeiture of points as well as that team manager being blocked from making any additional add/drops for the remainder of the season, in some cases dismissal of the league as determined by CBSI.

If either of these situations occurs within your league, please contact CBSI through the Help Center as soon as possible.

All Free Agents will be locked for the current week and placed on Waivers five (5) minutes before the scheduled start of their game for the week. Players on a Bye will lock five (5) minutes before the start of the last game for the week.

FAB Waivers

To provide an equal opportunity for all managers to add players to their roster, a FAB Waiver process is used. Requests for players that are on Waivers are not executed immediately but are put in a pending status.

Each team will have a budget of $100 for the season to make offers for players on Waivers. For purposes of clarity the $100 is used for gameplay and is NOT real money.

All available players not already on Waivers, will be placed on Waivers five (5) minutes before the scheduled start of their respective games. Available Players that are on a "BYE" will be placed on Waivers 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the last game of the week. Any transaction that includes a player either on your roster or in the available player pool that is locked/on waivers for that week, will be placed in a pending state until the next waiver process takes place the following week.

Any player that is new to the player pool will be placed on Waivers, and subject to the league's Waiver process.

FAB Waivers Process

The Waiver process allows multiple teams to request the same players. On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights between 1:00:00 AM ET and 6:00:00 AM ET, CBSI will process all of the pending requests. The order in which these requests are processed is based on the highest Offer Amount for players. The team with the highest offer amount will be awarded that player. In the case of multiple teams having the same Highest Offer for a player, the Waiver Rank (explained below) will be used to determine which team's offer is accepted. All remaining players with Offers will be processed in descending offer order until all offers have been processed. (NOTE: $0 offers ARE permitted) The table below lists when an NFL player is on Waivers and for how long.

WAIVER CONDITIONS NFL PLAYER STATUS ON WAIVERS UNTIL Free Agents that have locked 5 minutes prior to scheduled start time Wednesday 1:00:00 AM ET to 4:00:00 AM ET Wednesday morning. You can request players while games are in progress, but any player that is already on waivers or free agents whose game is within 5 minutes of the scheduled start time will be locked and unavailable until the first waivers run of the following week. The first waivers run will always be Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, so Wednesday is the earliest day you'd be awarded a player in any week. In addition, if a transaction is submitted including a player on your team that has locked for the week, that transaction will not be available to process until the player has unlocked for the next week. Released during a waiver process or during Free Agent Add/Drop The next waiver process (see Waiver Schedule). Example.: Manager requests Player A on waivers and drops Player B. During waiver process, manager is awarded Player A, and Player B is placed on waivers until the next waiver process. Example.: Manager drops a player Wednesday at 3pm ET. The player dropped is on waivers until the waiver process that runs between 1:00:00 AM ET Friday and 4:00:00 AM ET Friday.

Waiver Rank

During the waiver process, when multiple teams have the same highest offer for a player, the transactions are processed in an order determined by each team's waiver rank. The team with a waiver rank of 1, considered the highest, will get the player. After the transaction is executed, the team's waiver rank is then set to 12 (last), and all other teams move up one. The waiver ranks are reset once each week after standings are updated on Monday night/Tuesday morning. The last-place team (based on won/lost record) will be given the waiver rank of 1, down to the first-place team, which gets the waiver rank of 12. We'll use the following criteria to break any ties for waiver rank:



WAIVER RANK 1. Worst Won/Lost Record 2. Least Points Scored YTD 3. Most Points Scored Against YTD

If a pending transaction becomes invalid because the team has already dropped the designated player in their transaction or they no longer have sufficient funds in their FAB budget due to an earlier Waivers signing, the transaction gets deleted and the next highest value offer, if one exists, becomes the next Offer to be processed.

Waiver Schedule

The waiver process will run for the first time each week between Wednesday at 1:00:00 AM ET and Wednesday at 6:00:00 AM ET which is approximately twenty-four (24) hours after the completion of Monday night's game. In a typical week, the waiver process will run every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday night (the last process will be early Sunday morning).

If there are Thursday, Friday, Saturday or early Sunday games played abroad, the players involved in those games will be placed on Waivers five minutes prior to the start of their game and will not be eligible to be added to a team's roster until the first Waivers process of the following week runs.

Note: Waivers will continue to run for the current week, as scheduled until the last waiver process is run on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Preseason

Once a league's draft is completed, players can be added and dropped subject to the Free Agent and Waiver rules discussed above. The initial Waiver Rank after the draft will be the reverse of the Draft Order.

8. Schedule, Playoffs & Championship

Regular Season

The first thirteen (13) weeks of the NFL season represent the regular season for CBSSports.com Fantasy Football leagues (the "Fantasy Regular Season"). During these thirteen (13) weeks, each team will play every other team at least once (they will play two teams twice). You can see your team's specific schedule by clicking the Schedule link.

Playoffs

When the Fantasy Regular Season ends, the four (4) teams with the best win/loss record will make the playoffs. The team with the best record going into the playoffs will be the #1 seed. The team with the second-best record going into the playoffs will be the #2 seed. The team with the third-best record going into the playoffs will be the #3 seed. The team with the fourth-best record going into the playoffs will be the #4 seed.

If there is a tie for the order of playoff seeds, the following tie-breakers will be used.

Year-To-Date ("YTD") Points Scored YTD Points Against Coin Flip

In the first playoff week in NFL Week fourteen (14), the #1 seed will have a Bye. The #2, #3 and #4 seeds will be competing to see who scores the most points and advances to the league championship in NFL Week fifteen (15) vs the #1 seed. The #2, #3 and #4 seeds can make transactions and set a lineup as usual. The #2, #3 and #4 seeds will be matched up against a "Bye" opponent, and the team with the highest score will advance to Week fifteen (15) vs. the #1 seed.

If there is a tie for the top score in NFL Week fourteen or fifteen (14 or 15), the following tie-breakers will be used.

Highest Seed Advances

The winner of NFL Week fifteen (15) will be the league winner and advance to the Fantasy Football Today Open Championship along with the other twenty three (23) league winners. Each league winner will remain in his/her original league and will continue to make transactions and set a lineup as usual.

Fantasy Football Today Open Championship

The twenty four (24) league winners will be competing in NFL Week sixteen (16) with the top eight (8) scoring teams advancing to the Fantasy Football Today Open Championship in NFL Week seventeen (17). Each team will remain in his/her original league. Each team can make transactions and set a lineup as usual. Each team will be matched up against a "Bye" opponent, and the eight (8) highest scoring teams will advance to Week seventeen (17).



In NFL Week seventeen (17), the remaining eight (8) teams will be competing for the championship. The remaining eight (8) teams will remain in their original league and will continue to make transactions and set a lineup as usual. Each team will be matched up against a "Bye" opponent, and the highest scoring team will be the Fantasy Football Today Open Champion.

If there is a tie for the top score(s) in NFL Week sixteen or seventeen (16 or 17), the following tie-breakers will be used.

1. Regular season (Weeks 1-13) Points Scored

2. Regular season (Weeks 1-13) Points Against

3. Coin Flip

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE NFL WEEK 14 NFL WEEK 15(League Championship) NFL WEEK 16(Fantasy Football Today Open) NFL WEEK 17

#2 vs. #3 vs. #4 #1 vs. Winner Week 14 Winner Week 15 vs. the other eleven (23) League Champions Top six (8) scoring Teams from Week 16. High Scorer is Fantasy Football Today Open Champion



For teams that do not qualify for the playoffs, the season will effectively end after the Fantasy Regular Season. No further add/drop transactions will be permitted for any team that does not make the playoffs, or for any team that is eliminated from the playoffs or championship. All the eliminated teams will be locked to avoid any add/drops

Trades

Trades are not allowed.

Sportsmanship

By participating, you agree to abide by the general sportsmanship and fairness rules set forth in these rules and fantasy games in general. You further agree to accept and abide by the rulings and the decisions of CBSI regarding all questions of sportsmanship and fairness. If a manager does not comply with the sportsmanship and fairness rules as embodied in these Official Rules, or CBSI determines (in CBSI's sole discretion) that a manager has acted in an unsportsmanlike or unfair manner, CBSI reserves the right to disqualify the manager and/or remove that manager from the League In the event CBSI removes a manager from a League, all decisions by CBSI in sportsmanship and fairness related matters will be final.

Multiple Teams

In order to keep the leagues as competitive as possible, managers will only be allowed to have one (1) team in a League. For purposes of clarity, managers can have teams in multiple leagues.

Collusion

CBSI does not permit two (2) or more managers in the same League to work together to better one (1) team at the expense of the other (for example, one team dropping players so the other team can pick them up, etc.).

Inappropriate League Communication

The Fantasy and League Message Boards, League News area, League Email Address and Chat Room are available for you to communicate with other League managers. We ask that you refrain from posting or sending messages that could be construed as offensive to other managers. Inappropriate communication can also include spamming other League team managers with trade offers, posting multiple messages on the message board, and using inappropriate League and/or Team names. If a team manager is unable to abide by the guidelines specified in the Paramount Terms of Use, CBSI reserves the right to terminate that team manager's ability to communicate within the League.

Legal Disclaimers

All participants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and the Legal Disclaimers below, and by the decisions of CBSI, which are final and binding on all matters pertaining to this Challenge.

General Conditions

By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these rules and by the decisions of CBSI, which shall be final and binding in all respects. Further, each entrant also acknowledges and agrees to the Paramount Terms of Use and the Paramount Privacy Policy, incorporated herein by reference.



All federal, state, local and regulations apply.



CBSI is not responsible for lost, late or misdirected online entries or transactions, for incorrect, inaccurate or incomplete entry information whether caused by a contestant, equipment, or technical malfunction or for any human error, technical error or malfunctions. CBSI reserves the right to halt or modify the Challenge at any time during the Challenge period if events beyond their control compromise the Challenge fairness or integrity.



CBSI in its sole discretion, may disqualify any entrant from participating in the Challenge and refuse to award points, if entrant engages in any conduct CBSI deems to be improper, unfair or otherwise adverse to the operation of the Challenge or detrimental to other participants. Such improper conduct includes, but is not limited to, falsifying personal information required during Challenge registration violating any term or condition stated herein, accumulating points or through methods such as automated computer scripts or other programming techniques, allowing others to use the entrant's personal information for the purpose of accumulating points, tampering with CBSIs administration of this Challenge, or intentionally trying to defraud, reverse engineer, disassemble, decompile or otherwise tamper with the computer programs on this Web site.



CBSI reserves the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of this Challenge. This Challenge is not affiliated with or endorsed by NFL or any NFL team. This is a game designed to increase consumer awareness of and interest in the CBSI website.



This Challenge may not be used for any form of gambling.

Rules/Winner Information

For a copy of the Official Rules, send a self-addressed and stamped envelope to the below address marked "Official Rules: 2025 CBSSports.com Fantasy Football Today Open Challenge," for receipt by January 31, 2025. Residents from VT may omit postage on the self-addressed envelope. For the name of the Winners, send a self-addressed and stamped envelope for receipt by January 31, 2025 to "Winners list: 2026 CBSSports.com Fantasy Football Today Open Challenge," c/o CBS Interactive Inc., 1401 W. Cypress Creek Rd., Suite 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309.

For purpose of clarity, there are no Prizes awarded in this Challenge.

Internet

If for any reason the Internet portion of the program is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of CBSI which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Challenge, CBSI reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Challenge.



CBSI assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries or transactions. CBSI is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail entry or transaction to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this Challenge.

Lost or Corrupted Entries

The Challenge Entities assume no liability and are not responsible for, and you hereby forever waive any rights to any claim in connection with, lost, late, incomplete, corrupted, stolen, misdirected, illegible or postage due entries or mail if applicable; or for any computer, telephone, cable, network, satellite, electronic or Internet hardware or software malfunctions, unauthorized human intervention, or the incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry or other information, or the failure to capture any such information. The Challenge Entities are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by registration information submitted by end users or tampering, hacking, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in this Challenge, and assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to the Challenge.

Damaged Property

Challenge Entities assume no liability and are not responsible for, and you hereby forever waive any rights to any claim in connection with, injury or damage to any entrants or to any other person's computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Challenge or downloading materials from this Challenge.



CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CHALLENGE IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, CBSI RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH CONTESTANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.



In the event of a dispute, entries made by Internet will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.



Any entry that is incomplete, late, or does not include a validly issued User ID will be disqualified.



In the event that the Challenge is challenged by any legal or regulatory authority, CBSI reserves the right to discontinue or modify the Challenge, or to disqualify participants residing in the affected geographic areas. In such event, CBSI shall have no liability to any participants who are disqualified due to such an action.

Challenge Errors

The Challenge Entities assume no liability and are not responsible for, and you hereby forever waive any rights to any claim in connection with typographical, human, technical or other, errors and/or ambiguity: (a) in the Challenge; (b) in any related advertising or promotions of this Challenge; and/or (c) in these Official Rules including but not limited to errors in advertising, the Official Rules. In the event of any ambiguity(s) or error(s) in these Official Rules, Administrators reserve the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes or to correct any such ambiguity or error(s) without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Challenge.

Release and Indemnity

Each entrant in the Challenge, hereby releases and agrees to hold harmless the Challenge Entities from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to person, including death, and property, arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, participation in this Challenge and participation in any activity related to this Challenge.

Limitation of Liability and Disclaimer of Warranties

IN NO EVENT WILL THE CHALLENGE ENTITIES BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE SERVICE AND/OR THE CHALLENGE, DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM THE SERVICE AND/OR THE CHALLENGE. IN NO EVENT SHALL CBSI'S TOTAL LIABILITY TO YOU FOR ALL DAMAGES, LOSSES, OR CAUSES OF ACTION EXCEED $100. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, EVERYTHING ON THE CHALLENGE AND THE SERVICE ARE PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS.

Binding Arbitration

The parties waive all rights to trial in any action or proceeding instituted in connection with these Official Rules, including, without limitation, the Challenge. Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to these Official Rules and/or the Challenge shall be settled by binding arbitration in accordance with the commercial arbitration rules of JAMS in accordance with the JAMS Comprehensive Arbitration Rules and Procedures, as modified by the JAMS Consumer Arbitration Minimum Standards. Class arbitrations and class actions are not permitted under any circumstances. Any such controversy or claim shall be arbitrated on an individual basis and shall not be consolidated in any arbitration with any claim or controversy of any other party. The arbitration shall be conducted in the State of California, in the City of San Francisco.

Governing Law and Jurisdiction

THIS PROMOTION IS GOVERNED BY AND SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS (FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL,) FROM WHERE THIS CHALLENGE IS OPEN TO. THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND THE INTERPRETATION OF ITS TERMS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WITHOUT REGARD TO ITS CONFLICTS OF LAWS RULES. For any matters which are not subject to arbitration as set forth in these Official Rules and/or in connection with the entering of any judgment on an arbitration award in connection with these Official Rules and/or the Challenge, the parties irrevocably submit and consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the California state and federal courts located in the City of San Francisco and State of California. The parties agree not to raise the defense of forum non conveniens.



Sponsor/Administrator's Mailing Address

CBS Interactive Inc., 1401 W. Cypress Creek Road, Suite 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309.