The NFL Draft is here, and the Fantasy landscape is about to change dramatically. Some draft picks will work in our favor, while others will cause chaos. It's the same drill every season, and it's fun to react to the rookies.



Prior to the NFL Draft, we have our wish list for each AFC South team -- pros and cons -- of what we want to see happen. While the obvious choice is upgraded offensive lines across the board, we won't get into that here. We also want to avoid as many crowded backfields as possible.



Ultimately, we want situations that will make our Fantasy rosters better. Hopefully, that's what will happen when the NFL Draft is done.



Houston

Picks: Round 1 (28 overall), Round 2 (38), Round 2 (59), Round 3 (69), Round 4 (106), Round 5 (141), Round 5 (167), Round 7 (243)

Team Needs: OT, IOL, DL, RB, TE, LB

Fantasy Want: Running back depth

Fantasy Don't Want: Wide receiver



The Texans don't actually have many needs on offense if you like the offseason addition of David Montgomery via trade from Detroit. He should be the starting running back in Houston and is worth drafting as early as Round 6 as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. Woody Marks is now the No. 2 running back on the depth chart, and he had some positive moments in his rookie campaign in 2025. But Montgomery, 29, isn't the long-term answer for Houston's backfield. And I'm not sure Marks is either. I'd be OK with the Texans adding another running back at some point in the NFL Draft with long-term upside. I don't want to see Houston draft a receiver, especially if Tank Dell (knee) can return this season after being out all of 2025. Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Dell could be an exciting trio, and I hope they don't get any significant competition from a rookie this year.

Indianapolis

Picks: Round 2 (47 overall), Round 3 (78), Round 4 (113), Round 5 (156), Round 6 (214), Round 7 (249), Round 7 (254)

Team Needs: LB, DL, EDGE, S, OT, WR

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back depth



The Colts re-signed Alec Pierce as a free agent this offseason, but they traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers. I'm excited to see what Pierce and Josh Downs can do this season -- Pierce is worth drafting as early as Round 5 and Downs in Round 8 -- but adding another wide receiver makes sense. Ideally, it's just a No. 3 option to work in behind Pierce and Downs, and we know tight end Tyler Warren is going to need targets as well. I don't want to see another running back added in Indianapolis because we like Jonathan Taylor in his featured role. I also like D.J. Giddens as the No. 2 running back for the Colts, and he could be a flex option if Taylor were to miss any time. Drafting a quarterback is something Indianapolis could do with Daniel Jones (Achilles) returning from a serious injury, but the Colts appear set with Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson as backup options.



Jacksonville

Picks: Round 2 (56 overall), Round 3 (81), Round 3 (88), Round 3 (100), Round 4 (124), Round 5 (164), Round 5 (166), Round 6 (203), Round 7 (233), Round 7 (240), Round 7 (245)

Team Needs: CB, S, DL, OT, IOL, LB, EDGE

Fantasy Want: Running back

Fantasy Don't Want: Wide receiver



The Jaguars are loaded at wide receiver with Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington as the top trio, and Travis Hunter will also continue to get some snaps on offense this season. We shouldn't see another receiver of significance added to the roster from this rookie class. But we might get a running back selected if Jacksonville wants to add competition to Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr., and that rookie could be intriguing with Travis Etienne now in New Orleans. While I'm excited for Tuten as a breakout candidate, and Rodriguez has sleeper appeal given his history in college with Jaguars coach Liam Coen, we could see a rookie come in and steal the job as Etienne's replacement.



Tennessee

Picks: Round 1 (4 overall), Round 2 (35), Round 3 (66), Round 4 (101), Round 5 (142), Round 5 (144), Round 6 (184), Round 6 (194), Round 7 (225)

Team Needs: IOL, LB, EDGE, CB, S, WR, RB

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Tight end



We should prepare ourselves for the Titans to select standout rookie running back Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame with the No. 4 overall selection. CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson has Love going to Tennessee with that pick, and it makes sense for the coaching staff to upgrade the backfield, which currently features Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. But I don't think that's the biggest need for the Titans, who should continue to build around sophomore quarterback Cam Ward. Tennessee signed free agent receiver Wan'Dale Robinson this offseason, and I would love to see the Titans select another receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, specifically Ohio State's Carnell Tate. Tate, Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, and Elic Ayomanor would be a fun receiving corps, and I also like sophomore tight end Gunnar Helm as a sleeper. I don't want to see Tennessee add another tight end in the NFL Draft, and I plan to draft Helm with a late-round pick in the majority of my leagues.