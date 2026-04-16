The NFL Draft is here, and the Fantasy landscape is about to change dramatically. Some draft picks will work in our favor, while others will cause chaos. It's the same drill every season, and it's fun to react to the rookies.



Prior to the NFL Draft, we have our wish list for each AFC West team -- pros and cons -- of what we want to see happen. While the obvious choice is upgraded offensive lines across the board, we won't get into that here. We also want to avoid as many crowded backfields as possible.



Ultimately, we want situations that will make our Fantasy rosters better. Hopefully, that's what will happen when the NFL Draft is done.



Denver

Picks: Round 2 (62 overall), Round 4 (108), Round 4 (111), Round 5 (170), Round 7 (246), Round 7 (256), Round 7 (257)

Team Needs: TE, LB, DL, IOL, OT, CB, S

Fantasy Want: Tight end

Fantasy Don't Want: Wide receiver



The Broncos addressed two significant needs this offseason by trading for receiver Jaylen Waddle from Miami and re-signing free agent running back JK Dobbins. The receiving corps is now loaded with talent with Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims Jr., so no additions are needed there. I would draft Waddle in Round 4 in the majority of leagues, and Sutton is worth drafting in Round 6. Dobbins and RJ Harvey will share the workload in the backfield, and Harvey will likely need another Dobbins injury to maximize his Fantasy value, which is what happened last year. The earliest I would draft Harvey is Round 5, and Dobbins is worth drafting as early as Round 6. Tight end is the only potential area of need for the Broncos' skill players after Evan Engram disappointed with his production in 2025. He's also 31 and will be a free agent after this year, so finding his eventual replacement in the NFL Draft is a good idea.



Kansas City

Picks: Round 1 (9 overall), Round 1 (29), Round 2 (40), Round 3 (74), Round 4 (109), Round 5 (148), Round 5 (169), Round 5 (176), Round 6 (210)

Team Needs: CB, OT, S, DL, RB, EDGE, WR, TE

Fantasy Want: Running back depth

Fantasy Don't Want: Wide receiver



Kansas City's receiving corps is a little thin right now, with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy locked into the top two spots, and Tyquan Thornton is currently the No. 3 receiver. While the Chiefs will likely add someone to that group, I want to see Rice, Worthy, and Travis Kelce get as many targets as possible, especially if Patrick Mahomes (knee) is healthy for Week 1. Rice is worth drafting as early as Round 2 in the majority of Fantasy leagues, and Worthy and Kelce should be mid-round selections. Kansas City can also try to find its tight end of the future since Kelce, 36, will likely retire after this season. I can also see the Chiefs adding another running back for depth behind Kenneth Walker III, and that rookie could be the handcuff to target with a late-round pick. While Brashard Smith and Emari Demercado have potential, I don't see either one as a featured running back if Walker were to miss any time due to injury.



Los Angeles Chargers

Picks: Round 1 (22 overall), Round 2 (55), Round 3 (86), Round 4 (123), Round 6 (204)

Team Needs: IOL, DL, EDGE, LB, CB, S, WR

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver depth

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back depth



I'm excited about the Chargers this season, and I like most of their personnel as is. The biggest thing for Los Angeles is keeping the offensive tackles healthy after Rashawn Slater (knee) and Joe Alt (ankle) missed most of the 2025 campaign. The addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is fantastic, and I expect Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton, and Ladd McConkey to be Fantasy starters all season, while Quentin Johnston and Oronde Gadsden II offer sleeper appeal. I could see the Chargers looking to add another receiver, but I want to see what Tre Harris or KeAndre Lambert-Smith can do in an expanded role this season. Hopefully, the backfield remains as is with Hampton, Kimani Vida,l and Keaton Mitchell as the top three options. Hampton is one of my favorite breakout candidates for 2026, and Vidal proved capable of being a solid handcuff when Hampton missed time due to a foot injury as a rookie in 2025. Mitchell will also get touches, but I don't want someone to mess with Hampton's upside. He's someone to target in Round 2 in all Fantasy leagues this year.



Las Vegas

Picks: Round 1 (1 overall), Round 2 (36), Round 3 (67), Round 4 (102), Round 4 (117), Round 4 (134), Round 5 (175), Round 6 (185), Round 6 (208), Round 7 (219)

Team Needs: QB, WR, CB, S, DL, IOL, RB, OT

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Tight end depth



The Raiders need a lot, starting with a quarterback, but we know they plan to select Indiana's Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall. He will hopefully become a starting Fantasy option sooner rather than later, but he's only worth a late-round flier in one-quarterback leagues this season. Ashton Jeanty is a top-10 Fantasy running back, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 2 in the majority of leagues. I wouldn't be surprised if Las Vegas drafted his backup or at least someone to compete with Dylan Laube, so keep an eye on what happens there. Wide receiver could use an upgrade as well, even though the Raiders added Jalen Nailor as a free agent this offseason. The rest of the receiving corps is led by Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr., so adding to that group is a priority. As it stands now, I wouldn't plan to draft any of the Las Vegas receivers until Round 10 at the earliest, and Nailor would be the one to target first. Tight end is set for the Raiders with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, so no one else is worth adding in the NFL Draft. Bowers should be the TE2 in all Fantasy leagues behind Trey McBride, and I would draft Bowers toward the end of Round 2.