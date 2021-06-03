Last season's rookie running back class set the bar so high that there's almost no way the 2021 class can touch it. Sure, only one back ended up topping 1,000 rushing yards, but down the stretch, James Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, J.K. Dobbins, Antonio Gibson, Cam Akers, and D'Andre Swift were all must-start players, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire might have been if he hadn't gotten hurt.

And expectations are very, very high for that group in 2021. If we're talking about the running back position being in a better place than it has been in recent memory for Fantasy, it's because so much is expected of this group.

In NFC ADP right now, Taylor is a top-six pick overall on average, while Akers and Swift are both top-12 RBs. Gibson and Dobbins are top-15 backs, and Edwards-Helaire comes in 17th -- Robinson is slipping down draft boards since the NFL Draft, but even the likes of A.J. Dillon and Zack Moss are going to be drafted as potential starters in many leagues.

The Fantasy Football Today team is giving our bold predictions for the 2021 season all week, so make sure you're subscribed to the podcast, and I'll have a breakdown of the biggest bold calls from everyone in Friday's newsletter. But for today, I wanted to take another look at last year's rookie class, because it is going to be so key to how this season turns out.

I've written about the best and worst-case scenarios for each of the top nine second-year running backs in my rankings because I think it's important not just to talk about what is most likely to happen -- which is typically what we're ranking based on -- but also the total range of possible outcomes for each player. You'll ultimately have to decide whose upside is worth the risk and how they'll fit into your team, but I'll make the case here for you.

And now, here's the best and worst-case scenario for each of the top second-year running backs, as I see it.

Second-year RB breakdown

Jonathan Taylor -- RB11

Best case scenario: Pretty much what we saw down the stretch in 2020, when he played at least 56% of the snaps over the last five games, averaging 127.6 yards on 21 carries per game with eight total touchdowns while adding nine catches. And, if Carson Wentz can rediscover some of the form that once made him an MVP candidate, the offense as a whole could take another step forward. The best-case scenario is a No. 1 overall RB season -- think Nick Chubb with potentially twice as many receptions.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire -- RB12

Best case scenario: All those reasons we liked Edwards-Helaire a year ago are still here. The Chiefs are still heavily invested in him and this is still a pretty great offense to be in for a running back in Fantasy. Before the acquisition of Le'Veon Bell , Edwards-Helaire was averaging 17.8 carries and 5.2 targets per game and would have been rightly viewed as a Fantasy stud if he had more than one touchdowns on 128 touches. Edwards-Helaire could have a 2020 Aaron Jones type season -- Jones averaged 100 total yards per game and scored 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

Cam Akers -- RB13

Best case scenario: As with Taylor, we probably saw a glimpse of it late in Akers' rookie season, when he saw his snap share spike to 63% in Week 12 and he averaged 141.6 total yards per game over his final five. Akers emerged as a must-start back in that span and now he gets to play in what should be a much better offense with Matthew Stafford at QB. The Rams offense was pretty middling in 2020, and it was clear Jared Goff just wasn't getting the job done -- they were too easy to defend with a QB who couldn't consistently push the ball down the field. With Stafford in at QB, that shouldn't be a problem, and Akers should find he has a lot more room to operate. As with Taylor, you're looking for a high-volume RB who dominates snaps and touches in what should be a very good offense.

Antonio Gibson -- RB14

Best case scenario: Gibson got the hard part down as a rookie, as the converted receiver more than held his own as a rusher, especially near the goal line. He rushed for 795 yards on 170 carries with 11 touchdowns in 14 games, and he was starting to really emerge as a consistent high-volume rusher before a toe injury in Week 13 -- he averaged 15 carries per game in his previous five games before that, reaching 20 twice. The receiving game should be the easy part, and the hope is he started to chip away at J.D. McKissic's third-down role. Gibson earned some Christian McCaffrey comparisons from the coaching staff when he first got to Washington, and while I don't expect anything like that, the hope is he becomes that kind of do-it-all running back. There's top-five upside here.

D'Andre Swift -- RB17

Best case scenario: Swift is a three-down back in an offense that relies heavily on his unique playmaking skills to move the ball. The McCaffrey comp is unfair for Gibson and it's unfair for Swift, but that 2019 season is the template: He's a high-volume rusher who also is among his team's leaders in targets, overcoming a bad offense through an ideal mix of touches. Swift showed his receiving chops in 2020, earning at least four targets in all but two games and at least five in eight of 13. We could be looking at a 70-catch, 250-carry season for Swift, and no back who has hit those thresholds over the past decade has had fewer than 1,634 yards from scrimmage and Leonard Fournette in 2019 was the only one with fewer than nine touchdowns. Fournette still finished as RB7 with three total touchdowns.

J.K. Dobbins -- RB22

Best case scenario: Dobbins should be an incredibly efficient runner in this Ravens offense, and while we haven't seen any RB consistently top 15 carries per game during the Lamar Jackson era, it probably isn't a stretch to say Dobbins is the most talented one they've had so far. Let's say Dobbins gets to just 16 carries per game and averages 5.5 yards per carry and one touchdown every 20 carries -- he was at 6.0 YPC and one TD every 15 carries as a rookie. That would be good for nearly 1,500 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, without even accounting for what would likely be another 200-plus receiving yards and a few touchdowns that way. He probably doesn't have the touch volume to get to the Nick Chubb / Derrick Henry level, but it's not hard to get him into the 5-10 range at RB in that kind of outcome.

AJ Dillon -- RB40

Best case scenario: And now we're at the part of the rankings where it's more about injuries than anything else. Dillon should have a solid role -- the Packers prefer to use multiple backs, and Jamaal Williams averaged 169 touches per 16 games over the last two seasons. Where the upside comes in is if he gets a chance to be the lead back if something happens to Aaron Jones . We caught a glimpse of that upside late in 2020 when he rushed for 124 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns in Week 16 against the Titans, and that's the kind of line you'd be looking for if Jones did go down. The upside is probably similar to what Dobbins could give you, though he would obviously need more to go right to get there.

Zack Moss -- RB43

Best case scenario: This is a good offense that should score a lot of touchdowns, and Moss figures to be the lead back and top goal-line option over Devin Singletary . If Josh Allen decides to dial his rushing back even a little bit, the result could be a 10-touchdown season for Moss, who could probably rush for 1,000-plus yards in a best-case scenario too.

