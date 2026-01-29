On our latest Fantasy Football Today podcast, we talked about players we're hoping to see rebound in 2026 after they struggled in 2025. Whether due to injury, poor play, or just hoping for a change of scenery, these are guys we expect to get better next year.



Three of the selections were from Heath Cummings with Lamar Jackson, Justin Jefferson, and Terry McLaurin. And, as you'll hear in the show, Adam Aizer expects three offenses that struggled in 2025 to get better in 2026 with Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, and the Chargers.



I'll cover my guys here with a bonus in Brock Bowers. As of now, these are all players I plan to target in 2026.



BOUNCEBACK CANDIDATES

Jayden Daniels



In 2024, Daniels was the No. 5 Fantasy quarterback as a rookie at 23.9 points per game. His Average Draft Position in 2025 was the No. 4 quarterback, but he struggled with injuries and was limited to just seven games. He also averaged only 18.6 Fantasy points per game. But he averaged 22.4 Fantasy points in his first five outings, and it's easy to see him getting back to a high level in 2026 if he can stay healthy. He passed for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2024, along with 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns. His rushing potential is elite, and the Commanders will hopefully add some talent in the passing game, especially since Deebo Samuel and Zach Ertz are pending free agents. I like Daniels as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in 2026.



Justin Herbert



Herbert had a solid season in 2025 at 21.8 Fantasy points per game, but I'm hoping he'll get back to the level of production he had in the first two years of his career, when he averaged at least 26.3 Fantasy points per game over that span. For starters, getting tackles Rashawn Slater (knee), who missed the entire season, and Joe Alt (ankle), who was limited to six games, back healthy for a full year will be huge. With Alt healthy, Herbert averaged 25.1 Fantasy points per game in 2025. Along with a healthy offensive line, Herbert should benefit with the addition of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who helped Tua Tagovailoa lead the NFL in passing yards in 2023. This could be a huge season for Herbert in 2026, and he has top-five upside if things go right.



Kenneth Walker III



We'll see how Walker finishes the 2025 campaign since he's playing against New England in Super Bowl LX. But things are looking up for Walker in 2026 if he decides to return to Seattle. Zach Charbonnet (ACL) was injured in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs against San Francisco, and it's doubtful he'll be ready for the start of next season. Including the game against the 49ers, Walker played nearly three full games without Charbonnet in 2025 and averaged 24.9 Fantasy points over that span. Walker is a free agent this offseason, so we'll see where he plays in 2026, but I'm hopeful he returns to the Seahawks. He could be worth drafting as early as Round 2 in the majority of leagues, depending on how much time Charbonnet might miss next year.



Bucky Irving



In the first four games of the 2025 season, when Irving was healthy, he looked like a star, when he averaged 18 PPR points per game. He then missed seven games due to injury, and he struggled down the stretch by scoring 10.8 PPR points or less in each of his final four outings. Tampa Bay changed offensive coordinators this offseason, with Zac Robinson taking over, and he was just the play-caller in Atlanta with Bijan Robinson, which is a plus for Irving. Rachaad White is also an unrestricted free agent and isn't expected to return, and Sean Tucker is a restricted free agent. Most likely, Irving will share touches with Tucker, but I still have high hopes for Irving in 2026. Along with what he did to start 2025, he also closed the 2024 campaign by scoring at least 16.3 PPR points in seven of his final nine games. Depending on what happens this offseason, I plan to draft Irving no later than Round 3 in the majority of leagues.



Breece Hall



I thought Hall would struggle in 2025, and he averaged a career-low 13.1 PPR points per game. He had respectable stats with 243 carries for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns and 36 catches for 350 yards and a touchdown on 48 targets, but we know he's capable of more. He averaged at least 15.1 PPR points per game in the first three seasons of his career, and I can see him getting back to that level of production -- or better -- in 2026. He's a free agent this offseason, but Jets general manager Darren Mougey has already said the team would like to retain Hall, whether that's on a new deal or the franchise tag. Ideally, he would leave the Jets and join a better offense, especially with an established quarterback, and then we can see just how good Hall really is in a better environment. But if he remains with the Jets, he can still be a standout Fantasy option, and hopefully the team keeps building on offense for 2026. I'm willing to draft Hall as early as Round 3 in the majority of leagues.



CeeDee Lamb



Lamb had the worst Fantasy season of his career since his rookie campaign, when he averaged just 14.4 PPR points per game in 2025. In 14 games, he had 75 catches for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns on 117 targets. Lamb was overshadowed by George Pickens, who led Dallas with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on 137 targets, and he averaged 17.2 PPR points per game. The easiest path for Lamb to rebound is if Pickens leaves the Cowboys since he's a free agent, and then Lamb would be a top-three Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. But I still value Lamb as a top-five Fantasy receiver even if Pickens returns. Dak Prescott still favors Lamb, who averaged at least 17.7 PPR points per game in each of the two previous seasons prior to 2025. That's the level of production I'm expecting for Lamb, and he should be a first-round pick in all formats in 2026.



A.J. Brown



Brown had a down season in 2025 when he averaged just 15.1 PPR points per game, which was his lowest total since joining the Eagles in 2022. But it wasn't as bad as you might think. From Weeks 12-17, which includes the Fantasy playoffs, Brown averaged 19.8 PPR points per game, which is standout production. He had four games with at least 10 targets over that span, and he was back to being the alpha of the passing game. At the time of publication, the Eagles had not hired an offensive coordinator yet, so we'll see what happens with that position. We also don't know if Philadelphia plans to trade Brown, although that seems unlikely given his contract. I'm still planning to draft Brown as a borderline No. 1 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues if he stays with the Eagles, and I'll target him as early as Round 3.



Ladd McConkey



McConkey, along with Herbert, should benefit with the addition of McDaniel as the offensive coordinator, especially if Keenan Allen leaves as a free agent. McConkey just had a terrible season in 2025 at 11.7 PPR points per game, which was a huge drop-off from his 2024 production when he averaged 15.1 PPR points. But in 2025, McConkey had 11 games with at least six targets, and he averaged 14.2 PPR points per game over that span. McConkey should be the No. 1 receiver for McDaniel, who helped Tyreek Hill have consecutive seasons with at least 119 catches, 1,710 yards, seven touchdowns, and 170 targets in Miami in 2022-23. McConkey won't do that, and he'll compete for targets with Quentin Johnston, Tre Harri,s and Oronde Gadsden II even if Allen is gone. But I'm excited for McConkey entering his third season in the NFL, and I would draft him as early as Round 3.



Brock Bowers



Bowers was the No. 2 PPR tight end last season at 14.7 points per game, but he was far behind Trey McBride, who averaged 18.6. Bowers missed five games due to a knee injury, but he played hurt for three games after initially getting injured in Week 1. He missed three games after that and returned in Week 9 against Jacksonville and scored 43.3 PPR points. He has the potential to produce like McBride, if not better, but we still have questions for Bowers in 2026. We know he'll have a new quarterback (likely Indiana's Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick) and a new head coach, and both of those guys should feature Bowers in 2026. I'm excited to see what happens in Las Vegas this offseason, and Bowers is worth drafting toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in all leagues.



Sam LaPorta



LaPorta missed the final eight games of the season in 2025 with a back injury, but he's expected to be fine for the start of 2026. And I like the addition of new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing for LaPorta. Petzing was on Cleveland's offensive staff from 2020-22 (tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach), and the Browns tight ends had a target share of at least 26.2 percent over that span, with Austin Hooper twice being second on the team in targets. Then, Petzing went to Arizona as the offensive coordinator from 2023-25, and Trey McBride led the Cardinals in targets for three years in a row. Arizona tight ends also had a target share of at least 32.4 percent in all three seasons. LaPorta averaged 14.1 PPR points per game as a rookie in 2023 and scored at least 13.3 PPR points in six of his final seven outings in 2024. He only averaged 11.9 PPR points per game in 2025 before getting hurt, but I plan to draft him as a top-seven Fantasy tight end with a mid-round pick in all leagues.