The quality of football on Thursday night this week was … not great. D'Onta Foreman was the only player on either team with more than 58 yards, and neither team got to even 300 yards of total offense – the Panthers barely crossed 200 yards.

What do you want me to say? At least the Bengals-Ravens matchup next Thursday night should be better! Neither of these teams has much going for them right now, and you could see this stinker of a matchup coming from months away.

Hopefully the rest of Week 10's schedule provides some more fireworks for Fantasy, because Foreman was the only player on either team – including the quarterbacks – with more than 11 PPR points. If you were relying heavily on these two teams for your Fantasy matchup … well, you probably already knew your chances of winning weren't great.

In the rest of today's newsletter, I shared more thoughts on what we saw Thursday, which you can find below. Newsletter subscribers also received updates on all the injuries you need to know about heading into the weekend, plus my thoughts on Sunday's main DFS slate.

We'll be back Sunday morning with everything else you need before you lock in your lineups for Week 10 ahead of our last 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff of the season, so be sure to subscribe above if you haven't yet.

Here's more from our team on Week 10 to get you prepared:

TNF recap: Bears 16, Panthers 13

The big takeaway: Offensive offenses

There's just no upside in either of these offenses right now. If DJ Moore is going to have a good game, his only real path to getting there is by breaking a big play after the catch, while Adam Thielen can maybe brute-force his way there with a ton of volume, but these teams just don't have anything exciting going for them right now.

At least in the Bears' spot, you could point to the expected return of Justin Fields (thumb) ... eventually, which should unlock some of the upside Moore showed when the Bears were willing to attack down the field.

But for the Panthers, there's really no sign of hope here. They can't run the ball with any of their backs, their offensive line can't protect, and Bryce Young hasn't shown he is able to successfully take big shots down the field against NFL defenses. It's just all bad.

TNF Winner: D'Onta Foreman

Though even this comes with a caveat, as this might have been the last game Foreman gets as the Bears' unquestioned RB1, with Khalil Herbert working his way back from his ankle injury. Given the extra time off, Herbert should be back for Week 11 (we thought he'd be back today initially), which could create a very unappetizing quagmire. Foreman continues to look very solid when he gets the opportunity, though he needed the touchdown to have a chance at what will likely end up being a low-end RB1 day. Like I said, there just isn't a lot of upside in this offense.

TNF Loser: Adam Thielen

Thielen got his 10 targets (26% target share), so we can't really complain about the process. And the Panthers are obviously looking for ways to get him involved, even lining him up in the backfield on one key late catch. But because it's all short-area stuff and Thielen isn't a very dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands, there's almost no margin for error here. There are no downfield looks and very few scoring opportunities, so Thielen's only real chance is to rack up a ton of targets and catch as many of them as possible. The past two weeks, that hasn't amounted to much production, unfortunately.