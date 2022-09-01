Fantasy Football season has arrived, and more than likely you're reading this because you're headed into the big weekend where you'll be drafting your squad for the 2022 season. There is nothing more exciting than the draft and ultimately it plays a key role in determining your season, so we want to get you all caught up in case you've been waiting to cram your draft prep until now. We couldn't think of a better solution than the fourth annual Fantasy Football Today Draft-A-Thon supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

What is the Draft-A-Thon? It's a six-hour nonstop Fantasy Football draft advice show presented to you by the Fantasy Football Today team that will feature a slew of the best industry guests -- some of the biggest names giving you some of the most actionable advice you'll need for your drafts. Oh, and Jim Nantz will be joining the show! The experts reveal their favorite breakout players for 2021, stars in the making and their evaluations of the rookie quarterbacks.

We'll also be joined by some of the biggest and best analysts in the Fantasy Football industry, including Mike Wright of the Fantasy Footballers, Rich Hribar of Sharp Football, Jake Ciely of The Athletic, and countless others.

The entire event is dedicated to delivering key advice for your drafts while supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and to raising awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. Viewers will be able to make donations to St. Jude throughout the event to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. Thus far, fans have helped CBS Sports raise an incredible amount of money for St. Jude.

If you'd like to donate yourself, there are several ways you can join in. For starters, you can join our live stream during the Draft-A-Thon night and donate via our stream. Also, you can head to our Tiltify page here if you want to make your donation now. We will also be hosting a virtual poker tournament on Monday, August 29th and a Fantasy Football Today Best Ball Invitational -- to join either of those -- make a donation (suggested $100 for poker) on the Tiltify page linked above and please make sure to leave your EMAIL address in the comments so we can contact you with further details!

On the show, we'll break down and highlight key players set to break out, sleepers, busts you'll want to avoid, and rankings at every position (and overall). In addition to the Fantasy advice, we'll have NFL trivia games, giveaways and Q&As with our Fantasy Football Today team and industry guests. You'll want to join in on the action to participate on these fun interactive events within the Draft-A-Thon and to support an incredibly worthwhile cause.

How to watch Fantasy Football Today Draft-A-Thon

Date: Wednesday, August 31st

Time: 6 p.m. ET to midnight

Stream: Fantasy Football Today on YouTube (6p-12a ET), CBS Sports HQ (6p-8p ET)