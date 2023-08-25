Fantasy Football season has arrived, and more than likely you're reading this because you're headed into the big weekend where you'll be drafting your squad for the 2022 season. There is nothing more exciting than the draft and ultimately it plays a key role in determining your season, so we want to get you all caught up in case you've been waiting to cram your draft prep until now. We couldn't think of a better solution than the fifth annual Fantasy Football Today Draft-A-Thon supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

What is the Draft-A-Thon? It's a six-hour nonstop Fantasy Football draft advice show presented to you by the Fantasy Football Today team that will feature a slew of the best industry guests -- some of the biggest names giving you some of the most actionable advice you'll need for your drafts. The experts reveal their favorite breakout players for 2023, stars in the making and their evaluations of the sleepers you can't leave your drafts without.

We'll also be joined by some of the biggest and best analysts in the Fantasy Football industry and former NFL players, including Brady Quinn, Bryant McFadden, Robert Turbin, Ben Gretch, Ross Tucker, Joey Wright, Jake Ciely, Nando Di Fino, the entire Fantasy Football Today team and a lot more!

The entire event is dedicated to delivering key advice for your drafts while supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and to raising awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. Viewers will be able to make donations to St. Jude throughout the event to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. Thus far, fans have helped CBS Sports raise an incredible amount of money for St. Jude.

If you'd like to donate yourself, there are several ways you can join in. For starters, you can join our live stream during the Draft-A-Thon night and donate via our stream. Also, the night of the Draft-A-Thon stream you can tune in and get your Fantasy Football team graded by our experts. Also, you can head to our Tiltify page here if you want to make your donation now.

On the show, we'll break down and highlight key players set to break out, sleepers, busts you'll want to avoid, and rankings at every position (and overall). In addition to the Fantasy advice, we'll have NFL trivia games, giveaways and Q&As with our Fantasy Football Today team and industry guests. You'll want to join in on the action to participate on these fun interactive events within the Draft-A-Thon and to support an incredibly worthwhile cause.

How to watch Fantasy Football Today Draft-A-Thon

Date: Wednesday, August 30 st

Time: 4 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET

Stream: Fantasy Football Today on YouTube (6p-12a ET), CBS Sports HQ (6p-8p ET)