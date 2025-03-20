The first wave of 2025 NFL free agency has come and gone and we've seen a lot of key players move teams. The Fantasy Football Today team has been tracking all of the player movement and has since adjusted their early rankings for the 2025 season. With the 2025 NFL Draft still over a month away, the landscape has one major change coming, but we've already seen major movement in the ranks. Adam Aizer, Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings broke down their biggest rankings movers following free agency and Heath kicked things off with a quarterback who went from not playing at all to squarely in the QB1 (Fantasy) conversation.

Rankings Movers

Justin Fields, QB, Jets

Heath's biggest ranking riser is Fields. "We get to see Fields as the starter for the full season. In three seasons in a row, Fields has scored over 20 Fantasy points pre-game. He will score around 20+ per game with the upside to do what he did in his last four games in 2024 -- closer to 25 Fantasy points per game," Heath said.

Fields ranks as QB14 for Jamey, QB15 for Dave and QB13 overall for Heath. All three of them would draft Fields over Anthony Richardson.

Evan Engram, TE, Broncos

Jamey's biggest ranking riser is Engram. "When I first drafted my rankings after he was released, I didn't have expectations for him to land in a spot where he'll be a top-10 Fantasy TE, and he's back in the top-10."

Heath has him just outside his top-12 overall at TE but Dave has him inside his top-10. The pairing with Sean Payton brings excitement because Payton's offense is Fantasy friendly and he also joins one of the most surprising quarterback breakouts from 2024 in Bo Nix.

Heath made that case that he averaged just 5.7 yards per target and few players in the NFL have been worse at turning targets into Fantasy points because he doesn't score a lot of touchdowns. Engram is also reaching that post-30 age cliff that scares Heath from making a top-10 investment at the position in Engram.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

JSN was Dave's biggest rankings riser in free agency and this one is very self-explanatory. The former top receiving prospect and first-round draft pick broke out in Year 2 -- specifically down the stretch run. More importantly, his target competition dropped off in free agency with Seattle trading away D.K. Metcalf and releasing Tyler Lockett. JSN will look to build a rapport with new quarterback Sam Darnold and could be in line for a top-five targets at the position kind of season in 2025.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts

Richardson is Dave's biggest rankings faller in free agency. The Colts made the decision to sign Daniel Jones to a one-year contract with a lucrative AAV. Dave believes that whether it happens in Week 1 or Week 5, Jones will get on the field at some point. Richardson needs a massive offseason across the board to change Dave's opinion. "I don't care if it's your last pick -- it's a waste of a draft pick," Dave explains.

While Heath pushed back on that idea because Richardson provides upside, Dave believes we're going down the path of repeating old mistakes with projection on Richardson. Dave took it a step further and guaranteed you won't see him drafting Richardson in any of our mock drafts and real leagues to come. FFT fans -- hold him accountable on this one!

More Rankings Risers

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

Jamey moved Warren all the way up to RB23 after the news of Najee Harris signing with the Chargers. We've been waiting for the Warren breakout for two years now, and while his numbers remain explosive on a per-touch basis, it will be a major projection to expect him to handle a workhorse workload given his injury history, collegiate history, and his size. With that said, in an Arthur Smith offense -- especially if the Steelers are able to add Aaron Rodgers -- he may not need the massive workload to score a lot of Fantasy points.

Heath is less bullish and has Warren ranked as his RB30 even after Harris left for Los Angeles.

Jamey expects to move him up in his rankings as we get closer to draft season if the Steelers do not draft a running back with major draft capital. The upside of playing in an Arthur Smith offense is undeniable (top-four in run rate in four of his last five seasons and top-three in running back target rate in three of the last four seasons coordinating an offense).

Najee Harris, RB, Chargers

Harris has moved up in the rankings for not only Jamey but all of our FFT analysts. The opportunity is the obvious factor in play here. Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman want to run the football. Last year, once J.K. Dobbins got hurt, they were forced to change their offense. Jamey considers this one of the "dream situations" for a running back to land in this offseason. Harris doesn't miss snaps and doesn't fumble which should guarantee him a major workload in Los Angeles and possibly someone they feel they can't take off the field -- specifically in the red zone.

Jamey ranks him as a RB2 with more upside than he had at any point in Pittsburgh -- a top-20 option overall with more to grow and someone you can expect to average 15+ Fantasy points per game.

Adam mentioned that one of the big keys in the Harris addition was pairing it with signing Mehki Becton to play guard in free agency. Becton broke out in 2024 after transitioning from tackle to guard and is one of the biggest human beings to play guard in the entire NFL. He will make things a lot easier for Harris.

The path to a top-12 RB season for Harris is in the red zone -- if he can score 12-15 touchdowns.

To find out more about our FFT's risers and fallers, check out the podcast or join us LIVE on YouTube!