The 2025 NFL offseason is in full swing with the first full waves of free agency in the books and a lot of major roster changes that will impact the 2025 Fantasy Football season already in place. However, the 2025 NFL Draft is that final piece that could swing momentum in many directions. Adam Aizer and the Fantasy Football Today team recently dove into some of their favorite early sleepers heading into draft season. These are players that can be drafted at a cost that will return major value for your Fantasy squads in 2025. We're looking at late-round hidden gems and why you should go out of your way to add them to your rosters.

You can find the full episode below, on our Fantasy Football Today Youtube page and wherever you get your podcasts, but today, we'll profile a few players who the FFT team considers sleepers and late-round value plays to target. Dave Richard and Heath Cummings broke down their favorite sleepers and let's dive into them now.

Quarterbacks on Heath's Sleepers List

Justin Fields, Jets

Anthony Richardson, Colts

When it comes to naming both Fields and Richardson sleepers, it's a value play. Heath pointed out how both of these quarterbacks are being selected in the double-digit rounds and if he is going to draft a quarterback in that range, this is the prototype. Their rushing upside gives them both the potential to finish as not only a QB1 in 2025 but a top-five QB1. That's how big of a factor 1,000 rushing yards or double-digit rushing touchdowns have on the QB position in Fantasy Football. These guys have league-winning potential at a double-digit round price tag. It's an upside play.

Over the last three seasons, Fields has finished QB5, QB10, and QB7 on a per-game basis on four-point per passing touchdown Fantasy leagues. If he plays the full season for the Jets, Fields has a much higher floor than most realize.

Dave argued that if reports are strong for Fields this offseason, his price tag will rise up to three full rounds.

The floor for Richardson is a bit further down after the Colts added Daniel Jones in free agency and have already said that there will be an open quarterback competition in training camp and the offseason.

Quarterbacks on Dave's Sleeper List

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Justin Herbert, Chargers

Herbert is Dave's No. 1 quarterback target if he's going to take a quarterback late. Dave noted how Herbert started slow in 2024 but had 25.9 Fantasy points per game in his final three games and over 23 Fantasy points per game in his final 11. Dave believes the offense will continue to revolve around Herbert in 2025 as he continues to get more comfortable in the system. He also expects them to add more talent at receiver and possibly offensive line via the draft.

Prescott in three of the last six seasons has averaged more than 24 Fantasy points per game. With Prescott, Dave is leaning on his history of success and the low price tag. This is the cheapest you'll get Prescott and Dallas will remain a pass-first team unless something drastically changes in the run game via the draft. The volume will tell the story with Prescott in 2025 and Dave believes you can find that volume cheap with Prescott.

Heath has Prescott as a top-10 quarterback via his projections and a top-12 quarterback in his rankings.

Running Backs on Heath's Sleeper List

Travis Etienne, Jaguars

Jerome Ford, Browns

Jordan Mason, Vikings

Ford and Mason are what Heath would consider traditional sleepers with ADPs outside of the top 150. Heath views Mason as a good FLEX and value play even if Aaron Jones stays healthy given recent comments from Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell about keeping Jones fresh. Given Jones' injury history, Heath views Mason as having league-winning potential. In Ford's case, Heath believes the Browns have many other priorities on their needs list and Ford could be a free square from a volume standpoint. Heath's faith in Etienne stems from the new coaching staff coming in. Liam Coen did an excellent job creating Fantasy points and value for the Buccaneers backfield in 2024 and Heath views Etienne as the 1A back, with the lion's share of passing game work. This would make him a huge value in Rounds 8-9 where he is currently being drafted.

Dave was excited about the Etienne play -- specifically as he enters a contract year and with the assumption that this offense will take a step forward in 2025.

Running Backs on Dave's Sleeper List

Austin Ekeler, Commanders

Trey Benson, Cardinals

Will Shipley, Eagles

Ekeler averaged 11 PPR points per game and 15.4 in the three games without Brian Robinson. As far as bench running backs go, Ekeler gives you FLEX play and the upside to be a lot more in case Robinson goes down with an injury as we saw last season. Expecting another jump from the Commanders offense in 2025 will also lead to more scoring opportunities for Ekeler.

In the case of Shipley, the rookie flashed on a per-touch basis albeit on limited opportunities and he is behind Saquon Barkley on the depth chart in a foolproof offense due to their dominant offensive line. Barkley has an extensive injury history and is coming off a season where he had nearly 500 touches including the postseason. Barkley's last time coming off even just 350+ touches with the Giants didn't go well from a health standpoint. There's risk in Barkley and Shipley has lottery ticket appeal.

With Conner, his injury history is known. Dave is excited about getting him on his bench in case of injury to Conner. He's another league winner as arguably the best running back talent from the 2024 NFL Draft class.

Dave and Heath went into depth on their sleepers on the show -- find their full list on Fantasy Football Today.