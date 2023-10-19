When I saw there were six teams on bye in Week 7, my first thought, selfishly, was that it would make my job easier. Hey, it's three fewer games to worry about, right?

Oh, silly, naive, past Chris. Sure, I have three fewer games to write about, but that also means it's a lot harder to say any given player isn't worth starting; I have some lineups where I'm going to be starting some pretty terrible players because I just don't have any other option.

In my game previews for Week 7 below, you're going to see a lot of start/sit calls where I'm basically saying, "Any other week ..." That's the reality of the situation we're facing here in Week 7, and with a ton of injury uncertainty still lingering over many of these games, it makes locking in those lineups tonight even harder than usual.

But that's what we're here to help you with, so let's get to it. Here's what you need to set your lineup from the Fantasy Football Today team:

And here are my previews for each Week 7 game:

🔍Week 7 Game Previews



There's something to watch in every game on the NFL schedule every week, even if you have to squint to see it sometimes. Here's a look ahead at every Week 7 game, with some notes on what Vegas is expecting to see, the latest injuries, and the toughest lineup decisions:

All odds are via SportsLine's consensus odds.

Jaguars at Saints

Thursday, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Saints -1; 40 O/U

Saints -1; 40 O/U Implied totals: Saints 20.5, Jaguars 19.5

Trevor Lawrence is banged up with a knee injury, and this is a pretty tough matchup, so I'd be surprised if this was the breakout game we've been waiting for from the Jags offense. It might be another big Travis Etienne game, though, and maybe the Jags opt to get Tank Bigsby a bit more involved to take some pressure off Lawrence.

Toughest lineup decision: Michael Thomas -- Start. Thomas is having an interesting season. He's still seeing a very healthy 7.8 targets targets per game, but he's down to a career low in both catch rate (66%) and yards per catch (10.6, 0.1 behind last year's mark). As a result, the production hasn't been great, even in PPR scoring, though that's at least partially due to scoring zero touchdowns in six games despite four end-zone targets. Thomas isn't a must-start Fantasy option these days, but during a week with so many byes and injuries, I'll probably find room for him in my lineup.

Michael Thomas -- Start. Thomas is having an interesting season. He's still seeing a very healthy 7.8 targets targets per game, but he's down to a career low in both catch rate (66%) and yards per catch (10.6, 0.1 behind last year's mark). As a result, the production hasn't been great, even in PPR scoring, though that's at least partially due to scoring zero touchdowns in six games despite four end-zone targets. Thomas isn't a must-start Fantasy option these days, but during a week with so many byes and injuries, I'll probably find room for him in my lineup. Injuries to watch: Lawrence is officially questionable for tonight's game, after being limited throughout the week with a sprained knee, and he admitted during the week that he'll likely be a game-day decision. "I'm optimistic, but of course we're gonna have to make that decision Thursday and we'll go from there," Lawrence told reporters Tuesday. "Right now is not the day to do that." Zay Jones (knee) is still out for the Jaguars, while the Saints have a bunch of injuries on the offensive line, with tackles Landon Young (hip) and Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) and guard James Hurst (ankle) ruled out, as is Juwan Johnson (calf). That could slow the offense as a whole down, but it could also create an opportunity for another solid game from Taysom Hill, who is a top-12 TE for me this week.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Raiders at Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Line: Raiders -3; 37.5 O/U

Raiders -3; 37.5 O/U Implied totals: Raiders 20.25, Bears 17.25

Two pretty mediocre offenses seem likely to be without their starting quarterbacks this week. At least we're not subjecting the people of London to this matchup.

Browns at Colts

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Browns -3; 39 O/U

Browns -3; 39 O/U Implied totals: Browns 21, Colts 18

And here we have another likely matchup of backup quarterbacks in Week 7. The Colts surely feel better about their situation with Gardner Minshew than the Browns do with P.J. Walker, but Minshew has to play better than he did last week for that to matter.

Toughest lineup decision: Jerome Ford - Start. Even in a week with so many injuries and bye weeks, Ford is not a must-start option -- he's my RB20 as of Wednesday afternoon, but if we got some clarity about backfields of the 49ers and Rams, he could probably drop a couple more spots pretty easily. Ford ran the ball pretty well in Week 6, racking up 84 yards on 17 carries, but with Kareem Hunt taking on a bigger role coming out of the bye -- he technically started -- Ford was down to 49% snaps, his lowest rate since Week 2. This isn't a great offense as is thanks to injuries, and with Ford splitting time in the backfield, he probably needs to find the end zone to be worth starting.

Jerome Ford - Start. Even in a week with so many injuries and bye weeks, Ford is not a must-start option -- he's my RB20 as of Wednesday afternoon, but if we got some clarity about backfields of the 49ers and Rams, he could probably drop a couple more spots pretty easily. Ford ran the ball pretty well in Week 6, racking up 84 yards on 17 carries, but with Kareem Hunt taking on a bigger role coming out of the bye -- he technically started -- Ford was down to 49% snaps, his lowest rate since Week 2. This isn't a great offense as is thanks to injuries, and with Ford splitting time in the backfield, he probably needs to find the end zone to be worth starting. Injuries to watch: Deshaun Watson (shoulder) continues to miss practice, and he told reporters Wednesday he "can't put a timeline" on when he might be back, so I'm assuming it won't be this week. On the Colts side, Alec Pierce (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, which could help Josh Downs be an even better option to start this week. He's a viable WR3/4.



Bills at Patriots

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Bills -8.5; 41 O/U

Bills -8.5; 41 O/U Implied totals: Bills 24.75, Patriots 16.25

Hey, two starting quarterbacks are (probably) playing in this one! Never mind that one is dealing with a shoulder injury and the other has been benched twice already this season. So, you know, still not ideal.

Toughest lineup decision: Kendrick Bourne -- Start. Bourne had 11 targets in the season opener while playing 91% of the snaps, only to fall back to five targets the following week, while his snap share fell to below 60% every week from Week 2 through Week 4. Which is to say, there's no guarantee his expanded role from last week sticks, especially if JuJu Smith-Schuster is back from his injury. On the other hand, Bourne is the only player on the Patriots with more than one game of 60-plus yards this season, so hopefully they take the hint and keep him involved. It's not a call I make with much confidence, but I am starting Bourne in multiple leagues this week.

Kendrick Bourne -- Start. Bourne had 11 targets in the season opener while playing 91% of the snaps, only to fall back to five targets the following week, while his snap share fell to below 60% every week from Week 2 through Week 4. Which is to say, there's no guarantee his expanded role from last week sticks, especially if JuJu Smith-Schuster is back from his injury. On the other hand, Bourne is the only player on the Patriots with more than one game of 60-plus yards this season, so hopefully they take the hint and keep him involved. It's not a call I make with much confidence, but I am starting Bourne in multiple leagues this week. Injuries to watch: Josh Allen (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, but didn't mince words when asked about his status for Sunday's game: "No concern, we'll be ready to go." Obviously, it's less than ideal that he's dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder, but what are you gonna do, start Kenny Pickett ahead of him? Of course not. Dalton Kincaid (concussion) was a full participant, so he should be good to go, while Damien Harris (neck/concussion) seems likely to miss some time. On the Patriots side, Hunter Henry (ankle) didn't practice, which could leave this thin offense even thinner.

Commanders at Giants

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Commanders -2; 39.5 O/U

Commanders -2; 39.5 O/U Implied totals: Commanders 20.75, Giants 18.75

At least with the Giants offense, as we saw last week, there just isn't much difference between how it looks with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. I think Jones brings a higher ceiling to the table, but based on what we've seen so far this season, my expectations aren't much different based on who is starting at QB.

Toughest lineup decision: Terry McLaurin -- Start. It's been a frustrating season for McLaurin so far, but he does seem to at least have established himself as the clear top option in the passing game. And his track record against the Giants is worth noting: He has at least 13 PPR points in five straight against them, including touchdowns in three of them. It's a good matchup anyway, but McLaurin's history against them makes it easier to trust.

Terry McLaurin -- Start. It's been a frustrating season for McLaurin so far, but he does seem to at least have established himself as the clear top option in the passing game. And his track record against the Giants is worth noting: He has at least 13 PPR points in five straight against them, including touchdowns in three of them. It's a good matchup anyway, but McLaurin's history against them makes it easier to trust. Injuries to watch: Daniel Jones (neck) was limited Wednesday, but that isn't really the relevant point here, because he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Until that happens, it's Tyrod Taylor time. Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was held out of practice Wednesday, though that might be a maintenance thing, as Robinson also missed last Wednesday's practice before going on to have his best game of the season. He's an interesting PPR WR3/4 this week.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Buccaneers -2.5; 38 O/U

Buccaneers -2.5; 38 O/U Implied totals: Buccaneers 20.25, Falcons 17.75

Initially, I thought it was a little bit surprising to see the Buccaneers favored here, even at home, but looking into it a bit more, it makes sense. The Falcons have been outscored by 21 this season and rank 31st in scoring offense right now, even with the passing game starting to click a bit. The key question is whether the Bucs defense, which ranks eighth in points allowed, can keep that up.

Toughest lineup decision: Rachaad White -- Start. White is a legitimately tough call, because all he's really had going for him this season has been volume, and he started to lose that a bit last week, with Ke'Shawn Vaughn taking on six carries compared to White's seven. Of course, Vaughn had just 9 yards, so, while the door may have been open, I don't think he did enough to push White out of the starting role. This isn't a great offense, and White doesn't seem like a great talent himself, but he remains a volume-based RB2 as long as he's got this job.



Rachaad White Start. White is a legitimately tough call, because all he's really had going for him this season has been volume, and he started to lose that a bit last week, with Ke'Shawn Vaughn taking on six carries compared to White's seven. Of course, Vaughn had just 9 yards, so, while the door may have been open, I don't think he did enough to push White out of the starting role. This isn't a great offense, and White doesn't seem like a great talent himself, but he remains a volume-based RB2 as long as he's got this job. Injuries to watch: These two teams enter Week 7 with no Fantasy relevant players on the injury report as of Wednesday.



Lions at Ravens

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Ravens -3; 42 O/U

Ravens -3; 42 O/U Implied totals: Ravens 22.5, Lions 19.5

Here's another one where I find the line surprising, given how well the Lions are playing. The Ravens defense has been terrific so far, but it's been against a really soft schedule -- the Bengals are the toughest offense they Ravens have faced, and that was a much diminished version. This is their first real test, and it makes it hard to know exactly what to expect.

Toughest lineup decision: Gus Edwards -- Sit. You may not have the luxury to sit Edwards, but that would be my preference. He's a fringe RB2 because we know he's a good bet for double-digit carries, but with no passing game role to speak of, Edwards remains about as touchdown-dependent as any back in Fantasy. Going against a defense allowing just 3.3 yards per carry is a tough ask, though I do think this Ravens rushing attack is by far the best the Lions have faced. But that doesn't mean he's a must-start option for Fantasy.

Gus Edwards -- Sit. You may not have the luxury to sit Edwards, but that would be my preference. He's a fringe RB2 because we know he's a good bet for double-digit carries, but with no passing game role to speak of, Edwards remains about as touchdown-dependent as any back in Fantasy. Going against a defense allowing just 3.3 yards per carry is a tough ask, though I do think this Ravens rushing attack is by far the best the Lions have faced. But that doesn't mean he's a must-start option for Fantasy. Injuries to watch: Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) was limited Wednesday, a good sign for his chances of returning. And it's a good thing, too, because Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe) was sidelined along with David Montgomery (ribs). It's not a great matchup, but Gibbs will be in the top-12 discussion if Reynolds joins Montgomery on the sidelines.



Steelers at Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Line: Rams -3; 44 O/U

Rams -3; 44 O/U Implied totals: Rams 23.5, Steelers 20.5

And here, we get to one of the toughest games to figure out. I'll talk about the Rams running backs shortly, but the Steelers also have their own tough backfield to figure out -- will we see an increased role for Jaylen Warren coming out of the bye, or do they continue to stick with Najee Harris? I think both are worth using this week, at least.

Toughest lineup decision: Any Rams back -- Sit. Here's what things look like right now: We have Zach Evans, an interesting rookie sixth-rounder who has played six snaps through the first six weeks of the season. Then, we have veterans Royce Freeman and Myles Gaskin, both of who were signs from practice squads this week, plus former Ram Darrell Henderson Jr., who signed to the team's practice squad this week. Could Evans be the lead back this week? Could it be Freeman, who has been with the team since camp? Could it be Gaskin, who has experience in a similar offense and has to be on the Rams roster for four weeks since they signed him off the Vikings squad? Could it be Henderson, who had 396 carries and 66 catches over four seasons with the team? I could see absolutely any of them being the lead back or part of a committee, and I have no confidence about what the team is going to do. Maybe we'll get some signs by Sunday and can look at one of these four as a true lead back. But right now, you just have to stay away for this week and hope we have a better sense of what to expect for Week 8. If I can only roster one, I am prioritizing Evans, for what it's worth.

Any Rams back -- Sit. Here's what things look like right now: We have Zach Evans, an interesting rookie sixth-rounder who has played six snaps through the first six weeks of the season. Then, we have veterans Royce Freeman and Myles Gaskin, both of who were signs from practice squads this week, plus former Ram Darrell Henderson Jr., who signed to the team's practice squad this week. Could Evans be the lead back this week? Could it be Freeman, who has been with the team since camp? Could it be Gaskin, who has experience in a similar offense and has to be on the Rams roster for four weeks since they signed him off the Vikings squad? Could it be Henderson, who had 396 carries and 66 catches over four seasons with the team? I could see absolutely any of them being the lead back or part of a committee, and I have no confidence about what the team is going to do. Maybe we'll get some signs by Sunday and can look at one of these four as a true lead back. But right now, you just have to stay away for this week and hope we have a better sense of what to expect for Week 8. If I can only roster one, I am prioritizing Evans, for what it's worth. Injuries to watch: Kyren Williams (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, and he might be out until Week 11 at this point. On the other side, Diontae Johnson (hamstring) was a full participant in his return to practice, and sure looks like he's going to be back. I probably wouldn't start him this week, but I do think he'll be in the WR2/3 range moving forward, and I'm very interested to see what his return means for George Pickens, who has been running a much more varied route tree than last season. He's a riskier start than usual as a result of Johnson's expected return.



Cardinals at Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Line: Seahawks -8; 44.5 O/U

Seahawks -8; 44.5 O/U Implied totals: Seahawks 26.25, Cardinals 18.25

If you're trying to figure out why Geno Smith has regressed, there are two key places to look. He's dropped from a 36.5% completion rate on passes into the end zone last season to 25% this season, and he's gone from completing 52.4% of his passes of at least 15 air yards last season to just 46.9%, with no touchdowns so far this season. I'm a believer in the talent, but he hasn't quite been as sharp as last season. Hopefully that changes in this matchup.

Toughest lineup decision: Keaontay Ingram -- Sit. Even in a week with so many players missing from the RB rankings, I'm not treating Ingram like a starter. It's not necessarily because I buy the Seahawks turnaround defensively -- they've gone from 4.9 yards per carry allowed last season to 3.2 this season, which is a tough pace to sustain -- but I just don't trust Ingram's role. He was the lead runner last week, but that came with just 10 carries, two more than Damien Williams, while Emari Demercado actually played more snaps despite touching the ball just three times. This isn't the same Cardinals offense that just gave all of James Conners' touches to his backup when he got hurt in the past, and that makes it a backfield to avoid this week if you can.

Keaontay Ingram -- Sit. Even in a week with so many players missing from the RB rankings, I'm not treating Ingram like a starter. It's not necessarily because I buy the Seahawks turnaround defensively -- they've gone from 4.9 yards per carry allowed last season to 3.2 this season, which is a tough pace to sustain -- but I just don't trust Ingram's role. He was the lead runner last week, but that came with just 10 carries, two more than Damien Williams, while Emari Demercado actually played more snaps despite touching the ball just three times. This isn't the same Cardinals offense that just gave all of James Conners' touches to his backup when he got hurt in the past, and that makes it a backfield to avoid this week if you can. Injuries to watch: The key one to watch here is DK Metcalf, who added a hip injury to his ledger in addition to the rib injury he's been playing through for much of the season. We'll keep an eye on this one in the coming days, but it's a concern at this point. Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) also missed Wednesday's practice, so Kenneth Walker could be in line for an even larger role than usual in a dream matchup.

Packers at Broncos

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Packers -1; 45 O/U

Packers -1; 45 O/U Implied totals: Packers 23, Broncos 22

It would be a stretch to say Jordan Love has been the worst QB in the NFL this season, but it might not be going too far to say he's been the least accurate. The gap between his expected completion percentage and his actual completion percentage is 6.9 points, the highest mark in the league, and his off-target throw rate is the second-highest in the league. If he struggles against this defense with his weapons healthy? It might be time to give up on him.

Toughest lineup decision: Christian Watson -- Start. Watson got to 91 yards on just three catches in Week 5, and now he's coming off a bye and presumably at 100% healthy after opening the season with a hamstring injury, so I'm expecting big things against what looks like the worst defense in the NFL. HIs heavy downfield role makes Watson tough to predict, but there's gigantic upside here in a week where not many players can say that. I'd have to be pretty stacked at WR to sit Watson.

Christian Watson -- Start. Watson got to 91 yards on just three catches in Week 5, and now he's coming off a bye and presumably at 100% healthy after opening the season with a hamstring injury, so I'm expecting big things against what looks like the worst defense in the NFL. HIs heavy downfield role makes Watson tough to predict, but there's gigantic upside here in a week where not many players can say that. I'd have to be pretty stacked at WR to sit Watson. Injuries to watch: Aaron Jones (hamstring) was limited Wednesday, but he sure sounds like he's going to play coming out of the bye week. Jones has played just two games this season, but he's a borderline top-12 RB for me if he's back. Otherwise, Greg Dulcich (hamstring) looks like he's going to miss some more time after tweaking his injury in his first game back from IR last week.



Chargers at Chiefs

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Chiefs -5.5; 48 O/U

Chiefs -5.5; 48 O/U Implied totals: Chiefs 26.75, Chargers 21.25

I'm not sitting Justin Herbert, but I really want to see him bounce back from Week 7, because that might have been one of the worst performances of his career. He cost the Chargers the game, and he can't afford to leave points on the field like that this week and have a chance to stay in this game.

Toughest lineup decision: Rashee Rice -- Sit. Rice is coming off a career-high 72 yards, and you might be inclined to get him active in a week with so few options. I wouldn't do it. While he remains the only Chiefs wide receiver worth stashing, he's still only playing about half the snaps, at most, and with the trade for Mecole Hardman this week, that's one more body the Chiefs can throw out there in their gigantic rotation at wide receiver. I'd love to see Rice step into a bigger role and go off on my bench this week.

Rashee Rice -- Sit. Rice is coming off a career-high 72 yards, and you might be inclined to get him active in a week with so few options. I wouldn't do it. While he remains the only Chiefs wide receiver worth stashing, he's still only playing about half the snaps, at most, and with the trade for Mecole Hardman this week, that's one more body the Chiefs can throw out there in their gigantic rotation at wide receiver. I'd love to see Rice step into a bigger role and go off on my bench this week. Injuries to watch: Thankfully, it doesn't seem like there's any injuries we need to monitor from this game as of Wednesday.

Dolphins at Eagles

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Eagles -2; 52 O/U

Eagles -2; 52 O/U Implied totals: Eagles 27, Dolphins 25

The Dolphins have only really been slowed down once this season, and even that's speaking relatively -- they still had 393 yards against the Bills in Week 4. The Eagles are a tough test, but not a tough enough one to scare us off any of our Dolphins options.

Toughest lineup decision: DeVonta Smith -- Start. I don't actually think it's a tough call, but Smith hasn't reached double digits in PPR scoring in any of his past two games and in three of his past four, and now he's dealing with an injury. Obviously if the injury keeps him out, we're sitting him, but otherwise there's no way I'm sitting a guy with Smith's skill level when he's still getting as many as 11 targets, as he did last week. The breakout is coming, and soon.

DeVonta Smith -- Start. I don't actually think it's a tough call, but Smith hasn't reached double digits in PPR scoring in any of his past two games and in three of his past four, and now he's dealing with an injury. Obviously if the injury keeps him out, we're sitting him, but otherwise there's no way I'm sitting a guy with Smith's skill level when he's still getting as many as 11 targets, as he did last week. The breakout is coming, and soon. Injuries to watch: Smith didn't practice with a hamstring injury, which is definitely something to keep an eye on -- I wonder if the Eagles added Julio Jones this week as a result of the injury. Otherwise, Lane Johnson (ankle) is the key name to watch for the Eagles, while on the Dolphins side, Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger) worked his way up to a full practice Wednesday and could make his debut this week. He'd be an intriguing roll of the dice play if you're desperate, even against a tough matchup.

49ers at Vikings

Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Line: 49ers -7; 44 O/U

49ers -7; 44 O/U Implied totals: 49ers 25.5, Vikings 18.5

It tells you something about how good the 49ers are that they are road favorites by a touchdown with some of their biggest names dealing with injuries. It also may tell you something about how Vegas views Kirk Cousins in prime-time games, fairly or not.