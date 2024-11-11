Calvin Ridley has averaged 19.66 Fantasy points over his last three games, and assuming he stays healthy, there isn't much reason to believe he won't continue posting big numbers. The Titans still have to play the Texans twice this year, but they're the only team remaining on their schedule currently ranked among the top 10 in total defense.

Ridley seemingly hit his stride after DeAndre Hopkins was traded to Kansas City and with Mason Rudolph in the lineup. In Week 9 against Detroit, he exploded for 10 receptions for 143 yards, which was good for Fantasy points 22 Fantasy points. Ridley is averaging 10.6 targets per game since Hopkins' departure, and he'll continue to be the focal point of the offense as the season goes along.

Ridley is a starter in just 39% of leagues, and despite his recent production, he remains rostered only slightly more than the likes of Jauan Jennings, who is rostered in 33% of leagues. While Jennings is averaging more Fantasy points per game at 13.7 compared to Ridley's 11.2, it's important to note how the season is starting to unfold for each receiver. The 49ers have a much tougher road ahead in terms of strength of schedule, and with McCaffrey back in the fold, it could eventually reduce the number of targets he ultimately receives. Meanwhile, Ridley is WR1 in Tennessee.

During this week's Fantasy recap, Heath Cummings was asked his stance on Calvin Ridley vs. Jauan Jennings, and he spoke glowingly about the explosive elements of Ridley's game.

"He's right in the Jauan Jennings territory. On a week-to-week basis, it's probably going to be their matchup and their Vegas implied totals that determine it. They're both going to be boom-bust No.3s but will have weeks as high as No. 2s and weeks where you're like, 'Why did I start that guy?' but it was great to see Ridley really have a fantastic day with Will Levis. He beat them (the Chargers secondary) deep multiple times. You're going to hate it when you look at the aDOT. I think it was 16, which is what he does with Will Levis."

While there's no right answer to the question, bank on Ridley continuing to raise his Fantasy stock. In his Week 10 performance, he caught five of nine targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns. What Levis is finding out about Ridley is his elite start-and-stop ability. When it comes to any route that features a double move of any sort, it's safe to assume that Ridley is going to reaccelerate faster than almost any defender in the secondary. Tennessee is also moving him in the slot and allowing him to run the slot fade in goal-line situations, which is near indefensible for any corner who can't match his speed because there's just too much field for one man to cover if there isn't a safety overtop.

If the Levis-Ridley connection continues to grow, he could be a strong WR2 in your lineup for the rest of the season. He'll be the focal point and the receiver that opposing defenses are gearing up to stop. He'll win his one-on-one matchups whenever they are presented to him, and so far, Levis is doing a pretty good job finding him against man coverage. Ridley is projected to reach just 9.60 Fantasy points in Week 11, and that's a fair assessment, as the Vikings defense has caused quarterbacks throughout the NFL a lot of trouble with their disguises, and Levis could be baited into a turnover or two. However, Ridley should reach double digits in this contest due to the frequency at which he'll be targeted.

For more Fantasy insight, be sure to check out the entire Week 10 Fantasy recap – or watch (and subscribe) on Youtube.