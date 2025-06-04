The Fantasy Football season is almost here! Do you hear that? That's the sound of OTAs starting everywhere across America, then comes minicamps and then we break until the information season which is training camp. However, now is the time to get started on your preparation for your 2025 Fantasy Football drafts. The Fantasy Football Today team has kicked things into high gear with podcasts and live shows delivered to pinpoint the players you want to target in all different rounds of your draft -- and also those you want to avoid. On a recent episode of Fantasy Football Today, Adam Aizer was joined by Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg to break down their favorite late-round draft picks who will ultimately end up as targets in all drafts-- and hopefully the difference makers in your Championship lineups.

The criteria for this excerise is that in order to qualify for this a player must be coming off the board at pick No. 100 overall or later in our current mock drafts. In case you've missed them, we've done multiple mock drafts already since the NFL Draft concluded. Here's our latest SuperFlex format:

FFT Favorite late-round picks

Dave kicked things off with two tight ends that he loves drafting when they fall outside of the top-100 picks as they have in all of our mocks thus far. Yes, we're talking about a pair of talented players -- one rookie who was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and another former mid-round NFL draft pick.

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

Dave did a complete scouting profile on Warren and fell in love with the talent.

Dave sees a combination of elite talent, in a system designed to get easy looks for the quarterback which a play caller who is proven capable and we might be looking at this year's version of Brock Bowers. Or at least Bowers light. Dave believes he's going to run a bunch of his routes in the 10-yard range and rack up a lot of catches plus make his biggest plays in the red zone for the Colts.

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

Dave reminded us of Matt LaFleur's effusive praise for Kraft at the end of the 2024 season, referencing his efficiency in 2024 and the idea of getting him the ball more often in 2025. As Dave mentioned, it won't take much to get Kraft into the top-10 scoring at the position -- a jump in volume can unlock top-10 and possibly top-5 upside at the TE position.

Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

Jamey likes Mason as one of the biggest sleepers to target in this range. "He may end up being the best back on the Vikings. Last year, Aaron Jones dealt with three separate injuries and Kevin O'Connell (Vikings head coach) has already talked about scaling back his workload. Mason's value is incredible right now."

J.K. Dobbins

Adam's favorite late-round pick is Dobbins who he took recently in Round 13 of a FFT half-point PPR mock we did. "All it takes is for him to sign with the Chicago Bears for him to be a multi-round steal and if he doesn't sign into a good situation all it cost me was my 13th-round pick."

It's hard to argue with Adam's opportunity cost case.

For more late-round targets from the Fantasy Football Today team, you'll have to check out the entire episode over on FFT.