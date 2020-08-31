Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Greg Coleman says the Packers are the team to beat in the NFC North ( 2:06 )

The Eagles spent big draft capital on improving their receiving corps after an injury-ravaged 2019 that saw Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders and Greg Ward lead the team in targets in their Wild Card round playoff loss to the Seahawks, but they haven't even managed to make it through training camp without suffering more injuries. Sanders went down with a leg injury early in camp, and while he is expected to be ready for Week 1, Jalen Reagor went down with a shoulder injury this weekend that very much leaves his availability for the start of the season in doubt.

And he wasn't the only Eagles player to miss practice this weekend with an injury — quarterback Carson Wentz was also watching from the sidelines with a leg injury Sunday. With just two weeks left until the start of the season, coming off an abbreviated offseason, these injuries throw the Eagles offense into disarray, and Adam Aizer and Jamey Eisenberg broke down those injuries on the first episode of the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast Monday:

In just five minutes, Adam and Jamey broke down:

The impact of Reagor's injury on the rest of the Eagles receiver options and who might benefit from his absence

The impact of all of the Eagles injuries on Wentz's Fantasy appeal

The Lions backfield with D'Andre Swift still nursing a leg injury

Le'Veon Bell's underwhelming training camp

Fantasy Football Today in 5 is our newest podcast, where we'll be bringing you the biggest news from around the NFL and the hottest takes from the Fantasy Football Today team in five short minutes. Every morning, we'll be there in your feed, bringing you the news and analysis that matters most to help you win your league in the amount of time it takes to brew a cup of coffee or take the dog on a walk.

Head on over to Spotify, Apple or wherever else you consume podcasts to subscribe to Fantasy Football Today in 5 every Monday through Friday. Keeping up with news will be key in this unprecedented season, and the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast will be the fastest way to stay up to date.