In a way, it's fitting that the big Thursday night prime-time game features two teams that will be playing without their star running backs, because injuries have dominated the NFL season in the early going. There have been so many injuries to sort through so far, and Week 5 is no exception. If anything, the fact that we at least have clarity on Jonathan Taylor -- he's out for tonight's game, by the way -- is a blessing.

Because there are a ton of players whose status is very much up in the air as practices kicked off Wednesday. I have the latest on all the injuries you need to know about for Week 5 at the bottom of today's newsletter.

In case you missed it yesterday, Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em picks for Week 5 are right here, and today's newsletter will also bring Dave Richard's start and sit picks to you as well. And if you have some other questions you need answers to, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today YouTube channel and join Adam Aizer and I at 2 p.m. ET for our start/sit live stream. We'll be discussing all of the latest news and answering your toughest lineup questions.

In tomorrow's newsletter, I'll have previews of every game on the Week 5 schedule, including the latest injury updates for everyone you need to know about, plus all of the key takeaways from tonight's Colts-Bengals game.

Get ready for Week 5 with all of our preview content here:

Here's what else today's newsletter will cover:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

There are the obvious calls, and then there are the ones you need help with. Dave Richard goes through each game to identify the most interesting matchups and biggest lineup dilemmas for Week 5. Here are some of his top picks for this week. You can find the rest of his advice for Week 5 here:

Starts

Sits

Diontae Johnson -- "Sitting Johnson feels like the safe play considering the matchup, the rookie quarterback, and the rookie quarterback's tendencies from his first half of football. Save for a massive target share or some uncharacteristic blown coverage from the Bills, Johnson won't have a great day statistically. He's at best a PPR flex. I'd rather start Josh Reynolds or Romeo Doubs."

David Njoku -- "I expect Njoku to remain a short-area target for Brissett, but given the Chargers' struggles stopping the run, my hunch is the Browns will aim to keep the ball on the ground this week. Njoku might be able to cobble his way to 10 PPR points, but his upside feels capped. I would rather take my chances with Taysom Hill in non-PPR and Pat Freiermuth in all formats."

Sleeper

Darnell Mooney -- "The Bears seem a little closer to letting Justin Fields cut it loose. A favorable matchup does open the door for Mooney to have another solid game. I wouldn't use him as anything more than a flex, but the mere fact he and Fields are trending in the right direction should make Fantasy managers feel a little confident. I'd take a chance on him over JuJu Smith-Schuster, Greg Dortch, Tyler Boyd and Elijah Moore."

Bust Candidate

Melvin Gordon -- "Denver might give Gordon a shot at getting 15-plus touches, but he's 29 years old with FOUR fumbles (two lost) this season, and he's saddled with a tough matchup in Week 5. He certainly might score on the Colts -- a RB has done that to Indy in each of its past three -- but he's tough to call a must-start. At best he's a flex. I'd rather start Kareem Hunt, A.J. Dillon and Rhamondre Stevenson."

🆚TNF Preview: Colts at Broncos

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook

Line: Broncos -3.5; 42 O/U

Broncos -3.5; 42 O/U Implied totals: Broncos 22.75-Colts 19.25

Both teams lost their starting running backs last week, with Javonte Williams out for the season with a torn ACL and Jonathan Taylor ruled out for this one with an ankle injury. I wrote about Taylor being ruled out here, but long story short, Nyheim Hines is an RB2 for me and I don't really have much interest in anyone else in that backfield. I'll get to my expectations for Melvin Gordon shortly, but it'll be interesting to see what these two teams do with their most effective runners out. Neither offense has lived up to expectations to date with their new quarterbacks, but I'm still starting Michael Pittman and Courtland Sutton as WR2s, with Jerry Jeudy a solid WR3.

Toughest lineup decision: Melvin Gordon -- Start. It was frustrating to see Gordon taking snaps and valuable touches away from Javonte Williams, but with Williams out of the picture, it's OK to acknowledge that Gordon is still a pretty good running back in his own right -- when he can hang on to the football. There's some risk in starting him, because there's risk of a benching if he fumbles again, but I basically just slid him right into the Williams spot of my projections without downgrading my expectations much at all. In fact, you could argue Gordon might have more upside than Williams did, simply because Mike Boone probably isn't as good as Gordon as a backup. Gordon absolutely could be a top-12 RB the rest of the way if he keeps the ball off the ground.

Melvin Gordon -- Start. It was frustrating to see Gordon taking snaps and valuable touches away from Javonte Williams, but with Williams out of the picture, it's OK to acknowledge that Gordon is still a pretty good running back in his own right -- when he can hang on to the football. There's some risk in starting him, because there's risk of a benching if he fumbles again, but I basically just slid him right into the Williams spot of my projections without downgrading my expectations much at all. In fact, you could argue Gordon might have more upside than Williams did, simply because Mike Boone probably isn't as good as Gordon as a backup. Gordon absolutely could be a top-12 RB the rest of the way if he keeps the ball off the ground. Injuries: Jonathan Taylor (ankle) -- Out. Nyheim Hines is an RB2 for me this week Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose) -- Out. That makes Gordon an even better start.

🚑Week 5 Injury Watch

The Big News: Kyle Pitts was unable to practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, which might explain his limited role in Week 4's win over the Browns. Pitts played just 62% of the snaps in the game, but that number was down to 46% in the second half. Not that it would be good news that Pitt is dealing with an injury, but at least it would mean he wasn't limited arbitrarily. He has been one of the most frustrating players in Fantasy, and this definitely doesn't help his near-term outlook. But, if Pitts is active, I'm going to have a tough decision to make in the league where I have him and T.J. Hockenson – if the Lions injury situation isn't improved, it might be a Hockenson week.

I'll have a full breakdown of the injury report in Friday's newsletter along with my previews of each game, but here's a look at the first practice participation reports of the week.

FP = Full participation in practice.

LP = Limited participation.

DNP = Did not practice.

Injuries to watch for Week 5

It's not clear what these injuries mean quite yet.

Trending up for Week 5

This doesn't mean they will play, but we got good news about them Wednesday.

Mac Jones (ankle) – LP. Brian Hoyer (concussion) didn't practice, but it looks like the Patriots at least have a chance to get their starter back. I would guess it's still kind of a long shot for Jones, given that this was a high-ankle injury, but it bears watching. The Patriots signed Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad this week, with rookie Bailey Zappe set to start if Hoyer and Jones are out.

Gabe Davis (ankle) – FP. Davis has been playing through this injury the past two weeks, but this is his first full practice session, so that's a good sign. It's fair to wonder if Davis' subpar production the past two weeks is due to the injury, because he's been held to four catches in two weeks despite running nearly every route. He's hard to trust at this point, with just one big game to his name in three games.

Wan'Dale Robinson (knee),/Kadarius Toney (hamstring) – LP. It's not clear whether either is going to play this week, but it's good to see them out there to kick off the week. They are the Giants' only hope of getting anything out of their passing game, it seems, and both remain worth stashing, with Robinson more of a deep-league option.

Trending down for Week 5

This doesn't mean they won't play, but they aren't moving in the right direction yet.