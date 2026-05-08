Jauan Jennings signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Vikings on Thursday, which is great for Minnesota and Kyler Murray. But this wasn't the best destination for Jennings, and this addition isn't ideal for Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.



Let's start with the positive, and Minnesota now has an elite trio of receivers with Jefferson, Addison and Jennings. Add in tight end T.J. Hockenson, and Kevin O'Connell should have plenty of fun calling plays.



Murray is a big winner here because this is easily the best collection of talent he's ever had around him. We already liked Murray as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback after he signed with the Vikings, and things just keep getting better for his outlook in 2026.



Of course, Murray has to beat out J.J. McCarthy for the starting job. But once that becomes official, you should plan to target Murray with a late-round pick in all leagues, and he has top-10 upside this season.



Jennings took his time in free agency to sign in Minnesota, and we'll see how he fits in the offense. He's coming off a strong campaign with San Francisco in 2025 with 55 catches for 643 yards and nine touchdowns on 90 targets, and he averaged 11.6 PPR points in 15 games.



He was even better in 2024 when he averaged 14 PPR points with 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns on 113 targets in 15 games, but his Fantasy value will be limited this season if everyone is healthy for the Vikings. I would only draft Jennings with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues as a No. 4 Fantasy receiver.



Jefferson will remain the alpha of this receiving corps, and he's still worth drafting as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. The addition of Jennings hurts, but Jefferson is in a better spot this season with Murray than he was in 2025 with McCarthy.



Last year, Jefferson was one of the biggest Fantasy busts when he averaged a career-low 11.9 PPR points per game. Things were going well for Jefferson early in the season because Carson Wentz was starting for McCarthy, who missed Weeks 3-7 with an ankle injury. Jefferson averaged 16.8 PPR points over that span, and no one was complaining.



But once McCarthy returned in Week 8, including two starts with Max Brosmer, everything fell apart for Jefferson. He averaged 8.9 PPR points per game over his final 10 games, and he only scored two touchdowns for the season.



I'm going to do my best to forget about 2025 because of McCarthy, and Jefferson is worth drafting toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 in all leagues. I don't expect Jennings to take too much away from Jefferson's production -- at least that's the hope.



I'm also going to remain hopeful for Addison. Like Jefferson, Addison benefitted with Wentz (15.9 PPR points per game in four games) compared to McCarthy (6.3 PPR points per game in eight games) in 2025, so the improved quarterback play is a bonus this year.



But Jennings could steal touchdowns from Addison, who has scored 22 times through the air in the past three seasons. Jennings, meanwhile, has 16 receiving touchdowns over that span.



The earliest I would draft Addison now is Round 8. He should be considered a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver to start the season.



Hockenson is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues, and he has to prove to Fantasy managers he can return to his level of production prior to suffering a torn ACL at the end of 2023. In his first two seasons with the Vikings, Hockenson averaged at least 12.7 PPR points per game in 2022-23.



When he returned from injury in 2024, Hockenson only averaged 8.7 PPR points per game. He was at 7.5 PPR points per game in 2025, and he struggled with all of Minnesota's quarterbacks last season.



The addition of Jennings is not good for Hockenson. It's also a slight downgrade for Jefferson and Addison, and Jennings loses Fantasy value going to the Vikings.



But Murray is a Fantasy winner with this move. And this offense should be fun to watch. Minnesota has the chance to score plenty of points through the air in 2026.